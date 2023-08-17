How to Watch Made in Chelsea in the US to See the Drama of London’s Elite

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love The Hills, Keeping Up With the Kardashians and aspirational reality TV, you may want to know how to watch Made in Chelsea in the US online for free to see the drama of London’s elite class.

Made in Chelsea is a reality TV series following the lives of affluent young people in West London and the South West area of Belgravia, King’s Road, Chelsea and Knightsbridge in the United Kingdom. The series, which premiered in 2011 and has since aired more than 25 seasons, also follows the cast member on their travels to locations around the world.

In an interview with The Guardian in August 2021, executive producer David Granger explained how Made in Chelsea came to be. “We were casting for another show, Young, Dumb and Living Off Mum, and kept coming across people in their late teens and early 20s who weren’t right for that but were charismatic, funny and led dramatic lives,” he said. “They were the type of people who used to be dismissed as ‘Sloanes,’ but they were much more interesting than that. The community was very tight-knit: they all knew and lived near each other.”

He also revealed which Made in Chelsea cast member was the first to be discovered. “Cast member zero was Amber Atherton. Through her, we met the first group of friends: Francis, Rosie and the others,” he said. “At the time, Keeping Up With the Kardashians was growing in popularity and Twitter was still relatively new. We felt like we were on the cusp of something, this phenomenon of people sharing their personal lives.”

So where can American’s stream Made in Chelsea? Read on for how to watch Made in Chelsea in the US online for free and where to stream the series giving American reality television a run for its money.

How to watch Made in Chelsea in the US

How can Americans watch Made in Chelsea in the US? Made in Chelsea is available to stream on Channel 4’s website, which has both current and past seasons. To watch the show in the US, however, Americans will need a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch Made in Chelsea in the US.

Watch Made in Chelsea in the US with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Made in Chelsea in the US with ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit Made in Chelsea or Made in Chelsea: Corsica‘s page on Channel 4’s website Create a free My4 account, sign in and start watching Made in Chelsea in the US

Watch Made in Chelsea in the US with AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $4.08 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.83 per month for a three-year plan. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Made in Chelsea in the US with AtlasVPN.

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice Click “Download Now” Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN Click “Connect” Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the “United Kingdom” by clicking the server in the right bar Visit Made in Chelsea or Made in Chelsea: Corsica‘s page on Channel 4’s website Create a free My4 account, sign in and start watching Made in Chelsea in the US

Watch Made in Chelsea in the US with NordVPN

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $14.99 per month for a monthly plan; $6.99 per month for a one-year plan; and $5.49 per month for a two-year plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Made in Chelsea in the US with NordVPN.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit Made in Chelsea or Made in Chelsea: Corsica‘s page on Channel 4’s website Create a free My4 account, sign in and start watching Made in Chelsea in the US

Watch Made in Chelsea in the US with PureVPN

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN costs $19.95 per month for a monthly plan, $7.49 per month with three months free for a one-year plan, and $4.99 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch Made in Chelsea in the US with PureVPN.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN’s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit Made in Chelsea or Made in Chelsea: Corsica‘s page on Channel 4’s website Create a free My4 account, sign in and start watching Made in Chelsea in the US

Who’s in the Made in Chelsea cast?

The Made in Chelsea cast has included more 20 reality stars. See below for a few of the main Made in Chelsea cast members.

Ollie Locke

Lily Ludovici Gray

Olivia Bentley

Emily Blackwell

Sam Prince

Digby Edgley

James Taylor

Melissa Tattam

Miles Nazaire

Gareth Locke

Tristan Phipps

Verity Scarlett Bowditch

Maeva D’Ascanio

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Harvey Armstrong

Paris Smith

Ruby Adler

Inga Valentiner

Robbie Mullett

Joel Mignott

Issy Francis-Baum

Willow Day

Charlie Wicks

Georgia May Salamat

Jordan Alexander

Yasmine Zweegers

Freddy Knatchbull

David “Temps” Templer

In an interview with The Guardian in August 2021, executive producer David Grange explained what makes Made in Chelsea different from other reality shows. “The style of the show was very important. We were presenting an aspirational world and that had to be reflected in the quality of the production,” he said. “That’s still a big deal: we always need our cast in positions where they can get the best lighting. People ask all the time whether the show is real. It is. The production team is in regular contact with the cast. We’re always asking what they’re up to, who they fancy, and then we go along and film it. There has to be trust. They need to know we’ll tell their stories honestly and authentically.”

He also told the publication about the impact of cast member Ollie Locke’s history-making wedding. “I’m massively proud of the Ollie getting married episode: Chelsea was the first UK reality show to cover an LGBTQ+ wedding,” he said. “I’ve always liked that we’ve dealt with all sorts of relationships, good and bad, and between family members as well as romantic ones. As the show has developed, we’ve been able to tackle bigger subjects, such as grief when Alex Mytton’s mother sadly passed away. If you said to me 10 years ago the show would still be going today, with hundreds of episodes and a Bafta, I wouldn’t have believed it.”

Ollie, for his part, also told The Guardian about how he was cast on Made in Chelsea. “I had finished drama school and was feeling like a failed actor when I was given the opportunity to join a new “constructed reality” show with the working title of Chelsea Girls,” he said. “It was being made by the production company behind Young, Dumb and Living Off Mum, so I was slightly suspicious it was going to end up being something like Rich, Posh and Stupid. I knew Cheska and Binky before filming. Even though I know she didn’t, Binky always says she brought me on to the show. She still insists she ‘made me’!”

He continued, “We’re basically all just show-offs. Richard Dinan, a former cast member, used to say: ‘If you knew how real it was, you’d like it more.’ You just can’t fake this kind of stuff. I suppose we were all hyped-up versions of ourselves at the beginning. My Union Jack car is a good example of that! The “TV me” was like my alter ego. I’d wear hoodies and jeans then go on set wearing ridiculous jumpers and stuff. But that landed me in a bit of trouble. I felt like I’d become a parody of myself, which is why I cut all my hair off in series five.”

He also told The Guardian about when he realized how popular Made in Chelsea actually was. “We all thought Made in Chelsea would be something that people would laugh at for six months then fade into the background – but it stuck around. When we filmed the first series, I was working as a doorman,” he said. “A few months after the first series aired, I was on the door at a Mayfair club, looking after Ellie Goulding, when someone came up to us and asked me for a photo. That made me think: ‘Maybe I should start concentrating on this television thing.'”

Ollie also reflected on his coming out as bisexual on the reality TV series. “Coming out as bisexual on the show was a pivotal moment. I wanted to be open about my sexuality because I knew I had this amazing platform and could use it to help others,” he said. “I’ve received surprisingly little trolling, maybe because I’ve always been really open about my struggles and never tried to be someone I wasn’t. Even after I got married, there was only one bad tweet – and the episode has been watched almost 1m times. The decision to film my wedding was easy. I wanted parents of gay children to see that if their child gets married, they can still do it fabulously and beautifully, with heart and emotion and everything you’d want for a wedding day.”

He continued, “Reality shows like Made in Chelsea work so well because people are inherently nosy. We love seeing into lives that are different from our own. I don’t think many people in Chelsea watch the show – unless they want to find out about new restaurants.”

Made in Chelsea is available to stream on Channel 4’s website with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

