Of Course, Swifties Clocked This Tiny Red White & Royal Blue Detail

Red, White & Royal Blue has become one of the most talked-about movies of the summer, praised for its gorgeous depiction of queer love. But there’s a tiny detail that only some fans would notice: the Red, White & Royal Blue Taylor Swift Easter Egg.

Red, White & Royal Blue is a romantic comedy based on Casey Mcquiston’s book of the same title. The story follows the love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, a British prince. Alex is the son of President Ellen Claremont, the president of the United States, while Henry is the grandson of King James III. Since it was published in 2019, Red, White & Royal Blue has become a favorite amount the BookTok community on TikTok, with almost a million reviews on GoodReads and thousands of copies sold across the world.

In an interview with Newsweek in August 2023, Taylor Zakhar-Perez, who plays Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue, explained that he wanted to play Alex to represent the character and his sexuality as accurate as possible. “From the beginning, there was an enormous weight on my shoulders, making sure that we were accurate with representation and accurate with character portrayal,” he said. “Because I think it’s so easy for an actor to phone it in, I’ve seen it. So I think that’s why I took it upon myself, knowing how important this film is for many communities. And I’ve been reminded throughout.”

Red, White & Royal Blue Taylor Swift Easter Egg

Fans noticed this Red, White & Royal Blue Taylor Swift Easter Egg early on in the film when Alex and Henry unite at the royal wedding. Prince Beatrice (played by Ellie Bamber) is styled in a pastel blue gown with delicate beading and diamantes. The same dress Taylor Swift wears in the music clip for her 2014 song “Blank Space.” You might’ve not made the connection, but Swifties sure did.

Image: YouTube / Prime Video

“I literally ‘dropped everything now’ and ran to youtube to check if it was the same the second I saw it,” one fan captioned a Saturday, August 12, TikTok featuring clips of the dress in the film and music video. One user commented that they “RECOGNIZED THAT INSTANTLY” upon watching the movie. Another wrote, “I WAS LIKE blank space dress???”

In the interview with Newsweek, went on to talk about the intimacy coordinator on Red, White & Royal Blue and how he and Galitzine worked together to portray Alex and Henry’s intimate scenes. “Even down to the sex scenes, like with our intimacy coordinator, those conversations were borderline funny because we were talking so seriously about a kiss,” he said.

“And we were so grateful to have Robbie Taylor Hunt [the intimacy coordinator], because he was so professional, he kind of felt like your best buddy or like your sibling. And he didn’t make it feel weird. And Nick and I were always in deep discussions with him about this because the intimacy part is so important because Alex’s arc as a character as somebody that has only dated women in the past—maybe a couple guy hookups—to not liking Henry to getting kissed by Henry and then having a relationship.”

He continued, “It’s just like, excuse me, the different degrees of comfort that Alex starts to have, this needs to be represented in a proper way. And Robbie was with us the whole way. And Matthew was there. It was always a group effort, which I really respected. I think you see some films, and it doesn’t matter if it’s about sexuality, if it’s about a certain profession, if it’s about like a family, you’re like wow, this came from one person. You can tell.

“And then you hear interviews and stuff and they’re like, this was his vision, or this was her vision. And with us, it was kind of like this crowdsourcing of questioning whenever we would have those questions because there were tons of different people with different backgrounds that were cast, and behind the scenes, it just became this collaborative effort if we ever got stuck somewhere. Everything just was so beautiful. Every conversation was wonderful.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video.