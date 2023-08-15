90 Day Fiancé’s Angela ‘Can’t Believe’ Michael Keeps Doing This To Her

You’ve watched them get married as strangers, now they’re putting their relationships to the ultimate test: couple’s therapy. And if you’re wondering if Angela and Michael are still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Last Resort, buckle up because things are about to get messy.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular.

He continued: “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.”

Are Angela and Michael still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort?

Are Angela and Michael still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort? We don’t know for sure but it doesn’t look good.

Angela Courtesy of TLC

In the teaser video of 90 Day Fiancé, Angela breaks the unexpected news to Michael. “I do love you, Michael, with all my heart,” she says tearfully. “But these are divorce papers.” Though might be unexpected to him, the 90 Day Fiancé crew were hinting about the split ever since Happily Ever After.

“Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” Angela told cameras in the show aired in January. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign. I’m mentally exhausted and I’m very hurt. With Michael’s lying and all, and all the stuff I just found out, I don’t think he’s ever loved me. I think he loves me ’cause everything I’ve done for him, but he can’t tell me why he’s in love with me.”

We learn that Michael cheated with an unidentified American woman and Angela found out after she discovered he sent an intimate voice memo to the woman while he was still in her bed. “They’ve been talking the whole time we’ve been fighting,” she said to producers while the show was filming. “Not only since I was in Nigeria, but since I’ve come back, Michael has continued to talk to this girl,”

Angela showed one of the voicemails with Michael saying, “I’m trying to call you now. You’re not picking up. I’ve been busy trying to sort things out. Okay? Just trust me, please. Also, I have some money coming to your side. I will let you know, okay? I will call you, please. I love you, and I miss you.”

“Can you believe he said that to this girl?” she said in a confessional. “That’s how he would talk to me. He broke my heart. He really broke my heart. He really broke my heart. I didn’t deserve this.” It also hurt hermore because she promised him that he wouldn’t visit her crush Billy while all of this was going down.

“No matter how much we fight, I have never ever cheated on Michael and I don’t care. I didn’t hide nothing with Billy,” she said. “You know, I had a little crush, I admitted that. It wasn’t a long crush, obviously ’cause I love my husband. But this right here, Michael did this all behind my back.”

“Two weeks we’ve been on the phone like we used to, 24/7. The spark was there. The love was still there,” she said. “I felt like we were on our way, getting ready to bring him here and being husband and wife. We loved each other again. I was happy. I was real happy.”

Michael participated virtually unlike the other couples like Big Ed and Liz, Yara and Jovi, Kalani and Asuelu, and Molly and Kelly. The couple met online in 2018 and subsequently got married in Nigeria in January 2020.

“On one hand, it was really really, really great,” she told Entertainment Tonight about going to couple’s therapy. “At least he was there, you know, but at the end what really got me at the end of the night when everybody got to go home or into the hotels with their partners or at least beside their partners, I didn’t.”

Angela continued, “That’s when the trouble really came because I’ve had everybody’s husbands on my back porch and all the women getting their beauty sleep. I’m like, ‘What the hell’s going on here?’”

“I think this show is gonna knock everybody out the park, because this is the first time couples meet two weeks and live together on an island, not meet at the tell-all,” Angela told ET. “I get chills thinking about it. I’m very excited — even though some outcomes are bad, some are good, and mine, you just don’t know ’till you see it.”

She also talked about her temper. “I had triggers. I never even knew what that word meant. I b**ch and raised hell because I get triggers, especially from my husband Michael, like, he’ll trigger me because he lies so much,” she said. “And little lie, big lie, doesn’t matter to me. You know, some people will just say it’s a little lie, to me a lie is a lie, like, we all lie, right? Like a bill collector says we need your rent or your furniture bill and you say, ‘Oh, something happened, I have to go to a funeral,’ but to me that’s not a lie because it’s something, it’s not hurting nobody, but when you lie to someone you love, that makes me furious.”

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 9 pm ET.

