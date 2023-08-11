How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 For Free in The US to See Kylian Mbappé Play For PSG

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a fan of all the European soccer leagues, you might want to know how to watch Ligue 1 2023 live online for free to see which team ends up on top this season.

Ligue 1, also known as Ligue 1 Uber Eats, is a French professional soccer (or should I say football) league that was founded on September 11, 1932. It’s the country’s premier football competition and includes 18 clubs in the 2023-2024 season. In Ligue 1, there are promotions and relegations from and to Ligue 2.

When is Ligue 1?

Seaons typically start in August (the 2023 season kicks off on August 11, 2023) and run through May (the relegation play-offs take place on May 30, 2024, and June 2, 2024). Throughout the season, each club plays two matches against each of the other 17 teams (one home and one away).

The three clubs with the most league titles go in this order: Paris Saint-Germain has 11, Marseille has 10, and Saint Étienne (currently playing in Ligue 2) has 10. The reigning champions of the 2022-2023 season are Paris Saint-Germain. This club has international football stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé on its current roster, and it even had Lionel Messi on the squad from 2021 through 2023.

Keep reading to find out how to watch Ligue 1 2023 online for free to tune into all of the action.

Tim Clayton – Corbis /Getty Images.

How to watch Ligue 1 2023 live online for free

Ligue 1 is available to watch in the US through beIN SPORTS, which is available to stream on services like Fubo, which offers a seven-day free trial, and Sling TV. Read on for ways to watch Ligue 1 2023 online for free.

How to watch Ligue 1 2023 with Fubo

Channel: beIN SPORTS

Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $74.99 per month after the free trial ends. Fubo offers three plans: a Pro plan for $74.99 per month; an Elite plan for $84.99 per month; and an Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month.

Fubo’s Pro plan includes 155 channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Elite plan includes 215 channels; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo’s Premier plan includes 224 channels; Showtime; Fubo’s Extra package with 49 more channels; Fubo’s News Plus package with 11 more channels; DVR service with 1,000 hours of recording space; and the ability to stream on 10 devices at the same time. Fubo doesn’t require a contract and can be canceled or restarted at any time.

Visit Fubo.TV Click “Start Free Trial“ Select your plan, and enter your information and payment method Start watching Ligue 1 2023 on Fubo

How to watch Ligue 1 2023 with Sling TV

Channel: beIN SPORTS

All in all, Sling is one of the best ways to watch Ligue 1 2023 without cable this year. The streamer currently offers three plans: Sling Blue and Sling Orange or both together. Sling Orange costs $40 per month ($20 for your first month) and provides channels to watch Ligue 1 2023 online as the games air live, with Sling Blue costs $45 ($22.50 for your first month) while Sling Blue+Orange gives you everything—that’s a whopping 48 channels for $60 per month ($30 for your first month). If you had to choose one, we recommend Sling Blue to watch Ligue 1 2023 online. It allows users to stream on three devices, whereas Sling Orange only allows one. This means that you can split the cost of Sling Blue with two other people, allowing three households to watch Ligue 1 2023 online for just over $10 each.

Valery Hache/Getty Images.

Ligue 1 2023 teams

Brest Clermont Foot Le Havre FC Lens Lille Lorient Lyon Marseille Metz AS Monaco Montpellier Nantes Nice Paris Saint-Germain Stade de Reims Stade Rennais Strasbourg Toulouse

Ligue 1 schedule – opening weekend

August 11, 2023

Nice v Lille at 3 p.m. ET

August 12, 2023

Marseille vs Stade de Reims at 11 a.m. ET

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lorient at 3 p.m. ET

August 13, 2023