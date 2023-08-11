All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you read the book from start to finish, you may be wondering how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online for free and where to stream the BookTok adaptation to see Alex and Henry’s love story come to life.

Red, White & Royal Blue is a romantic comedy based on Casey Mcquiston’s book of the same title. The story follows the love story between Alex Claremont-Diaz, the first son of the United States, and Prince Henry Fox-Mountchristen-Windsor, a British prince. Alex is the son of President Ellen Claremont, the first president of the United States, while Henry is the grandson of King James III. Since it was published in 2019, Red, White & Royal Blue has become a favorite amount the BookTok community on TikTok, with almost a million reviews on GoodReads and thousands of copies sold across the world.

In an interview with Newsweek in August 2023, Taylor-Zakhar Perez, who plays Alex, opened up about the popularity of the book and how he landed the role. “I hadn’t heard of the book or read the book before the audition came. I think a friend of mine auditioned or something, and he sent it to me. He’s like, ‘Hey, have you got this audition?’ And I said, ‘No, I don’t know what that is.'”

He continued, “He’s like, ‘Well, here’s the book, I think they’re gonna start casting it.’ So I started to read it, and it was an incredible book. I really didn’t have any idea that it was so popular until I started telling people that I might be going to England for a project, and everybody was freaking out. Even my publicist was like, ‘Oh, my God, I read that during COVID. It’s amazing book.’ I really didn’t know the magnitude of it.”

So where can BookTok fans stream Red, White & Royal Blue? Read on for how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online for free ahead.

How to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online for free

Read on for how to watch Red, White & Royal Blue online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offer just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Red, White & Royal Blue on Prime Video for free

Who’s in the Red, White & Royal Blue cast?

The Red, White & Royal Blue cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry. The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the first female President of the United States, and Stephen Fry as King James III. See the full Red, White & Royal Blue cast below.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont

Stephen Fry as King James III

Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston

Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran

Ellie Bamber as Princess Beatrice

Malcolm Atobrah as Percy “Pez” Okonjo

Clifton Collins Jr. as Senator Oscar Diaz

Aneesh Sheth as Amy, a Secret Service Agent

Thomas Flynn as Prince Philip

In an interview with Newsweek in August 2023, Zakhar Perez opened up about the “pressure” of playing a character so popular among the BookTok community and fans of the Red, White & Royal Blue book. “That was all I thought about the entire summer,” he said. “I’m a Harry Potter fan, and so I would go to those midnight book releases with my siblings and would read the book in the car on the way home and be done by morning. I would just crave to see when the film adaptation would come out. I remember when the Sorcerer’s Stone came out, and Peeves the poltergeist was not included in the film. It just wrecked me because I thought Peeves was the best. It was a funny character, how could they do this?”

He continued, “And I remember how strongly I felt as a 10-year-old or 11-year-old. And so, I know there’s going to be people everywhere who read this book that are going to expect a great adaptation. And it’s really up to me, because, I feel like it really is Alex’s film, his journey. And I felt like it was up to me to make it happen. It was very sweet of Matthew [Lopez, the co-writer and director], I read in an interview the other day, he said that I cannonball into this character, which was so true. The entire summer, it was like, no rest, study, study, study the entire summer, watching films, watching The West Wing, reading books, and just trying to get into this kid’s head so I could bring Alex accurately and specifically to the screen.”

He also told Newsweek about the responsibility he felt to portray a bisexual character accurately. “From the beginning, there was an enormous weight on my shoulders, making sure that we were accurate with representation and accurate with character portrayal,” he said. “Because I think it’s so easy for an actor to phone it in, I’ve seen it. So I think that’s why I took it upon myself, knowing how important this film is for many communities. And I’ve been reminded throughout. Everywhere I go, people stopped me. I’ve had three young women yesterday come up to me at the airport, two of them had books in their hand and asked me to sign them, which was really sweet.”

He continued, “And then I had two flight attendants, both men, talk to me on the plane in the last few weeks like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re part of this film.’ I was in the bathroom, at the urinal, and somebody was talking to me from the sink and was like, ‘Hey, you’re playing Alex in the film, right?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And he’s like, ‘I’m super excited about the film man, my girlfriend and I, we love that book. We read it over COVID. Can I get a picture with you?’ I was just like, ‘Yes, but not in the bathroom. Like far from the bathroom, please.’ [laughs] And so just seeing the diversity of the fans that have been coming up to me, I’m like, wow, this film truly transcends everything. It’s such a love story, at its core, that it just appeals to such a wide audience. I think going into reading the book, I felt that and then my mom read it. She called me and she was like, ‘Taylor. I am a quarter way through this book. It is very risqué.’ I’m like, ‘Mom, what are you talking about?’ She’s like, ‘Oh my God. There’s so many sex scenes. There’s so much sexual stuff.’ I go, ‘Mom. You watched me on Minx. There’s flailing genitalia in that show.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, but I think it’s just so descriptive in this book about how sexual you are with different people that I can’t read it and not think of my son being sexual.’ [laughs] So everybody kind of came at me with their opinions. And it definitely helps me.”

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue 2?

Will there be a Red, White & Royal Blue 2? The answer is no. At least, not yet. The Red, White & Royal Blue movie is based on a 2019 book of the same name by author Casey Mcquiston, who has only published one novel with the same characters. In an interview with Hello in 2019, Mcquiston, however, revealed that a sequel is “possible.” “Anything’s possible,” they said. “I will say that I have plenty of ideas for stories set in this world and would love a chance to explore one of them some day. I would be surprised if you’ve seen the last of Alex and Henry.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

