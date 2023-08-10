As soccer fans come one step closer to finding who wins this year’s competition, viewers may be wondering how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online to see which countries make it to the next round and which are eliminated.

The FIFA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals air from August 10 to August 12, 2023. The remaining countries include Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, France, England, Colombia, and Australia, which is the host for this year’s tournament alongside New Zealand. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held by two confederations.

Whether you’re a fan of the remaining countries or not, read on for how to watch the World Cup 2023 quarterfinals live online to see which teams move forward in the competition.

How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live online

The Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals air on FOX Sports 1, which are available to stream on services like Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. With its current deals, Sling Blue costs $22.50 for one’s first month and $45 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue costs $30 for one’s first month and $60 per month after the first month ends.

Sling Blue offers 42 channels, including FOX Sports 1 to stream the Women’s World Cup, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Sling Orange + Blue includes everything in Sling Blue, as well as seven additional channels: Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, MotorTrend, and QVC.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online.

Visit Sling.com Click “Try Us Today” Enter your email Choose your plan between Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue Enter your payment method and information Search for FOX Sports 1 Start watching the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals

Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals schedule

August 10, 2023

Spain vs. Netherlands at 9 p.m.

August 11, 2023

Japan vs. Sweden at 3:30 a.m.

August 12, 2023

Australia vs. France at 3 a.m.

England vs. Colombia at 6:30 a.m.

Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule

July 20, 2023

New Zealand vs. Norway

Australia vs.Republic of Ireland

Nigeria vs. Canada

July 21, 2023

Philippines vs. Switzerland

Spain vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Vietnam

July 22, 2023

Zambia vs. Japan

England vs. Haiti

Denmark vs. China

July 23, 2023

Sweden vs. South Africa

Netherlands vs. Portugal

France vs. Jamaica

July 24, 2023

Italy vs. Argentina

Germany vs. Morocco

Brazil vs. Panama

Colombia vs. South Korea

July 25, 2023

New Zealand vs. Philippines

Switzerland vs. Norway

July 26, 2023

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Spain vs. Zambia

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

United States vs. Netherlands

July 27, 2023

Portugal vs. Vietnam

Australia vs. Nigeria

Argentina vs. South Africa

July 28, 2023

England vs. Denmark

China vs. Haiti

July 29, 2023

Sweden vs. Italy

France vs. Brazil

Panama vs. Jamaica

July 30, 2023

South Korea vs. Morocco

Norway vs. Philippines

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Germany vs. Colombia

July 31, 2023

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Japan vs. Spain

Canada vs. Australia

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

August 1, 2023

Portugal vs. United States

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

China vs. England

Haiti vs. Denmark

August 2, 2023

Argentina vs. Sweden

South Africa vs. Italy

Jamaica vs. Brazil

Panama vs. France

August 3, 2023

Morocco vs. Colombia

South Korea vs. Germany

August 5, 2023

Switzerland vs. Spain

Japan vs. Norway

Netherlands vs. South Africa

August 6, 2023

Sweden vs. United States

August 7, 2023

England vs. Nigeria

Australia vs. Denmark

August 8, 2023

Colombia vs. Jamaica

France vs. Morocco

August 10, 2023

Round of 16 1 winner vs. Round of 16 3 winner

August 11, 2023

Round of 16 2 winner vs. Round of 16 4 winner

August 12, 2023

Round of 16 5 winner vs. Round of 16 7 winner

Round of 16 6 winner vs. Round of 16 8 winner

August 15, 2023

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarter 2 winner

August 16, 2023

Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

August 19, 2023

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser

August 20, 2023

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner

Who is the Women’s World Cup 2023 host?

The Women’s World Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 tournament is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by more than one nation, as well as the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations. (Australia is in the the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.) The 2023 tournament is also the first Women’s World Cup to feature 21 teams, which is eight more from the previous 24. The increase replicates the same format used by the Men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.

The opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was held between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are set to take place on August 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.