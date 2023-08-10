Read Next: This Luxury Skincare Brand Wants You to Try Its Products For Free—Here’s How to Opt In
How to Watch the Women’s World Cup Quarterfinals to See Which Country Moves On

Will this year's home nation take home the trophy?
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 07: Sam Kerr of Australia in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Round of 16 match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia on August 07, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Getty Images.
As soccer fans come one step closer to finding who wins this year’s competition, viewers may be wondering how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online to see which countries make it to the next round and which are eliminated.

The FIFA World Cup 2023 quarterfinals air from August 10 to August 12, 2023. The remaining countries include Spain, Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, France, England, Colombia, and Australia, which is the host for this year’s tournament alongside New Zealand. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held by two confederations.

Watch Women’s World Cup 2023

$22.50+
Buy Now

Whether you’re a fan of the remaining countries or not, read on for how to watch the World Cup 2023 quarterfinals live online to see which teams move forward in the competition.

Sling TV is a StyleCaster sponsor, however, this article was independently written by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live online

The Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals air on FOX Sports 1, which are available to stream on services like Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue. With its current deals, Sling Blue costs $22.50 for one’s first month and $45 per month after the first month ends. Sling Orange + Blue costs $30 for one’s first month and $60 per month after the first month ends.

Sling Blue offers 42 channels, including FOX Sports 1 to stream the Women’s World Cup, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage and the ability to stream on three devices at the same time. Sling Orange + Blue includes everything in Sling Blue, as well as seven additional channels: Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, Freeform, MotorTrend, and QVC.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Sling TV to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online.

Sling Blue

$22.50+
Buy Now

Sling Orange + Blue

$30+
Buy Now
  1. Visit Sling.com
  2. Click “Try Us Today”
  3. Enter your email
  4. Choose your plan between Sling Blue or Sling Orange + Blue
  5. Enter your payment method and information
  6. Search for FOX Sports 1
  7. Start watching the Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals

Women’s World Cup 2023 quarter finals schedule

August 10, 2023

  • Spain vs. Netherlands at 9 p.m.

August 11, 2023

  • Japan vs. Sweden at 3:30 a.m.

August 12, 2023

  • Australia vs. France at 3 a.m.
  • England vs. Colombia at 6:30 a.m.

Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule

July 20, 2023 

  • New Zealand vs. Norway
  • Australia vs.Republic of Ireland
  • Nigeria vs. Canada

July 21, 2023

  • Philippines vs. Switzerland
  • Spain vs. Costa Rica
  • United States vs. Vietnam

July 22, 2023

  • Zambia vs. Japan
  • England vs. Haiti
  • Denmark vs. China

July 23, 2023

  • Sweden vs. South Africa
  • Netherlands vs. Portugal
  • France vs. Jamaica

July 24, 2023

  • Italy vs. Argentina
  • Germany vs. Morocco
  • Brazil vs. Panama
  • Colombia vs. South Korea

July 25, 2023

  • New Zealand vs. Philippines
  • Switzerland vs. Norway

July 26, 2023

  • Japan vs. Costa Rica
  • Spain vs. Zambia
  • Canada vs. Republic of Ireland
  • United States vs. Netherlands

July 27, 2023

  • Portugal vs. Vietnam
  • Australia vs. Nigeria
  • Argentina vs. South Africa

July 28, 2023

  • England vs. Denmark
  • China vs. Haiti

July 29, 2023

  • Sweden vs. Italy
  • France vs. Brazil
  • Panama vs. Jamaica

July 30, 2023

  • South Korea vs. Morocco
  • Norway vs. Philippines
  • Switzerland vs. New Zealand
  • Germany vs. Colombia

July 31, 2023

  • Costa Rica vs. Zambia
  • Japan vs. Spain
  • Canada vs. Australia
  • Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

August 1, 2023

  • Portugal vs. United States
  • Vietnam vs. Netherlands
  • China vs. England
  • Haiti vs. Denmark

August 2, 2023

  • Argentina vs. Sweden
  • South Africa vs. Italy
  • Jamaica vs. Brazil
  • Panama vs. France

August 3, 2023

  • Morocco vs. Colombia
  • South Korea vs. Germany

August 5, 2023

  • Switzerland vs. Spain
  • Japan vs. Norway
  • Netherlands vs. South Africa

August 6, 2023

  • Sweden vs. United States

August 7, 2023

  • England vs. Nigeria
  • Australia vs. Denmark

August 8, 2023

  • Colombia vs. Jamaica
  • France vs. Morocco

August 10, 2023

  • Round of 16 1 winner vs. Round of 16 3 winner

August 11, 2023 

  • Round of 16 2 winner vs. Round of 16 4 winner

August 12, 2023 

  • Round of 16 5 winner vs. Round of 16 7 winner
  • Round of 16 6 winner vs. Round of 16 8 winner

August 15, 2023

  • Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarter 2 winner

August 16, 2023

  • Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

August 19, 2023

  • Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser

August 20, 2023

  • Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner

Who is the Women’s World Cup 2023 host?

The Women’s World Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 tournament is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by more than one nation, as well as the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations. (Australia is in the the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.) The 2023 tournament is also the first Women’s World Cup to feature 21 teams, which is eight more from the previous 24. The increase replicates the same format used by the Men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022. 

The opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was held between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are set to take place on August 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney. 

