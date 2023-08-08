WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Only Murders in the Building season 3! Paul Rudd was apparently delighted to be killed off in Hulu’s beloved comedy/murder mystery series. But who killed Ben in Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Only Murders in The Building, which premiered on Hulu on August 31, 2021, stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in her first regular role in a TV series since the finale of Disney Channel‘s Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. The show follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their (debatably) precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues.

During a Television Critics Association press panel, Gomez opened up about how much she’s changed since the last time she was a series regular on a TV show. “I signed my life away to Disney at a very young age, so I didn’t know exactly what I was doing,” she said. “I was a kid I didn’t know what I was doing, I was just running around on set, and now I feel like a sponge and I soak up all the wisdom that I can.”

The highly anticipated third season of Only Murders debuted on August 8, 2023, with a slew of new characters and famous faces, including Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep. So here’s a running list of theories about who killed Ben in Only Murders in the Building.

Who killed Ben in Only Murders in the Building?

Only Murders in the Building, Paul Rudd. Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Indeed, that’s the crime our trio of misfits Mabel, Oliver and Charles-Haden must solve who killed Ben in Only Murders in the Building. Paul Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy actually dies twice in the first two episodes. First, he collapses on stage during Oliver’s Broadway show Death Rattle and is pronounced dead at the scene. We discover later that he’d been poisoned, had his stomach pumped, and was brought back to life, only to die for good a second time after falling down the Arconia’s elevator shaft.

At the prospect of dying twice, “Paul was delighted,” Only Murders John Hoffman told TVLine. “We didn’t have it when we first pitched him on his demise at the end of Season 2. I’ll never forget Zooming with him, when I was telling him what this season would entail for Ben Glenroy, and he was both shocked and delighted.”

By the end of episode two, the police captured their suspect for Ben’s demise in custody—a stalker by the name of Gregg—but at this stage, we still don’t know for sure who poisoned Ben or finished the job later. We’re also left wondering whose handkerchief Ben was holding when he died, leading some fans to suspect Meryl Streep’s Loretta Durkin as the real killer.

“Loretta is a truly miraculous actress who needs to be in the right part to give the performance she’s capable of giving…. I come from the theater and, you know, a process is a process. At a table read, I have seen many a brilliant actor really make everyone tremble with nerves,” Hoffman continued to TVLine. “Like, ‘What are they doing?’ Their process is out of left field — and for Loretta, she needs to find the voice. Some people need a costume, some people need a voice, and what was really important to me is that it puts it on Oliver to defend her. He’s the one championing her, and he’s not going to walk away from her, and it sparks a romance between them.”

Is Only Murders in The Building based on a true story?

Is Only Murders in The Building based on a true story? The answer is no. In an interview with The New York Times, Steve Martin, who created the series, explained that he came up with the idea years ago at a party whose host suggested that he write something for three other guests he described as “older Broadway actors.” “The idea came almost immediately, that they lived in a building and they all were interested in crime. But they didn’t have the energy to go downtown, so they would only do murders in the building,” he said.

Charles, Oliver & Mabel (Selena Gomez), Oliver (Martin Short) and Charles (Steve Martin). Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu

The idea for Gomez to play the third character came when John Hoffman, the showrunner of Only Murders in The Building, became a part of the show and realized that the crux of the series wasn’t the age of the actors but the idea of “three lonely people who find a sense of connection.” He recalled asking Martin, “Don’t we want an alien in their world? The thing that we’re not expecting, that doesn’t make sense?” which is how Gomez’s Mabel came about.

When do new episodes of Only Murders in The Building come out?

New episodes of Only Murders in The Building come out on Tuesdays at 12:01 a.m. ET on Hulu.

How many episodes of Only Murders in The Building are there?

There are 10 episodes in season three of Only Murders in The Building.

Only Murders in the Building is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

