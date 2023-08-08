All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

On the path to being a GOAT. If you’re a basketball fan and want to see the next big thing in the sport, look no further. Here’s how to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey for free.

The NBA documentary takes you through Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, to tell the stories of promising NBA prospects like up-and comer Scoot Henderson, experienced pro Gabe York, NBA veteran Denzel Valentine, and Ryan Turell who is trying to become the first player who is an Orthodox Jew in the NBA. The doc offers insight into their journies and also features former-G-League-stars-turned-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, and Jalen Green. Will these players make their dreams come true and make it to the big league? Watch the documentary to find out!

How to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey online

The Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey online for free

Read on for how to watch Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offer just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey on Prime Video for free

What is the G League?

What is the G League? The G League is the NBA’s official minor league. According to the NBA, it prepares players, coaches, and staff for the National Basketball Association while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory.

Director Liam Hughes described the process of showcasing these stories to Sporting News. “We were looking at what the different types of players are in the G League, and we wanted to make sure that we represented a bunch of those different types in our documentary so that you can see who is competing,” Hughes said.

He continued, “What I love about making documentaries is that I get to study the human experience,” Hughes said. “That’s what really fascinated me. I do that in the world of sports right now, but our goal is to make it relatable to anyone. It can be appealing and impactful to a wider audience than just fans of the sport. It’s always a goal of ours to show what we can learn from these people whose position we will never be in. Because, at the end of the day, they’re still human beings who are struggling with a lot of the same things we are.”

