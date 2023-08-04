How to Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 to See How Far Team USA Makes It

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
If you’ve been following this year’s FIFA tournament, you may be wondering how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online for free to see which country takes home the coveted trophy.
The FIFA Women’s World Cup was founded in 1991 and is an international football competition between women’s national teams in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The tournament is held every four years and one year after the Men’s FIFA World Cup since its first competition in 1991.
Since the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup, eight countries have hosted the competition. China and the United States have hosted the tournament twice, while Canada, France, Germany, and Sweden have hosted it once. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, making it the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held by two confederations.
While not as popular as the FIFA Men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup is still watched by more than 993 million people across the world. So where can American fans stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Read on for how to watch the Women’s World Cup live online for free to not miss a single game this year.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 airs live on FOX and FS1, which are available to stream on services like DirectTV stream, which offers a five-day free trial. The Women’s World Cup 2023 also is available to stream live on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the United Kingdom, which fans can access with a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Read on for ways to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 online for free.
ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ExpressVPN.
AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $4.08 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.83 per month for a three-year plan. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup with AtlasVPN.
Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $14.99 per month for a monthly plan; $6.99 per month for a one-year plan; and $5.49 per month for a two-year plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with NordVPN.
Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN costs $19.95 per month for a monthly plan, $7.49 per month with three months free for a one-year plan, and $4.99 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with PureVPN.
The Women’s World Cup is available to stream on FOX and FS1 (FOX Sports 1) with a DirectTV Stream free trial or subscription. DirectTV Stream offers a five-day free trial for all three of its plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month.
As for the difference between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Each plan includes FS1. FOX is available depending on your market. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with DirectTV Stream’s free trial.
July 20, 2023
July 21, 2023
July 22, 2023
July 23, 2023
July 24, 2023
July 25, 2023
July 26, 2023
July 27, 2023
July 28, 2023
July 29, 2023
July 30, 2023
July 31, 2023
August 1, 2023
August 2, 2023
August 3, 2023
August 5, 2023
August 6, 2023
August 7, 2023
August 8, 2023
August 10, 2023
August 11, 2023
August 12, 2023
August 15, 2023
August 16, 2023
August 19, 2023
August 20, 2023
The Women’s World Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 tournament is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by more than one nation, as well as the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations. (Australia is in the the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.) The 2023 tournament is also the first Women’s World Cup to feature 21 teams, which is eight more from the previous 24. The increase replicates the same format used by the Men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.
The opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was held between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are set to take place on August 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.
The Women’s World Cup 2023 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITVX with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.
