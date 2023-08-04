How to Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 to See How Far Team USA Makes It

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been following this year’s FIFA tournament, you may be wondering how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online for free to see which country takes home the coveted trophy.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup was founded in 1991 and is an international football competition between women’s national teams in the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). The tournament is held every four years and one year after the Men’s FIFA World Cup since its first competition in 1991.

Since the inaugural FIFA Women’s World Cup, eight countries have hosted the competition. China and the United States have hosted the tournament twice, while Canada, France, Germany, and Sweden have hosted it once. The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was hosted by both Australia and New Zealand, making it the first FIFA competition for either men or women to be held by two confederations.

While not as popular as the FIFA Men’s World Cup, the Women’s World Cup is still watched by more than 993 million people across the world. So where can American fans stream the FIFA Women’s World Cup? Read on for how to watch the Women’s World Cup live online for free to not miss a single game this year.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 live online for free

The Women’s World Cup 2023 airs live on FOX and FS1, which are available to stream on services like DirectTV stream, which offers a five-day free trial. The Women’s World Cup 2023 also is available to stream live on BBC iPlayer and ITVX in the United Kingdom, which fans can access with a VPN (virtual private network), a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs are ExpressVPN, NordVPN, AtlasVPN, and Pure VPN, all of which offer a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Read on for ways to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 online for free.

Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend above all others for a simple reason. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee. ExpressVPN also has a current deal where users can subscribe for $6.67 per month with three months free for 12 months. Without any deals, ExpressVPN costs $12.95 per month for its monthly plan and $9.99 per month for its six-month plan. Each plan includes a 30-day-money-back guarantee. Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ExpressVPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “UK” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and selecting the country in the “Smart Location” menu To Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with BBC iPlayer, visit BBC iPlayer’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account, and click “Watch Live” for BBC One, Two, Three or Four depending on which network is airing the Women’s World Cup 2023 To watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ITVX, visit ITVX’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account and watch the Women’s World Cup 2023

Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with AtlasVPN

AtlasVPN—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $11.99 per month for a monthly plan, $4.08 per month for a yearly plan, and $1.83 per month for a three-year plan. AtlasVPN offers more than 1,000 high-speed VPN servers, unlimited devices, 24/7 support, WireGuard protocol and passwordless login. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup with AtlasVPN.

Sign up for AtlasVPN and create an account Once finished, click “Go Premium” which will direct you to the downloads page Click “Get Atlas” for the platform of your choice Click “Download Now” Locate the file on your computer and follow the prompts to install AtlasVPN Click “Connect” Once AtlasVPN is set up, change your location to the “United Kingdom” by clicking the server in the right bar To Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with BBC iPlayer, visit BBC iPlayer’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account, and click “Watch Live” for BBC One, Two, Three or Four depending on which network is airing the Women’s World Cup 2023 To watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ITVX, visit ITVX’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account and watch the Women’s World Cup 2023

Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with NordVPN

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day-money-back guarantee—costs $14.99 per month for a monthly plan; $6.99 per month for a one-year plan; and $5.49 per month for a two-year plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with NordVPN.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu To Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with BBC iPlayer, visit BBC iPlayer’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account, and click “Watch Live” for BBC One, Two, Three or Four depending on which network is airing the Women’s World Cup 2023 To watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ITVX, visit ITVX’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account and watch the Women’s World Cup 2023

Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with PureVPN

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day-money-back guarantee. PureVPN costs $19.95 per month for a monthly plan, $7.49 per month with three months free for a one-year plan, and $4.99 per month with three months free for a two-year plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with PureVPN.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN’s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to the “UK” by searching for the country in the right bar To Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with BBC iPlayer, visit BBC iPlayer’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account, and click “Watch Live” for BBC One, Two, Three or Four depending on which network is airing the Women’s World Cup 2023 To watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with ITVX, visit ITVX’s website, create a BBC iPlayer account and watch the Women’s World Cup 2023

Watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 on DirectTV Stream

The Women’s World Cup is available to stream on FOX and FS1 (FOX Sports 1) with a DirectTV Stream free trial or subscription. DirectTV Stream offers a five-day free trial for all three of its plans: Entertainment, which costs $74.99 per month with the first three months at $64.99 per month; Choice, which costs $99.99 per month with the first three months at $89.99 per month; and Ultimate, which costs $109.99 per month with the first three months at $99.99 per month.

As for the difference between the plans, Entertainment includes more than 75 channels, the ability to stream on unlimited devices in your home, unlimited cloud DVR storage, and a special offer on premium channels. Choice, which is the most popular plan, includes more than 105 channels, regional sports networks, and everything included in Entertainment. Ultimate includes more than 140 channels and everything included in Entertainment and Choice. Each plan includes FS1. FOX is available depending on your market. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Women’s World Cup 2023 with DirectTV Stream’s free trial.

Visit StreamTV.DirectTV.com Click “Shop Packages” Click “Try It Free” for the plan of your choice Enter your information and payment method Search for FOX or FS1 (FOX Sports 1) Start Watching the Women’s World Cup 2023!

Women’s World Cup 2023 schedule

July 20, 2023

New Zealand vs. Norway

Australia vs.Republic of Ireland

Nigeria vs. Canada

July 21, 2023

Philippines vs. Switzerland

Spain vs. Costa Rica

United States vs. Vietnam

July 22, 2023

Zambia vs. Japan

England vs. Haiti

Denmark vs. China

July 23, 2023

Sweden vs. South Africa

Netherlands vs. Portugal

France vs. Jamaica

July 24, 2023

Italy vs. Argentina

Germany vs. Morocco

Brazil vs. Panama

Colombia vs. South Korea

July 25, 2023

New Zealand vs. Philippines

Switzerland vs. Norway

July 26, 2023

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Spain vs. Zambia

Canada vs. Republic of Ireland

United States vs. Netherlands

July 27, 2023

Portugal vs. Vietnam

Australia vs. Nigeria

Argentina vs. South Africa

July 28, 2023

England vs. Denmark

China vs. Haiti

July 29, 2023

Sweden vs. Italy

France vs. Brazil

Panama vs. Jamaica

July 30, 2023

South Korea vs. Morocco

Norway vs. Philippines

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

Germany vs. Colombia

July 31, 2023

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

Japan vs. Spain

Canada vs. Australia

Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria

August 1, 2023

Portugal vs. United States

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

China vs. England

Haiti vs. Denmark

August 2, 2023

Argentina vs. Sweden

South Africa vs. Italy

Jamaica vs. Brazil

Panama vs. France

August 3, 2023

Morocco vs. Colombia

South Korea vs. Germany

August 5, 2023

Switzerland vs. Spain

Japan vs. Norway

Netherlands vs. South Africa

August 6, 2023

Sweden vs. United States

August 7, 2023

England vs. Nigeria

Australia vs. Denmark

August 8, 2023

Colombia vs. Jamaica

France vs. Morocco

August 10, 2023

Round of 16 1 winner vs. Round of 16 3 winner

August 11, 2023

Round of 16 2 winner vs. Round of 16 4 winner

August 12, 2023

Round of 16 5 winner vs. Round of 16 7 winner

Round of 16 6 winner vs. Round of 16 8 winner

August 15, 2023

Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarter 2 winner

August 16, 2023

Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

August 19, 2023

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser

August 20, 2023

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner

Where is the Women’s World Cup 2023 host?

The Women’s World Cup 2023 is jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 tournament is the first FIFA Women’s World Cup to be hosted by more than one nation, as well as the first World Cup to be held across multiple confederations. (Australia is in the the Asian confederation, while New Zealand is in the Oceanian confederation.) The 2023 tournament is also the first Women’s World Cup to feature 21 teams, which is eight more from the previous 24. The increase replicates the same format used by the Men’s World Cup from 1998 to 2022.

The opening match of the Women’s World Cup 2023 was held between New Zealand and Norway at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20, 2023. The Women’s World Cup 2023 finals are set to take place on August 20, 2023, at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The Women’s World Cup 2023 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer and ITVX with a VPN. Here’s how to watch it for free.

