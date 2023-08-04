Cowabunga! If you’re sticking around for the rest of the film, you might be wondering does if Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a post-credits scene.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Ninjas Mutant Mayhem is the latest installment in the fun and wacky turtles, Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.), Donnie (Micah Abbey), Raph (Brady Noon) and Leo (Nicolas Cantu) and their sensei Splinter (voiced by Jackie Chan). The film’s synopsis is as follows: “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers. Their new friend, April O’Neil, helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

So does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a post-credits scene? Read more to find out.

Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a post-credits scene?

Does Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have a post-credits scene? Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles does not have a post-credits scene but it does have a mid-credits scene. It shows the group living their high school life. Donnie has found a community of fellow anime lovers. Mikey joins the improv group. Raph is in the wrestling team. Leo is helping April in a montage. Later on during a study session, they all go to prom with April being Leo’s date. TCRI leader Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) lurks in the background with a fly (who might be SuperFly) and she says, “Bring me the Shredder.”

For what the mid-credits scene means for the future of the franchise, Paramount already greenlit a sequel and spin-off series according to Variety.

“In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow,” said Nickelodeon president Brian Robbins. “We are excited to grow TMNT’s legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform.”

Said Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation & Nickelodeon Animation, “Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ universe and bringing new adventures to families and fans.”

Ice Cube who plays Superfly talked to Screen Rant about the comparisons with Splinter. “You can’t trust humanity, that’s the problem. When you think everything’s cool, it puts you in a jar, and they shake the jar, and they put a spider in the jar. That’s what humans do. So, Splinter knows that, Superfly knows that, you know what I mean? If they can get together, instead of fighting each other, maybe we can turn the whole world into mutants which is the key.” He continued, “I wanted to have fun with it, and bring pop culture into it in any way, shape or form. I wanted to talk about things people knew about, make references that had adults laughing, and that’s really what it was all about. Just trying to be what they wanted me to be, but also add stuff they weren’t even thinking about to it.”

Director Jeff Rowe isn’t concerned with the haters. In an interview with MovieWeb, he said, “I’m wholly unconcerned with those people who don’t like it. I would ask them to investigate their own thoughts about why they don’t like it. You hit the nail on the head — it’s a New York film. It needs to feel like New York. April needs to feel like a real teenager in New York. Historically, that character has been like a weird mom, friend, or love interest. We’re like, no, April is one of the kids. She’s a teen like them. She needs to be able to relate to them. She needs to represent New York and what that means to the turtles. That was a thing that we decided early on. No one on the filmmaking side question that this is a great April. Go with it, the internet does what the internet does.”

He also raved about working with producer Seth Rogen on the film. “When you look at their body of work, I think that’s what makes it really stand out. Superbad was a popular film because it was funny. But it’s an enduring film because they feel like real teenagers. It says something about the human experience. Seth and Evan are good observers, and good at writing that back into what they do. They were just so nice, for you to be able to collaborate with them, watch them pitch ideas, and pitch ideas with them. It was incredible.”

Ayo Edibiri who plays April gushed about working on the film in an interview with Games Radar. “I remember when I first met Jeff he was showing me art done by actual teenagers, telling me how that played a lot into the process of creating these characters. I love that the art style feels so evocative and fresh, and getting to see April be a young Black girl, that’s so cool. There is something that feels very youthful to me about the art, how it’s like a drawing, the sketchiness of it, the colours, the use of light. It feels very young and it was helpful for me to see that, to know who I was breathing life into.” She continued, “The script was truly so funny but Jeff and Seth were super open to improvisation in the recording sessions – and I got to do some with the boys! It was a lot of like playing off each other, especially off the insanity that they came out with.”

