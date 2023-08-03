How to Watch Suits Season 9 if You Missed the Last Season on Netflix

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve finished the first eight seasons on Netflix, you may be wondering how to watch Suits Season 9 to see how the legal drama comes to an end.

Suits was USA Network’s legal drama following Mike Ross, an attorney who uses his photographic memory to talk his way into a job as an associate for more successful attorney Harvey Specter, despite being a college dropout who never attended law school. The series ran for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019 and led to one spin-off Pearson, centered on Mike and Harvey’s co-worker attorney Jessica Pearson, which was canceled after one season in 2019.

The series was released on Netflix in July 2023 and immediately shot to the service’s top 10 shows. Executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine at the time about why he felt the series was so bingeable. “I think there’s two different things going on, one set of things that has to do with the show itself and another that has to do with the power of a particular platform. On the one hand, anecdotally, people reach out to me all the time, so I know it still finds new viewers here and there,” he said. “But there’s also something about the show that is rewatchable. There’s people who’ve watched it all when it was coming out and find it very comforting to watch again. And it’s also, I think, a unique enough show that it’s very rewatchable. You discover new things as you’re rewatching it. So there’s an additional set of things about the show that reveal themselves watching it again. So it’s a tribute to the show, creatively.”

Fans who have watched Suits on Netflix, however, may realize that the service only has Seasons 1 to 8, and that the final season, Season 9, is missing. So where can fans watch Suits Season 9? Read on for how to watch Suits Season 9 online if you can’t wait to see how the legal drama ends.

Photo: Courtesy of Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

How to watch Suits Season 9 online

How can fans watch Suits Season 9? While it’s missing on Netflix, Suits Season 9 is available to stream on Peacock, which offers two plans: a Premium plan for $5.99 per month and a Premium Plus plan for $11.99 per month. Both plans also offer yearly rates, which save users 17 percent from their monthly rates. The Premium plan costs $59.99 per year, while the Premium Plus plan costs $119.99 per year.

Peacock Premium includes limited ads; more than 80,000 hours of TV show episodes, movies, and sports; live sports and events; new episodes to current NBC and Bravo; 50 live channels; and the ability to watch on up to three devices anywhere in the United States. Peacock Premium Plus includes no ads; the ability to download and watch select titles offline; live access to your local NBC Station; and everything included in Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions below on how to sign up for Peacock.

Visit PeacockTV.com Click “Get Started” Choose your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching Peacock!

Who’s in the Suits cast?

Photo: Courtesy of Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images.

The Suits cast includes Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who starred as paralegal Rachel Zane from Seasons 1 to 7. Markle left the series after her engagement to her now-husband, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 2017. The Suits cast also includes stars like Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Rick Hoffman. Read on for a full list of the Suits cast.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Reginald Specter

Patrick J. Adams as Michael James Ross

Rick Hoffman as Louis Marlowe Litt

Meghan Markle as Rachel Elizabeth Zane

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Roberta Paulsen

Amanda Schull as Katrina Amanda Bennett

Dulé Hill as Alex Williams

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler

Will there be a Suits reboot?

Will there be a Suits reboot? In an interview with TVLine in July 2023, executive producer Gene Klein revealed if he and creator Aaron Korsh were considering a Suits reboot after the series’ streaming success on Netflix. “You know, I’ve mentioned to Aaron that I keep, in this era of reboots and reunions and all this other stuff, that I’m expecting a call at some point. But I’m not aware of any serious conversations. It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday. But so far, nothing that I’m aware of,” he said at the time. “As you might remember, it was a complicated dance keeping everybody involved, getting all the actors deals done and keeping them involved through the end of the show. I’d be surprised if we could thread that needle for a reunion, but I’d also be delighted if that happened because [when] you do a show for that long, everybody becomes such a good friend.”

He continued, “A lot of us saw each other a month or so ago because there was a Suits-themed picket at Fox one day, and a lot of the writers, some of whom didn’t know each other because people were on Seasons 1 and 2, but not the later seasons, so some of the writers were meeting for the first time. But a lot of the actors came to that as well.”

He also responded to the possibility of Meghan Markle returning as Rachel Zane for the reboot. “I would assume that’s just not possible,” he said. Klein also told TVLine that he and Korsh considered a suits spin-off with character Louis Litt after the original series ended, though nothing ever came of the idea. “There were numerous ideas for spinoffs that we mostly just sort of fantasized about. Like, Aaron and I would sit around and go, ‘What about this? What about that?’” Klein said, adding that there were scenarios involved with “taking one or two of the characters and doing their own thing with them, but they just never went anywhere.” He continued, “Obviously, there was a Louis Litt-themed one.”

He also considered prequels around main characters. “There were lesser characters who [Aaron] had spinoff ideas for, ideas that would be prequels where it’d be a younger version of, like, an ancillary character. Really interesting, fun ideas that we never took anywhere,” Klein said.

As for his reaction to Suits’ success on Netflix, Litt told TVLine that he was surprised to see the series hit the top 10. “I was surprised. I’m very proud of the show. I, obviously, had a sense when I found out it was coming to Netflix [that] it would probably get another burst of viewing and that kind of thing, but I did not think this would happen,” he said. “The first time the [Nielson] weekly Top 10 came out and the first three seasons were in there, I thought, “Well, if everyone just keeps on watching, this is going to go on for a while because they’ll keep on moving through the seasons,” and that’s exactly what’s happening. People are sticking with it. It’s lovely.”

He continued, “Since we found out this news, I’ve only exchanged texts with Aaron, and it was something on the order of, ‘Holy s–t.’ [Laughs] Let me look and see if there’s anything particularly quotable. [Takes out phone] The most quotable part is he finishes a long rant with, “It’s nuts.” [Laughs] I think we’re all having kind of the same reaction, like, ‘This is amazing.’”

Suits Season 9 is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.