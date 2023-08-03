All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re a BB superfan, you may want to know how to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds online for free for 24/7 access to the Houseguests and their non-stop strategizing.

Big Brother is CBS’ reality TV competition show following a group of contestants, known as “Houseguests, as they live together in a specially constructed house isolated from the outside world and compete for a $500,000 to $750,000 cash prize. The name of the series, which is based on the original Dutch reality TV show of the same name, is inspired by the character Big Brother George Orwell’s 1949 book, Nineteen Eighty-Four.

Unlike other reality TV shows, Houseguests on Big Brother are continually monitored throughout their time in the house by live television cameras and personal audio microphones. Viewers at home can watch the contestants 24/7 via the Big Brother live feeds, which show what’s happening in the house days before they air on TV. Since Big Brother’s premiere in 2000, the series has aired more than 20 seasons and led to spin-offs like Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother: Over the Top.

So where can fans stream the Big Brother live feeds? Read on for how to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds online for free to see what the Houseguests have been up to before the official episodes air on TV.

How to watch Big Brother 25 live feeds online

How can fans watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds online? The Big Brother 25 live feeds are available to stream on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus With Showtime. Paramount Plus Essential costs $5.99 per month with ads, while Paramount Plus With Showtime costs $11.99 per month with no ads. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly rates for both plans: Paramount Plus Essential costs $59.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $12 from the monthly price) and Paramount Plus With Showtime costs $119.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $24 from the monthly price.)

As for the differences between the plans, Paramount Plus Essential comes with limited ads; tens of thousands of TV show episodes and movies; and live access to NFL Games, Champion League, and CBS News. Paramount Plus With Showtime comes with no ads; Showtime original series, movies, and sports; live access to your local CBS station; the ability to download shows to your mobile device; and everything included in the Essential plan. While the Big Brother 25 live feeds and episodes are available for both Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus, users will need to subscribe to Paramount Plus With Showtime to watch Big Brother live on CBS.

How to watch Big Brother 25 live feeds online for free

Paramount Plus offers seven-day free trials for both Paramount Plus Essential and Paramount Plus With Showtime. From now to August 31, 2023, users can receive a one-month free trial for Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus With Showtime with the code “PICKETT” at checkout. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial.

Visit ParamountPlus.com Click “Try It free” Select your plan: Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus With Showtime Enter your information and payment method Enter the code “PICKETT” at checkout for a one-month free trial Start watching Paramount Plus!

How to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds on Paramount Plus

Read on for how to watch the Big Brother 25 live feeds once you subscribe to Paramount Plus.

Create or log into your Paramount Plus account Search for “Big Brother” Click “Live Feeds”

Who’s in the Big Brother 25 cast?

The Big Brother 25 cast consists of 17 contestants including Cirie Fields, who was a contestant on four Survivor seasons: Survivor: Panama; Survivor: Micronesia; Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains; and Survivor: Game Changers. She was also the winner of Traitors Season 1. See below for a full list of the Big Brother 25 cast.

America Lopez, 27, Medical Receptionist — Brooklyn, New York Blue Kim, 25, Brand Strategist — New York City, New York Bowie Jane Ball, 45, Barrister & DJ — Los Angeles, California Cameron Hardin, 34, Stay-at-Home Father — Eastman, Georgia Cirie Fields, 53, Nurse — Walterboro, South Carolina Cory Wurtenberger, 21, College Student – Weston, Florida Felicia Cannon, 63, Real Estate Agent — Kennesaw, Georgia Hisam Goueli, 45, Geriatric Physician — Seattle, Washington Izzy Gleicher, 32, Professional Flutist — New York City, New York Jag Bains, 25, Truck Company Owner — Omak, Washington Jared Fields, 25, Exterminator — Norwalk, Connecticut Kirsten Elwin, 25, Molecular Biologist — Houston, Texas Luke Valentine, 30, Illustrator — Coral Springs, Florida Matthew “Matt” Klotz, 27, Deaflympics Gold Medalist — Baton Rouge, Louisiana Mecole Hayes, 30, Political Consultant — Upper Marlboro, Maryland Red Utley, 37, Sales — Gatlinburg, Tennessee Reilly Smedly, 23, Bartender — Nashville, Tennessee

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August 2023, host Julie Chen explained how she thinks Cirie joining Big Brother would affect the gameplay on Season 25. “I think it puts everyone back on their heels a bit. It must be unsettling and make them question what’s happening and why? Let the speculation and paranoia begin! This is Big Brother!” she said.

She also told Entertainment Weekly about what her Big Brother strategy would be if she was Cirie. “You quietly observe and don’t talk about your achievements on Survivor or the experience at all. Act like a newbie in the house because it’s a whole different ball game,” she said.

Chen also revealed to Entertainment Tonight in July 2023 that she wasn’t the first choice to be the Big Brother host. The role was originally offered to journalist Meredith Vieria who turned it down. “I wasn’t the first choice to host. It was offered and turned down by Meredith Vieira,” she said. Her husband, CBS chairman and CEO Les Moonves, confirmed to her that Vieria was the first choice. “I asked him. I said, ‘You know, I heard stories back when I was cast on Big Brother to host that you guys asked Meredith Vieira first.’ And he said it was true,” she said. “He said, ‘I knew Big Brother was going to be kind of a trashy show… So, we wanted to class it up with the host,'” she says, adding that “they offered it to her because she was a very well-respected name in the business.”

Chen explained that Vieria turned down the job of Big Brother to become the host of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2002. Chen, who was an anchor on CBS Morning News at the time Big Brother was looking for a host, also told Entertainment Tonight that her ties to the network helped her score the job. “So I was ‘in house,'” she said. “And when they offered me the job, they were one month away from launching the show.”

She continued, “I know that I was meant to host Big Brother. I was terrible in the beginning. [But] I’ve grown so much as a human being and as a host… And I love it. I can’t imagine not hosting Big Brother anymore.”

Who’s the Big Brother 25 host?

The Big Brother 25 host is Julie Chen, who has hosted Big Brother since Season 1 in 2000. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in July 2023, Chen opened up about how long she plans to host Big Brother. I look at my joints. I look at, ‘how do my hips and my knees feel this morning?'” she said. “I like to take one season at a time. Going into season 25, I’m like, ‘I never want it to end.’ I think there would have to be a few things [to make me step away], like if I feel like the public is getting tired of me or the show is not what I want it to be. But with [executive producers] Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan leading the way, I can’t imagine it ever being something that I feel is not in alignment with me or what the show should be in my mind.”

She continued, “I think you know when it’s time to go, whether as a show or me as a host, and I just don’t see signs of that right now. But you just never know.”

She also revealed during the interview who she would want to replace her as the host if Big Brother went on for 50 seasons. “I don’t know if I’m going to still be on it because I don’t know if I’m still going to be alive,” she said. “I would love to pass it on to my son. Not that he has any interest in hosting, but you know, keep it in the family, Big Brother!”

Big Brother Season 25 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

