The news of Angus Cloud’s tragic and premature death had only been out for less than 24 hours, but some fans couldn’t help themselves from wondering when Euphoria season 3 would come out.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.

Cloud—who is best known for starring as Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, a local drug dealer, on HBO’s hit series—was only 25 years of age when he passed. In an interview with Variety in August 2022, he revealed that it “bothers” him when fans compare him to his character. “It does bother me,” he said. “When people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple. I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

He continued, “I hope I did a good job. I ain’t tryna be like no one-trick pony. But if I did shit, then it is what it is. I don’t know how to act. I just do it. I’m in rooms with people that have been acting their whole life, and I’m like, ‘Why am I here?’ I got impostor-type shit.” His death will no doubt impact when Euphoria season 3 will come out, but Hollywood has also been experiencing significant delays due to the writer’s and, later, actor’s strikes.

When will Euphoria season 3 come out?

When will Euphoria season 3 come out? Euphoria season 3 was slated for a 2025 release initially due to the writer’s strike, but that may have changed again since the news of Angus Cloud’s death. Of course, the entire cast and crew are in mourning as well as fighting for their

Angus Cloud as Fezco. Photo by: Eddy Chen/HBO

HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi explained to Deadline on May 26, 2023, that there were significant delays impacting the return of one of the network’s tentpole titles. “Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts,” Orsi said. “We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on Idol.”

A month prior, the show’s costume designed Heidi Bivens told The Run-Through With Vogue podcast that Euphoria, “starts shooting in June, so prep in May, so very, very soon… in Los Angeles,” she said, however, that was before the writer’s strike began on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

HBO announced it had renewed Euphoria for a third season in February 2022, as the second season premiere had been the most-viewed episode of a series ever (before it was overtaken by The Last of Us in 2023). “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3,” Orsi said in a press release at the time.

How did Angus Cloud die?

TMZ first broke the news that Angus Cloud had died through speaking with his family. Variety later confirmed the same news. No cause of death was immediately given but later, TMZ and ET reported that Oakland PD responded to a 911 call made around 11:30 am on July 31, 2023, by Cloud’s mom, reporting a “possible overdose,” and said her son did not have a pulse. He was eventually pronounced dead on the scene.

“The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating a death that occurred today, July 31, 2023, just after 11:30 AM, in the 200 block of Euclid Avenue,” the OPD said in a statement supplied to ET. “The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation.”

The statement supplied by the family indeed suggested he was struggling to deal with the death of his father, which occurred a week prior. His dad was buried in Ireland and Cloud had reportedly just returned home to Oakland.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways,” the statement said.

“Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.” They concluded: “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Hunter Schafer as Jules and Zendaya as Rue in Euphoria. Photo by: Eddy Chen/HBO

A lot of fans reacted to the news by saying that HBO should cancel Euphoria because there was no point in it continuing without Cloud, such was the impact of his presence on-screen. “i don’t wanna euphoria 3 anymore,” commented one underneath HBO’s Instagram post commemorating Cloud’s death. “please don’t bring back euphoria there’s no point anymore,” another wrote. “Can’t imagine the show without fexi,” another commented, referencing Cloud’s character Fez and his love interest, Lexi (Maude Apatow).

Apatow once said “Fexi” was created partly due to her IRL chemistry/friendship with her co-star. “When Sam and I were talking about all this stuff, just on the phone kicking around for hours, that came to be. I can’t remember specifically how that went down. Once we started talking about it, it totally made sense,” she told Entertainment Weekly in February 2022. “And Angus and I, in real life, have a funny friendship. It all just happened. It all felt right as soon as we started talking about it.”

She continued about where she would’ve liked to see the relationship go in season three, which we’ll tragically never get to see. “I think it is just very refreshing when the relationship feels so like, innocent and sweet, like in the last episode they don’t even kiss. They just hold hands, and it’s building really slowly,” she said. “And I think in contrast to a lot of the things that happen on the show that are so extreme, it definitely stands out. But I love working with Angus. I think Angus is such a great actor, and we just have so much fun working together. So for selfish reasons, I hope we get to do more scenes together because it’s fun. He’s just a great partner. He’s so present and talented, and yeah, I just love working with him, so I totally would love to keep working with him.”

In a statement on behalf of HBO, a spokesperson told Deadline: “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free and confidential counseling.