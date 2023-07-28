All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you loved the 2000s series, you may be wondering how to watch Zoey 102 online for free to see the Nickelodeon reboot fans are calling better than the original.

Zoey 102 is a sequel movie to Zoey 101, Nickelodeon’s teen comedy series which aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2008. Zoey 101 followed the lives of siblings Zoey Brooks, played by Jamie Lynn Spears, and Dustin Brooks, played by Paul Butcher, and their friends as they attended Pacific Coast Academy, a fictional boarding school in Southern California. The series was nominated for a Daytime Emmy award in the “Outstanding Children’s Program” category in 2005 and won two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Zoey 102, which premiered in July 2023, picks up 15 years after the events of the Zoey 102 finale, as Zoey, now 32 years old and a struggling television producer for a reality TV show called LOVE: Fully Charged, is asked by her best friend, Quinn Pensky, to be the maid of honor in her and her fiance Logan Reese’s upcoming wedding, which, coincidentally, is scheduled on the same weekend as the shoot for the finale of LOVE: Fully Charged.

“Zoey is near and dear to my heart because I had such a big part in creating her when I was younger and making her someone that I felt connected to,” Spears told Variety in July 2023 of reprising her role as Zoey. “I always had this dream of being able to play her again as an adult — or just meet her as an adult. It’s been years of getting it right, getting it wrong, figuring out logistically how to make this work and putting a team together that really wanted it to happen the right way. When I walked on set the first day I was like, ‘My God, we really did this. We’re here, we’re doing it.'”

So where can fans stream Zoey 101? Read on for how to watch Zoey 102 online for free to relive the magic of the classic Nickelodeon teen series.

Photo: Courtesy of Dana Hawley / Paramount+ / Courtesy Everett Collection.

How to watch Zoey 102 online

How can fans watch Zoey 102? Zoey 102 is available to stream on Paramount Plus, which offers two plans: ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free With Showtime Plan. The Essential Plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $59.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $12 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $119.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $24 from the monthly price.)

The Essential plan includes more than 40,000 TV show episodes and movies, while the With Showtime plan includes more than 45,000 TV show episodes and movies, as well as access to Showtime, live local CBS stations and the ability to download content for offline viewing.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (which saves them around $40.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

How to watch Zoey 102 online for free

How can fans watch Zoey 102 online for free? Read on for the tips and tricks to stream Zoey 102 at no cost.

The best way to watch Zoey 102 online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch Zoey 102 at no cost. Along with Zoey 102, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ Essential ad-supported plan and $11.99 per month for its With Showtime ad-free plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $4.49 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $8.99 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Zoey 102 online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching Zoey 102 for free

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Photo: Courtesy of Dana Hawley/Paramount Plus.

Who’s in the Zoey 102 cast?

The Zoey 102 cast includes returning cast members such as Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews and Christopher Massey as Michael Barret. See the full Zoey 102 cast below.

Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks

Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews

Christopher Massey as Michael Barret

Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky

Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese

Abby Wilde as Stacy Dillsen

Jack Salvatore Jr. as Mark Del Figgalo

Owen Thiele as Archer March

Thomas Lennon as Kelly Kevyn

Dean Geyer as Todd

Katelynn Bennett as Camille

Audrey Whitby as Lyric

Ms. Pat as Janice the Jeweler

Spears confirmed in an interview with Variety in July 2023 that Nickelodeon planned to end Zoey 101 when news broke that she became pregnant as a teenager. “I think when I wrapped Zoey there were all these plans of things like, ‘Let’s go do movies.'” she said. “I was reading scripts for things I was excited about. But like a lot of young girls, I thought I was in love. And there I am, pregnant at 16. I was so concerned about bringing another human being into this world, but I needed to figure out who I was. And the press wasn’t exactly very nice. I wanted to get as far away from it as I could. So I got a house in Mississippi. I put up a gate, put myself on a budget and said, ‘I’m gonna raise my baby back here.’ And that’s what I did for a while. But I also wanted to show her that I could provide for her future and that I could continue on to be what I wanted to be. Bringing her into my life was not something that I regret or held me back.”

She continued, “I had to be accountable for the situation I’d put myself in. I started going to Nashville, writing music and finding other ways to have a creative outlet that made sense for me. It was a break I probably needed because I was very contentious with the press. I didn’t want to see a magazine with my face on it and something mean, and I didn’t want my daughter to see that. What was really important to me was to not be consumed in that world.”

Zoey 102 is available to stream on Paramount Plus. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.