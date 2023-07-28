After the premiere of the reboot movie, many Zoey 101 fans are wondering why is Nicole not in Zoey 102?

Zoey 102 premiered on July 27, 2023, nearly 20 years since the premiere of the original Nickelodeon show. It reunites the Pacific Coast Academy alumni with original cast members: Jamie Lynn Spears, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Erin Sanders, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and more. The team reunites at Logan and Quinn’s wedding and reminisces over their high school years. But a couple of notable characters of meeting including Nicole, played by Alexa Nikolas.

Here’s why Nicole isn’t in Zoey 102 and the beef between Alexa Nikolas and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Why is Nicole not in Zoey 102?

Why is Nicole not in Zoey 102? The day of the Zoey 102 premiere, Alexa appeared on a podcast describing her feud with star Jamie Lynn Spears. On the H3 podcast, she recounted that the lead actress “created a very toxic, unhealthy work environment.” She “just wanted to be friends with everybody” but hit a “wall” when encountering Jamie Lynn.

“She wouldn’t even respond to me,” Alexa said. “And then it became bullying where she would just say harsh things to me like, ‘Why do you smile so much?’” Alexa noted that it was “kid bullying s–t,” but they still “hurt” at the time. She also claimed that Jamie Lynn “everyone else feel like they had to also engage in that type of … mean girl situation.”

She also accused other stars of “bullying” her like Victoria Justice and Dana Herrera, the latter who got “let go” after one season. She also alleged that Dana “into a rock at one point,” saying, “It was not a good time.”

Alexa now partakes as an activist against abuse in the entertainment industry, and created a movement titled “Eat Predators.” She also claimed Britney Spears yelled at her in Christy Carlson Romano’s podcast Vulnerable.

“It wasn’t OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old,” Alexa said. “But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that’s what ended up happening.”

Britney publicly apologized to Alexa on social media as she is estranged from her family. The “Baby…One More Time” artist wrote in a now-deleted Twitter post, “Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE!!!” She continued, “My sister was literally like my daughter growing up…so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!” Britney wrote, adding, “Jesus Christ…I was pregnant and let’s be HONEST all these moms and dads…’THE WATCHFUL WHITE OWLS’ who hide behind the scenes observing their child stars..referring to my mother who should have immediately stepped in and took over the situation…and I told my 9 month pregnant self to sit down, relax and have a Sprinkles cupcake.”

She also wrote in support for the actress, “What was done to me is frankly beyond it all…the way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings!!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your ass!!!”

I’m sitting here crying with my jaw on the floor. Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing. As you know I forgive you. You have always been my biggest inspiration and strength since I was 6 years old. You have healed so many childhood wounds for me as an adult. Your voice is POWERFUL. Beyond. I hope you always know that. This is honestly one of the kindest things anyone has ever done for me. We forget as a society how much support and love impacts us. My child self and current self is in awe of the incredible person you are. I always knew that about you. I’m pretty positive so many of us always knew. Thank you for being you and embracing everything that you are. 😍. To describe you now would be a wordless language. Thank you for this. I can’t wait to show my daughter Nova what an inspiration you are now and forever. Love you. You deserve the best. ❤️😭 that’s all for now. Thank you. Oh and @nickelodeon can kiss my ass.

Alexa Nikolas also claimed that Jonah Hill forced himself onto her as a teenager. The claims were made after Jonah Hill’s girlfriend Sarah Brady exposed manipulative texts from the 21 Jump Street actor. The event happened at Justin Long’s house when she was 15 and he was in his 20s. She wrote, “Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol.”

She continued, ““#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside’. Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat.” In another tweet, she detailed, “#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside,” she added. “I was 16 and #JonahHill was 24? Not okay.”

