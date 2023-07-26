All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you missed it in the movie theater but still want to see what all the fuss is about, you’ll want to know how to watch The Little Mermaid live-action remake online for free.

The 2023 live-action remake of Disney’s 1989 classic The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as the curious mermaid Ariel and features an onslaught of all-stars like Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem and Jacob Tremblay.

Bailey told Variety about the importance of having representation on the big screen as the first Black live-action Disney princess. “I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way,” Bailey says. “There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.”

Bailey expected the live-action Little Mermaid to be emotional, but what she didn’t expect was to cry for three days while filming one of the Disney movie’s most iconic songs. “I definitely would say ‘Part of Your World,’” she told STYLECASTER of the most emotional scene from The Little Mermaid to shoot. “It was really surreal to film. It was really emotional for me. It was three days of intense being all over the place. I was crying the whole time because I was just like, ‘What the heck?’ We’re all connected to that song and it means a lot to each of us.”

Here’s how to watch The Little Mermaid live-action remake.

How to watch The Little Mermaid online

How can Disney fans watch The Little Mermaid online? The Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney Plus, which offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch offline.

Disney Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How to watch The Little Mermaid online for free

How can fans watch The Little Mermaid online for free? Read on for tips and tricks to stream The Little Mermaid at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $25.97 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Who’s in The Little Mermaid cast?

In addition to Halle Bailey as Ariel, The Little Mermaid live action cast is packed full of famous faces and voices.

Halle Bailey as Arieal

Jonah Hauer-King as Eric

Jacob Tremblay as Flounder

Daveed Diggs as Sebastian

Awkwafina as Scuttle

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula

Javier Bardem as King Triton

Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina

What changes did the new movie make?

Most of the updates to The Little Mermaid were slight changes to the lyrics of the songs. Director Rob Marshall talked about the cultural changes as well in the new movie. “We asked Lin-Manuel [Miranda] to make some slight adjustments to the original lyrics for ‘Kiss the Girl,’ because it’s important to remember that the culture and sensitivities have changed over the last 34 years, and it’s vital that we are respectful to those changes.”

Original songwriter and Disney Legend Alan Menken explained the changes to Vanity Fair. “There are some lyric changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel].”

