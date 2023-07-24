If you’ve been following Fry, Leela and Bender for the past two decades, you may be wondering how to watch Futurama Season 11 online for free to see the reboot of the adult animated series to find out where the staff of Planet Express is now.

Futurama is a workplace animated workplace sitcom following the employees of Planet Express, an interplanetary delivery company. The series mainly revolves around Philip J. Fry, a professional slacker who had been cryogenically preserved for 1,000 years before he’s revived on December 31, 2999. Philip works at Planet Express, alongside Leela, a one-eyed alien, and Bender Bending Rodriguez, a foul-mouthed robot.

Futurama premiered on FOX in 1999 and aired for four years before it was canceled in 2003. It was revived by Comedy Central in 2009 before its second cancellation in 2013. Futurama was revived for a second time by Hulu in 2022, with its 11th season airing in 2023.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times after Futurama’s second cancellation in 2013, creator Matt Groenig explained the inspiration for the Futurama characters’ illustrations. “[Executive producer] David [X. Cohen] and I talked about all the characters and worked together,” Groenig said. “My drawing style is actually pretty simple and crude±I can’t draw beautiful women, not even beautiful cyclops women—so I turned my drawings over to real artists and let them make them better, and then I took those drawings and messed with them. There’s nobody who’s really sexy on The Simpsons, but I learned that the animators could draw women in the Simpsons style who looked beautiful—which was a great surprise to me! So I wanted to see if I could create a science fiction heroine—except I wanted to mess with the fanboys, so I gave her one eye.”

He continued, “The original Leela was far more conventionally sexy, in cartoon form. There’s something about cartoonists and animators when it comes to drawing beautiful women they give them noses that are microscopic, and I gave her a nose more like Olive Oyl’s, more in that direction. The animators were aghast at this revolting horror character—you don’t even notice it now. You probably can’t even picture it, it’s just a nose. And then she was dressed like Ripley from the first Alien movie.”

So where can fans watch the Futurama reboot? Read on for how to watch Futurama Season 11 online for free to see where Fry and the rest of the Planet Express staff are now.

Hulu is a StyleCaster sponsor, however, this article was independently written by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Photo: Hulu.

How to watch Futurama Season 11 online

Futurama Season 11 is available to stream on Hulu, which offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a no-ads plan for $14.99 per month. Users can also subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $79.99 per year, which saves them around $16 from the monthly rate. Eligible students can also subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $1.99 per month.

Hulu is also included in The Disney Bundle, which comes with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus and offers three plans: Disney Bundle Duo Classic, which costs $9.99 per month and comes with Hulu with ads and Disney Plus with ads; Disney Bundle Trio Classic, which costs $12.99 per month and comes with Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads, and ESPN Plus with ads; and Disney Bundle Trio Premium, which costs $19.99 per month and comes with Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads, and ESPN Plus with ads.

How to watch Futurama Season 11 online for free

Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for its ad-supported plan and its ad-free plan. The plans will revert to their original prices after the 30 days end. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch Futurama Season 11 online for free with Hulu’s free trial.

Visit Hulu.com Click “Start Your Free Trial” Choose “Hulu” or “Hulu (No Ads)” as your plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching Futurama Season 11 with Hulu’s free trial

When do new Futurama Season 11 episodes come out?

New Futurama Season 11 episodes come out on Mondays at 12 a.m.

Photo: Hulu.

Who’s in the Futurama Season 11 cast?

The Futurama Season 11 cast includes most of the original voice actors from the main series, including Billy West as Philip J. Fry; Katey Sagal as Turanga Leela; and Joe DiMaggio as Bender Bending Rodriguez. See the full Futurama cast below.

Philip J. Fry voiced by Billy West

Turanga Leela voiced by Katey Sagal

Bender Bending Rodriguez voiced by John DiMaggio

Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth voiced by Billy West

Hermes Conrad voiced by Phil LaMarr

Dr. John A. Zoidberg voiced by Billy West.

Amy Wong voiced by Lauren Tom

In an interview with Impose magazine, Maurice LaMarche, who voiced Kif Kroker in Futurama, explained the difference between voicing an adult cartoon versus a children’s cartoon. “I’ve done cartoons that are geared for children children: Handy Manny, The Popples,” he said. “I mean, those cartoons you really have to play it to the kids, where you have a sweet attitude, and you don’t want to bring any edge and cynicism to it. Then you know, there are the cartoons that both kids and adults could watch. I would count for instance Pinky and the Brain as a cartoon that’s geared for both, but you wouldn’t call it an ‘adult cartoon’ because there weren’t any characters saying ‘hell’ or ‘damn.’ In those terms, I approach the characters the same way. What in me does this speak to? What aspect of my personality comes out with this character? That’s the way I try to approach the character… put it on like a suit.”

West, who voiced Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Victor Zoidberg and Zapp Brannigan, among other Futurama characters, also told Impose magazine about which characters are his favorite to voice. “I get asked that and I’m always coming up short for an answer, because I put so much into every damn one of them,” he said. “I really do. I deliberate, and I think long and hard before I go to say, OK, this is what I’m going to do.’ Because each character is fun, there’s all these different flavors of fun in my situation on the show. There’s so much fun to be had in every persona they allow me to do. It’s like kids, you know, how you going to pick?”

LaMarche, who voiced Hedonismbot, Dr. Perceptron, Walt, Morbo and Lrrr along with Kif, also named Kif as his favorite character to voice. “I love Kif, and he’s unfolded quite a bit as the show’s come along,” he said. “He kinda of started out as a one note character, just the sigh and the rolling of the eyes. Like somebody stuck in a bad marriage. Little by little, he became this really lovely character who’s vulnerable and gentle, yet he’s got this heroic side to him. Like in ‘Where the Buggalo Roam’ he saves the day. He’s got a lovely relationship with Amy — although that relationship gets tested this season. I won’t go into detail. And then, Lrrr has been fun. Just this big bombastic king of a planet who bosses everyone around and thinks nothing of vaporizing people, yet in a strange way he’s got this weird politeness code. Lrrr’s got a great story line coming up, he goes to ComiCon and nobody notices.”

LaMarche also named the “Luck of the Fryish” and “Jurassic Bark” as two of his all-time favorite Futurama episodes. “I love the ‘Luck of the Fryish’ and ‘Jurassic Bark’— they’re just about everybody’s favorite episodes,” he said. “They’re the tear-jerker episodes. I’ve always felt the more emotional core this show had, the better it got. I think in our first couple of seasons, the writing was a little cynical and edgy, and as we’ve allowed ourselves to become more sentimental and caring, the show’s just gotten better. We’ve got an episode coming up, it’s about the Professor invents a time machine, but it can only go into the future. And the consequences to that are both heartbreaking and hilarious, as they try to somehow get back to their time. I think that’s our Emmy episode. I won’t go any further than that, but that’s my favorite episode of this new current crop.”

Futurama is available to stream on Hulu.