Belly’s Viral Necklace From The Summer I Turned Pretty Is Selling Out—Get It Now

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve watched Prime Video’s popular teen drama, you know that Belly’s necklaces on The Summer I Turned Pretty are more than just pieces of jewelry.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama series based on author Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. Han, who also wrote the To All the Boys book series which inspired Netflix’s movies of the same title, is also the creator and an executive producer on The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, the series’ narrator and protagonist, and her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, the sons of Belly’s mother Laurel Park’s best friend Susannah Fisher.

In an interview with Collider in 2022, Han explained how she approached her own novels for television. “I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep? And what do the fans care the most about?” she said. “I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I’ve seen over the years from fans, so that’s how we looked at this adaptation. What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what’s going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you’re doing something new in a way, too. That it’s not going to be just the exact same thing, but what’s the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?”

She also told the site about how she took her own book writing process to writing The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s screenplay. “I think that in my novel-writing life, I don’t outline, and it’s very intuitive for me,” she said. “Picture it like I am going through a forest blindfolded, and I’m feeling my way through, and I know where the finish point is, but it’s kind of like, how am I getting there? I also don’t write in order and I kind of see it when it’s like 85 percent, 90 percnt there, then everything comes into focus for me. I often picture like, I’m Iron Man. It was like click, click, click, all the pieces are coming together. That’s how I see the story, and suddenly it becomes clear to me.”

While the series is best known for the dramatic teen love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah, there’s also a lot to be said about Belly’s necklaces on The Summer I Turned Pretty and the special meanings behind each piece of jewelry. If you’re looking to re-create Belly’s looks, read on for where to buy Belly’s necklaces from The Summer I Turned Pretty. One of her popular pieces has already sold out.

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Courtesy of Prime Video

Where to buy the Belly’s necklaces from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Where can fans buy the Belly’s necklace from The Summer I Turned Pretty? Near-identical versions of Belly’s necklaces from The Summer I Told Pretty are sold on Amazon by Local Eclectic. While Belly’s infinity necklace from The Summer I Turned Pretty is sold out, there are still other jewelry pieces that are still on sale—but not for long. Read on for where to buy Belly’s necklaces from The Summer I Turned Pretty (and other jewelry pieces) to create your own magical summer.

Belly’s yin and yang necklace from The Summer I Turned Pretty

While Belly only wears one half of a yin and yang necklace on The Summer I Turned Pretty, fans can buy both halves from Local Eclectic on Amazon. The purchase includes two necklaces — each with one half of a yin and yang sign to wear on your own or gift to your best friend — as well as an exclusive Summer I Turned Pretty cotton flower pouch and care instructions. Each necklace features a spring ring clasp closure, brass base and a 14k yellow gold plated yin and yang pendant. The circle for each yin and yang pendant is a sun, a nod to Laurel’s quote about Belly and Conrad in The Summer I Turned Pretty: “For Belly, Conrad is the sun. And when the sun comes out, the stars disappear.”

Belly’s daisy necklace from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic. Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic.

Local Eclectic’s version of Belly’s daisy necklace on The Summer I Turned Pretty features a spring ring clasp closure, shell pearls, a brass base and 14k yellow gold plated charms. The necklace also comes with an exclusive Summer I Turned Pretty cotton flower pouch and care card.

Belly’s daisy earrings from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic. Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic

Belly’s daisy hoop earrings on The Summer I Turned Pretty were a staple for so many scenes. Local Eclectic’s version features shell pearls, a brass base and 14k yellow gold plated hoops. The shell pearl is also removable for fans who want to wear a classic huggie hoop earring.

Belly’s gold daisy stud earrings from The Summer I Turned Pretty

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic. Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic.

For a more subtle statement, fans can also buy Belly’s gold daisy stud earrings from The Summer I Turned Pretty. The earrings feature natural white topaz and 9k solid yellow cold, and come with an exclusive Summer I Turned Pretty flower pouch and care card.

For more fashion inspired by The Summer I Turned Pretty, check out Amazon’s show-themed storefront.

What does Belly’s fashion mean on The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic.

What does Belly’s fashion mean on The Summer I Turned Pretty? In an interview with the Teen Vogue in 2023, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, explained how her personal style is different from her character’s. “I do think we are a little bit different,” she said. “She grew up on the beach and that definitely influenced her summer style. She’s always in flip flops, and I lean towards sneakers more. She [Belly] wears a lot of pretty floral outfits and a lot of tank tops and shorts. I feel like I opt for a simpler color palette..neutrals, but I love a fun pop of color.”

Tung explained that her personal style is more inspired by her childhood growing up in New York City. “I grew up in New York City, so I’ve always been surrounded by creative people who express themselves through fashion,” she said. “My mom always encouraged me to do that and to wear what I love to wear and what makes me feel confident. And she’s passed down a lot of her clothing that she kept to me, which has definitely influenced my style.”

Tung also described Belly’s style as “beachy” and “laid back” in an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2023. “Belly has a very beachy, sort of laid-back but cute and pretty style. She spends a lot of time on the beach, obviously, and I would love to see her in a denim corset with baggy jeans,” she said. “I would love to see her do sort of, like, a fashion moment like that. That would be so cool, just because I think it would be super fun and something different and I love a denim-on-denim moment. I do think she has a really beautiful wardrobe and a lot of very pretty pieces that she wears, especially in this next season. So it’d be cool to see something with a little bit of edge.”

Christopher Briney, who plays Conrad, described his character’s style to Cosmopolitan as more formal than his brother, Jeremiah’s. “Conrad stays in shorts, a T-shirt, and a flannel. Like, a little button down,” he said. “I think if I was gonna throw something at him, I’d love to throw him like a cargo or just some sort of straight-fit pants. I’d like to see if he enjoys that or not. But that’s for me to him. I know he’s all about a casual button-down.”

As for Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, he described his character’s style in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 as much more “mature” than Season 1. “In season two, Jeremiah is maturing a lot, and he has matured a lot since season one,” he said. “I think what will kind of coincide with the growth of his character are the polos. I think the polos are kind of more, you know, they’re on the beach, I think it just represents their family and their economic situation as well. A nice polo going to a college is kind of where Jeremiah is at.”

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Photo: Courtesy of Prime Video. Local Eclectic. Prime Video

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? The answer is likely. Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty book series is a trilogy with three books: 2009’s The Summer I Turned Pretty ; 2010’s It’s Not Summer Without You ; and 2011’s We’ll Always Have Summer . While The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that there will be a third season for the third book.

Han also confirmed in an interview on CBS Mornings in 2023 that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed due to the Writer’s Guild Strike. “I hope so. We can’t until the Writer’s Strike. I hope that the studios will come back to the table and negotiate, and we can get back to work,” she said. “I think everyone wants to get back to work, including me.”

As for what The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 could be about, the third season will likely see Belly make her final choice between Jeremiah and Conrad, according to the publisher’s description for It’s Not Summer Without You. “Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher. And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she’s almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost,” the publisher’s description reads. “While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him. So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it’s now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.