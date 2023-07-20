By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Seven years later, the Dear David tweets are now being adapted for a major motion picture. In a collaboration with Buzzfeed and Lionsgate, the Twitter thread has been taken into a major dramatization of an apartment story gone creepy.
In 2017, illustrator and former Buzzfeed employee Adam Ellis chronicled his experiences with a ghost living in his New York City apartment named Dear David. The story captivated the Internet with its details and all the evidence that Ellis posted on Twitter, and Ellis even posted a poll on Buzzfeed to see what actions he should do with the alleged ghost. Many people wanted a fleshed-out storyline and even replied to the OG thread, “This could be a great premise for a movie or a music video at least.” Well, it looks like the time has come.
It’s not the first time that a Twitter thread has been adapted into a major motion picture. A24’s Zola was based on a very long Twitter thread about a stripper’s wild experience with a stranger. By now, the storytelling possibilities are endless from the (probably declining) social media site.
On July 19, 2023, Ellis announced the movie’s release date. Obtained by Bloody Disgusting!, the synopsis is as follows: “Shortly after comic artist Adam (Augustus Prew) responds to Internet trolls, he begins experiencing sleep paralysis — while an empty rocking chair moves in the corner of his apartment. As he chronicles increasingly malevolent occurrences in a series of tweets, Adam begins to believe he is being haunted by the ghost of a dead child named David. Encouraged by his boss to continue the “Dear David” thread, Adam starts to lose his grip on what is online…and what is real. Based on the viral Twitter thread by BuzzFeed comic artist Adam Ellis.”
Many fans were overjoyed that the adaptation will be on the big screen. “I will undoubtedly watch this. And relive the feelings I had when I first read the story. Oh, boy, I can’t wait to not being able to sleep ever again. 😂,” one fan replied.
Read on for a full transcript of Adam Ellis’s original Dear David tweets, and hopefully you don’t get too spooked as I did.
