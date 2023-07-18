All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Another year, another group of single Islanders dropped together in a tropical paradise. If you’re wondering how to watch Love Island US season five online for free, we’ve got you covered.

The original version of Love Island, Love Island UK, premiered in 2005 on ITV. The show was rebooted in 2015 for ITV2 and has since become an international phenomenon that has led to dozens of spinoffs in countries like Australia, South Africa, Spain, and of course, the United States.

Love Island US premiered in 2019. The show aired its first three seasons on CBS. In 2022, news broke that Love Island US was renewed for a fourth and fifth season on Peacock, moving the series from CBS to the NBC exclusive streaming service. “As we continue to make Peacock a destination for must-watch original programming, partnering with a global powerhouse like ITV enables us to build on their internationally beloved formats to attract all new fans to the platform,” said Susan Rovner, chairman of entertainment content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said at the time.

Set in Fiji, Season 5 of the Peacock Original Love Island US will feature a new group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive throughout the season, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

When are the new Love Island US season 5 episodes released?

New Love Island US season 5 episodes are released Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET. Saturdays will be a recap show of the episodes that aired Tuesday through Friday.

How to watch Love Island US season 5 online

How can fans watch Love Island US season 5 online? Love Island US season 5 online is available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, which offers two plans: Peacock Premium, which includes ads and costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year; and Peacock Premium Plus, which is ad-free and costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Peacock.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account and sign up for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus Search for Love Island US and watch the show

How to watch Love Island US season 5 online for free

How can fans watch Love Island US season 5 online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream Love Island US at no cost—even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription yet.

If you want to watch Love Island US online for free, there is a way, but you'll need to be an Xfinity subscriber or know someone who is. Customers who have Xfinity Flex, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Digital Starter TV accounts can receive a Peacock Premium subscription for free. Yes, free. Peacock has a guide for how to connect your Xfinity and Peacock accounts, but we also listed the steps below

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Xfinity account Start watching Love Island US

Another way to watch Love Island US online for free is to be a Cox subscriber or know someone who is. Cox customers with an Essential internet plan or a higher video package can receive a free subscription to Peacock Premium. Customers with Cox’s Contour Stream Player or Starter Video plans also have access to free Peacock Premium. See step-by-step instructions for how to watch Love Island US online for free with Cox’s free Peacock Premium subscription below.

Visit Peacock.com Create an account Link your Cox account Start watching Love Island US

How to watch Love Island US seasons 1-3 with Paramount+

If you want to catch up on old seasons, you’ll have to get a Paramount+ subscription. Here’s how to get a free trial to see if you like it.

The best way to get a taste of Love Island US online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial. Along with Love Island US seasons 1-3, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported Essential plan and $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for its ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch Love Island US online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, which costs $11.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching Love Island US with Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus free trial

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Who is the Love Island US host?

Who is the Love Island US host? The Love Island US season 5 host is Sarah Hyland, who is best known for starring as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family. “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa 😍,” Hyland announced in an Instagram post in 2022 before the premiere of Love Island US season 4. Love Island US seasons 1, 2 and 3 were hosted by model Arielle Vandenberg. Vandenberg was replaced by Hyland for Love Island US season 4.

Who is the Love Island US narrator?

Who is the Love Island US narrator? The Love Island US season 5 host is Iain Stirling, who has also hosted Love Island UK since season 1 in 2015. Love Island US seasons 1, 2 and 3 were narrated by comedian Matthew Hoffman, but Hoffman was replaced by Stirling for Love Island US season 4.

In an interview with The Arizona Central, Stirling explained how narrating the U.S. version of Love Island is different from the U.K. “I think the hardest thing will be the language,” he said. “I don’t even know what you call it if someone mugs someone off. I don’t even know what you’d say. What do you call that in America when a boy is mugging you off?” He continued, “(Phrases) like ‘mugged off’ weren’t a thing before “Love Island.” So hopefully America will get to invent, sort of, their own vernacular and come up with our own little phrases and make it feel unique to them, do you know what I mean? I would love to get an American (version of) … mugged off, et cetera. So we’ll see how it goes.

Though the slang is different, Stirling also confirmed that he’s up-to-date on American references—for the most part. “I think — and I’m sure Americans do know this — but literally, like, half of our news feed is American news, American politics. If you go to the politics section of the BBC website, half of it will be U.S. politics,” he said. “Culturally, I think, we’re sort of all right. All the TV shows, I sort of get. The sports, I don’t understand. I don’t get that. Basketball is cool. But why is soccer not the best sport? It’s mad; it’s the best game. It’s so good.”

He also told The Arizona Central about what it’s like to narrate Love Island US and UK at the same time. “It’s a bit wild, and I’m very fortunate because the people at Peacock are sort of, like, very aware of how full-on it is, and they’ve done everything to make it possible that I can do this and sort of do things like, you know, sleep and see my family and eat, things like that. Everything’s in LA for the American show, apart from the writing team,” he said.

“We’ve basically got two huts next to each other, and me and Mark (Busk-Cowley) will write the British one. And then the second we finish recording that, we go into the American room — I was going to say office, but that makes it sound too good — and go inside the American box. We’ll help those guys write what they’ve written so far and sort of let them know things we would and wouldn’t say. And also we learn stuff, like Americans don’t know what grafting is! I found this out today.”

Where is Love Island US filmed?

Love Island US season 5 returns to Fiji where the first season was set. The previous season was filmed in California. Love Island US season 3 was filmed in Ninole, Hawaii, while season 2 was filmed in quarantine at The Cromwell in Las Vegas.

Love Island US season 5 is available to stream on Peacock. Here’s how to watch it for free.

