It’s the Golden Age of Bachelor Nation. Ever since Gerry Turner, the Golden Bachelor 2023, was announced, Bachelor Nation members have been desperate for more information on him and his past relationships.

The Golden Bachelor is ABC’s new Bachelor spin-off featuring an older Bachelor. The series, which was announced in May 2023, is one of several Bachelor spin-offs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor Pad, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Winter Games, and The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart.

“After more than 20 years of fostering love on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, The Golden Bachelor showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years,” ABC’s description of The Golden Bachelor reads. “On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?”

So who is Gerry Turner, the Golden Bachelor for 2023? Long story short, he’s a retiree, father, grandfather, and widower with, dare we say it, a heart of gold. Meet Gerry Turner, the Golden Bachelor 2023 ahead.

Who is Gerry Turner, The Golden Bachelor 2023?

Who is Gerry Turner, The Golden Bachelor 2023? Gerry, the first Golden Bachelor, is a 71-year-old retired restaurant owner, father, and grandfather from Indiana. His Instagram handle is @goldengerryturner. “It’s never too late to fall in love again,” Gerry said on Good Morning America in July 2023, announcing him as the first Golden Bachelor.

Gerry is a widower. He married his wife and high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. They share two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. (Gerry’s daughters were the ones who encouraged him to apply for The Golden Bachelor.) Gerry and Toni were married for 43 years until her death from an illness in 2017, six weeks after her retirement. “She got robbed,” Gerry told Good Morning America about Toni. “Every day that goes by, that’s the thought I have.”

When asked what Toni would think of him starring on The Golden Bachelor, Gerry told Good Morning America that he believed his late wife would be “rooting” for him. “I have her picture on a dresser in my closet,” he said. “Every morning I give her the nod, ‘So what do you think about this?’ For a while it was like I was having a hard time figuring out if she would be OK. But we always told each other, when one of us goes, we want the other one to be happy.” He continued, “She’s saying, ‘Yeah Gerry, do this.’”

As for what he’s looking for, Gerry told Good Morning America that he wants a partner who matches his personality and loves sports. “I’d love it if I found a partner who was high energy, someone who’s fairly competitive, that they enjoy sports,” he said. “Someone that maybe plays pickleball, someone that maybe plays golf.”

Read Gerry’s Golden Bachelor biography ahead.

“It’s never too late to find love, and Gerry Turner is ready to prove it! ABC announced today that the charming 71-year-old patriarch from Indiana is the network’s first Golden Bachelor, showcasing that love stories, like so many other things, only get better with age. Turner will begin handing out roses when “The Golden Bachelor” premieres this fall.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He’s often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.

Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.

Six years after Toni’s passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.”

What does Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor 2023 do for a living?

What does Gerry Turner from The Golden Bachelor 2023 do for a living? The Golden Bachelor lists Jerry’s job as a “Retired Restaurateur.”

Gerry’s most recent job on his Linkedin shared by Reality Steve was as the Director of Sales & Marketing at Rock River Prosi, which he started working at in July 2004. Before that, Gerry was the General Manager at Gold’s Gym from 2003 to 2004; the General Manager at King Food Service from 2001 to 2003; a Senior Buyer at Performance Food Group from 1999 to 2002; and a Regional Training Director at Sbarro from 2000 to 2001.

According to his Linkedin, Gerry graduated from the University of Iowa with degrees in science, research and education, He also graduated from Ottumwa Heights and Ernie Johnson Sales School in Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Business leader who has demonstrated excellence in unifying diverse individuals as well as company departments to achieve set goals and objectives,” his Linkedin bio reads. “Has repeatedly demonstrated ability to hire, train, manage and retain quality employees. A previous business owner who understands the importance of profit and the value of cost containment as well as the need for growth. Takes entrepreneurial approach to problem solving to get targeted results. Professional achievements reflect high impact performance and willingness to accept all challenges. Has kept skills current through supplemental training in sales, marketing, leadership and communication. Enjoys detail-oriented work but will focus on long term strategies.”

Who is The Golden Bachelor 2023 host?

Who is The Golden Bachelor 2023 host? The Golden Bachelor Season 1 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn't propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired.

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

