Bleeped Restaurant in RHONY Rumored to Be Hotspot Frequented by Kylie Jenner

In the season 14 debut of the Real Housewives of New York, it didn’t take long—perhaps a record of 10 minutes—for the drama to begin. The new cast clashed over a choice of venue for their group dinner, but the location was bleeped out. So which restaurant was bleeped in the Real Housewives of New York?

The Real Housewives franchise started back in 2006 with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOD have since been canceled, but the rest of the Housewives universe seems to still be thriving, especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

New York first premiered in 2008 and starred Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Jill Zarin, but after a few cast changes and lackluster reception, it was canceled after the 13th season in September 2021. On March 23, 2022, it was announced that the showrunners had made the decision to recast the show’s 14th season from scratch, which brings us to the announcement of its new group of dynamic women on October 16, 2023. From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.

“It’s a totally different show,” Andy Cohen told The Daily Beast. “We all love the original RHONY so much. I think you have to really do a trust fall and understand this is different. This is a different group of women. … They’re formidable, and they’re interesting, and they’re fashionable and viable, and funny, and outspoken, and everything we love about New York.” They’re also more diverse—with the show’s first Indian woman and the show’s first Puerto Rican woman—and younger across the board, “We haven’t seen husbands in New York in a long time,” Cohen continued. “We haven’t seen children in New York in a long time. I think they’re in a different phase of their lives, which presents different stories.”

But back to their premiere tiff because fans are dying to know which restaurant the bleeped restaurant in The Real Housewives of New York.

What is the bleeped restaurant in RHONY?

What is the bleeped restaurant in RHONY? We can’t know for sure, obviously, Bravo producers made sure of that seemingly to save the restaurant’s reputation but there are some fan theories. Here is how the drama plays out. Erin Lichy revealed that Sai De Silva and Brynn Whitfield bailed on a group dinner because they didn’t agree with her choice of venue.

“I’m still a little bit salty about that night,” Erin told Ubah Hassan before explaining the situation in a confessional interview. “The girls and I wanted to get together for dinner. It was a huge group. Nothing was available. It was last-minute, so I picked [censored],” Erin recalled during the Sunday, July 16, premiere. “The restaurant used to be the hottest place in New York. It’s easy to get to and it’s convenient. But Sai and Brynn ditched the group dinner. Then they posted on Instagram that they were at Casa Cipriani, and it was hurtful.”

Brynn, meanwhile, was sharing her version of events with Jessel Taank and Sai. “I didn’t know how to say, like, I wouldn’t be caught dead at [censored],” Brynn told her friends. “It’s not 2005 and I’m not a D-list model. Is it bad that I don’t wanna go to [censored]? Olive Garden, to me, is, like, chicer — like, the ones with the carpets. They have good breadsticks. They slap. I’ll go there and it’s fun, it’s like high-low, but [censored] is this weird thing in the middle.” In a confessional, Sai added, “[Censored] is good for teenagers, I think.”

There were a few guesses for which the censored venue could be. Carbone, popular with Justin Bieber, the Jenners, and a slew of other A-listers, was a popular choice but there are a few things about the restaurant that don’t meet the criteria. First of all, it’s notoriously difficult to get into, even for the most famous of faces so it’s unlikely Erin was able to score a last-minute resy, although not impossible as you can set yourself up on the notify list in case there’s a cancellation. Then again, Carbone didn’t open until 2013, so that throws out Brynn’s “it’s not 2005” comment.

Catch in NYC’s Meatpacking District does appear to tick most of the boxes. It’s a giant nightclub slash seafood restaurant that the New York Times called “a restaurant with a department store’s dimensions and a nightclub’s twitchy heart,” in 2012. There’s also a Bravo tie-in, as Catch’s first executive chef was Hung Huynh, the winner of the third season of Top Chef.

While the NY location isn’t regarded as much of a celeb hotspot, it does appear to be doing better with A-listers on the other side of the country. Sightings have included Cindy Crawford, Kylie Jenner, Sylvester Stallone, David Beckham and Mariah Carey, among others.

The day after the premiere aired, Jessel pretty much confirmed the restaurant was Catch in the comments section of Brynn’s Instagram post. Brynn shared a photo with the caption: “Dropping my NYC restaurant guide later this week,” to which Jessel replied: “Make sure Make sure C**** is on that list,” coupled with a laughing emoji.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.