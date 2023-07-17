The Real Housewives of New York Cast Includes a ‘Trophy Wife In Training’

Whether you’re an old fan of the franchise or a new one suddenly curious, you’ll be wanting to know who’s joining The Real Housewives of New York season 14 cast.

The Real Housewives franchise started back in 2006 with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly Hills, Miami, Potomac, Dallas and Salt Lake City. RHODC and RHOD have since been canceled, but the rest of the Housewives universe seems to still be thriving, especially the newest Housewives city, RHOSLC, which premiered in November 2020.

New York first premiered in 2008 and starred Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Alex McCord, Ramona Singer, and Jill Zarin, but after a few cast changes and lackluster reception, it was canceled after the 13th season in September 2021. On March 23, 2022, it was announced that the showrunners had made the decision to recast the show’s 14th season from scratch, which brings us to the announcement of its new group of dynamic women on October 16, 2023. From fashion and real estate to philanthropy and social influence, these women have made their mark in NYC and will now share their lives as they juggle careers, family life and jam-packed social calendars in the city that never sleeps.

“It’s a totally different show,” Andy Cohen told The Daily Beast. “We all love the original RHONY so much. I think you have to really do a trust fall and understand this is different. This is a different group of women. … They’re formidable, and they’re interesting, and they’re fashionable and viable, and funny, and outspoken, and everything we love about New York.” They’re also more diverse—with the show’s first Indian woman and the show’s first Puerto Rican woman—and younger across the board, “We haven’t seen husbands in New York in a long time,” Cohen continued. “We haven’t seen children in New York in a long time. I think they’re in a different phase of their lives, which presents different stories.”

The Real Housewives of New York season 14 cast

Here’s everyone joining this refreshed iteration of The Real Housewives of New York, season 14.

Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons attends The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

She’s the former President and Executive Creative Director of J.Crew Group and now Co-Founder and CEO of direct-to-consumer beauty brand LoveSeen. A seasoned entrepreneur, tastemaker and style icon, Jenna resides in her SoHo loft with her teenage son and loyal dog companion, Popeye. A new addition to this group, Jenna surprises even herself as she starts to let her guard down and open up about trauma from her early years. In this new chapter of her life, Jenna is learning to embrace her vulnerability and lean on her friends like never before.

“Never in a million years,” Lyons told The Daily Beast when asked if she ever thought that she’d be a Housewife. “Everything that’s happened to me in the last five years feels like I’m in a foreign entity, like I’m an alien dropped down on this planet. Like, what am I doing?”

Ubah Hassan

Ubah Hassan attends The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Ubah is a Somalian model, philanthropist and entrepreneur whose outgoing personality enters a room before she does. Channeling her zest for life, she’s the creator of her personal hot sauce company, UBAHHOT, which she hopes is her ticket to making it big in New York.

After an initial boost from landing a spot on Oprah’s Favorite Things, she’s looking to take her business to the next level, and due to her trying upbringing and desire for total control, she feels the pressure to do it all on her own without the help of investors. The one thing she’s hoping for during season 14 is that things stay reasonably civil. “I hope no one throws a drink at me if we end up fighting,” Hassan told Page Six after the casting announcement, “I wear a weave. I don’t want it to get wet and messed up. If so, I would have to wear my hair up.”

Erin Lichy

Erin Lichy attends The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere. Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Erin was born and raised in Manhattan. She’s a social butterfly who tends to find herself floating amidst the drama and isn’t afraid to stir the pot. Her naturally keen eye for spotting the next trend and die-hard work ethic has led to a prominent reputation in the New York real estate scene, in addition to running an interior design firm. With the only things more important than her career being her three children and husband Abe, this cosmopolitan is the definition of an overachiever who loves nothing more than to prove she can do it all.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva attends The Real Housewives Of New York City Season 14 Premiere. Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo

Sai is a content creator who chronicles her fashion and lifestyle, garnering attention and partnerships from Dior, Fendi, Audemar Piguet, Bentley, Vogue and more. She’s a busy mom of two, a loyal friend and devoted wife to her husband, David, who manages their household so that Sai can run the digital empire she has built from the ground up. A Brooklyn native, honest and straightforward, Sai’s friends would say she’s “as New York as it gets.” Her life may seem just as put together as her posts, but her polished exterior begins to crack when the passing of her mother forces her to revisit their complicated relationship.

Jessel Taank

Jessel Taank attends The Real Housewives of New York premiere. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vox Media

Jessel is a fashion publicist, wife and new mom to twin boys who rarely sit still. Growing up in London, Jessel aspired to chase the American dream, and her hustle ultimately landed her in the Big Apple. Raised in a tight-knit yet strict Indian household, she continuously struggles to share intimate details of her life with her parents across the pond. A natural-born problem solver, Jessel is always seeking resolution, but her British sense of humor sometimes gets lost in translation with the New York sensibilities surrounding her.

Brynn Whitfield

Brynn Whitfield attends the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater 2022 Opening Night Gala. Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hailing from a small Midwest town, Brynn moved to New York and never looked back. A flirtatious, single socialite, she is always the life of the party and the apple of many eyes. With her communications career currently on hold, Brynn is in search of what she really wants out of life and attempting to heal from past hardships. While she craves stability and having the kind of family she longed for as a child, her fear of commitment and busy schedule jet-setting the world tend to get in the way. “Some people will hate me. Some people will like me. I could really give two shits about it,” she told The Daily Beast. “My head is so far up my own ass that way. I don’t really care if you like me. I’m just obsessed with if I like myself today.”

The Real Housewives of New York season 14 debuts on Sunday, July 16 at 9 pm ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

