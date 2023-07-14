Who Does Belly End Up With in The Summer I Turned Pretty? It’s Not ‘Exactly the Same’

Since viewers fell in love with the Conklin and Fisher families, fans have had one question: Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty between Conrad and Jeremiah? The ending may not be “exactly the same” as the books.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama series based on author Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. Han, who also wrote the To All the Boys book series which inspired Netflix’s movies of the same title, is also the creator and an executive producer on The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, the series’ narrator and protagonist, and her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, the sons of Belly’s mother Laurel Park’s best friend Susannah Fisher.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2023, Lola Tung, who plays Belly, confirmed that she’s Team Belly when it comes to her love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah. “I am very firmly Team Belly. Yeah, I’m along for the ride. I’m here for the journey, for her journey, and for what she ultimately decides based on where her heart is taking her,” she said.

While Tung may be Team Belly, that doesn’t mean that viewers don’t have a side. So… who does Belly end up with on The Summer I Turned Pretty between Conrad and Jeremiah? See who Belly ends up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books and if it could be different in the TV show.

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books?

Who does Belly end up with in The Summer I Turned Pretty books between Conrad and Jeremiah? The answer is Conrad. In Jenny Han’s third Summer I Turned Pretty book, We’ll Always Have Summer , Belly ends up with Conrad after she breaks up with Jeremy and reconnects with Conrad as an adult. The book starts with Belly and Jeremiah dating two years into their relationship. Their relationship starts to crack, however, when Belly becomes jealous of Lacie, a girl at Jeremiah’s fraternity’s sister sorority.

Belly’s fears are confirmed when she overhears Lacie saying that she had sex with Jeremiah during spring break, which Jeremiah confesses to. Belly slaps Jeremiah and breaks p with him. Belly remembers how she and Jeremiah got into a fight before spring break and broke up. While Belly saw the breakup as only temporary, Jeremiah interpreted it as something more permanent, which is why he had sex with Lacie. Belly, for her part, didn’t see it the same way and interpreted Jeremiah’s actions as cheating.

Belly and Jeremiah’s breakup makes her think of Conrad, and she remembers how, six months earlier, she drove down to the Fisher’s beach house, where she ran into Conrad and the two reconnected. Belly never told Jeremiah about seeing Conrad, as the day made her realize that, even after years of dating Jeremiah, she was still in love with Conrad.

Days after their breakup, Belly and Jeremiah talk, and Jeremiah proposes to Belly, telling him that she’s the only one for him and he won’t risk losing her again. Belly says yes to Jeremiah proposal, even though she still has feelings for Conrad.

As Belly stays at the Fishers’ beach house while wedding planning, she reconnects with Conrad, who is also staying at the house. Conrad agrees to help Belly with wedding preparations, which makes Jeremiah jealous. At Jeremiah’s bachelor party, Conrad overhears Jeremiah’s friends talking about how he had sex with Lacie during spring break, which angers Conrad, thinking that he was faithful to Belly.

Conrad tells Belly that Jeremiah cheated on her, and Belly responds by telling him that she already knew. Conrad then confesses his love to Belly, which only angers Belly as he’s confessing his feelings two years too late. Conrad explains that he broke up with Belly because he felt like he didn’t deserve to love anyone after his mother Susannah’s death and estranged himself from her, so she could be with Jeremiah thinking that his brother would treat her well. Conrad asks Belly to cancel her wedding to Jeremiah and be with him, but she tells him no.

The day before her wedding, Belly tells Jeremiah about what Conrad told her, as Jeremiah realizes that Belly still loves Conrad too and may only be marrying him to get over his brother. On the morning of their wedding, Belly learns that Jeremiah has gone missing and that Conrad went looking for him. When Conrad finds Jeremiah, they get into a fight, which escalates to Jeremiah punching Conrad. Jeremiah agrees to return to the wedding, but tells Conrad that he never wants to see him again.

When Jeremiah returns to the wedding, Belly tells him that she’s disappointed by him not wanting to discuss him running away before their wedding. Jeremiah admits that he isn’t happy in his relationship with Belly because part of her was always with Conrad. Jeremiah asks Belly if she still loves Conrad, and she says yes. They cancel their wedding and break up.

The book then flashes forward a few years later as Belly is now 24 years old. She reveals that she a year abroad in Spain after breaking up with Jeremiah, where Conrad wrote her letters. The letters led Belly and Conrad to get back together and eventually marry. On their wedding day, Belly thinks of Susannah and all the dreams she had for Belly and her sons’ futures. After their wedding, Belly and Conrad agree to skip the reception and drive to the ocean to play in the water like they did when they were younger.

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show end like the books?

Will The Summer I Turned Pretty TV show end like the books? The answer is unclear. In an interview with Variety in 2022, The Summer I Turned Pretty book author author Jenny Han, who also created the series, confirmed that the series isn’t “exactly the same” as the books so it is possible for Belly to end up with someone different in the show.

“It’s a bit of a balancing act, because I really had to weigh what the fans are expecting with where the show is going creatively and find that balance,” she said. “My priority has always been that I want fans of the book to feel really satisfied by the story we’re telling, but also for them to know that this is an adaptation in a new medium, so it’s not going to be exactly the same. I think those are sort of the two things that are always in my head.”

She also explained why Belly and Jeremiah dated in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1 after turning him down in the first book. “That was kind of moved up in the first season. When I was doing Jeremiah’s POV in the second book, I was very much swayed in all directions. I don’t want to spoil too much but the books have been out for a while. You never know what could happen with the show. I was open minded going in to it. I was considering a lot of different possibilities,” she said.

She also confirmed that she isn’t team either character. “I definitely had moments of going back and forth for sure, because I think in order to write these characters, you have to love them and you have to understand them and have empathy for them,” she said. “So I had a lot of empathy for both of these brothers. And my heart would definitely turn just like Belly’s would.”

One change between The Summer I Turned Pretty series and book was Jeremiah’s bisexuality, which is only seen in the TV series. “I was looking at this adaptation and thinking, if I was to write this book today, how would I write these characters?” Han explained. “They’re all the same characters, but I think culture has moved in many ways and I think this younger generation is a lot more free about labels and more open minded and less on a binary. So I felt like for Jeremiah, it really made sense for him because I think he’s a character that’s very comfortable in his own skin and at ease with himself. I think it was it was a really natural choice to make.”

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, also told Us Weekly in 2023 that there’s a “strong chance” the series ending could be different than the books. “I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” he said. “I try to keep it as real as possible in that regard. Obviously, I know where he ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize … that. Because I think Jenny [Han] writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it a certain direction. So even though I know where he is going, I try to play it day by day because that’s all we can do. [We can] just live in the moment and make the most of our time right.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

