Whether you’re Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah, you may want to know how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online for free to see which brother Belly ends up with in this summer’s hottest teen romance.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a coming-of-age romantic drama series based on author Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. Han, who also wrote the To All the Boys book series which inspired Netflix’s movies of the same title, is also the creator and an executive producer on The Summer I Turned Pretty series. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel “Belly” Conklin, the series’ narrator and protagonist, and her love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, the sons of Belly’s mother Laurel Park’s best friend Susannah Fisher.

In an interview with Collider in 2022, Han explained how she approached her own novels for television. “I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep? And what do the fans care the most about?” she said. “I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I’ve seen over the years from fans, so that’s how we looked at this adaptation. What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what’s going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you’re doing something new in a way, too. That it’s not going to be just the exact same thing, but what’s the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?”

She also told the site about how she took her own book writing process to writing The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s screenplay. “I think that in my novel-writing life, I don’t outline, and it’s very intuitive for me,” she said. “Picture it like I am going through a forest blindfolded, and I’m feeling my way through, and I know where the finish point is, but it’s kind of like, how am I getting there? I also don’t write in order and I kind of see it when it’s like 85 percent, 90 percnt there, then everything comes into focus for me. I often picture like, I’m Iron Man. It was like click, click, click, all the pieces are coming together. That’s how I see the story, and suddenly it becomes clear to me.”

If you fell in love with Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah in the first season, you may want to know how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2. Read on for where to stream it for free.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online for free

Read on for how to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offer just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 on Prime Video for free

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3?

Will there be a Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? The answer is likely. Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty book series is a trilogy with three books: 2009’s The Summer I Turned Pretty; 2010’s It’s Not Summer Without You; and 2011’s We’ll Always Have Summer. While The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 hasn’t been confirmed yet, it’s expected that there will be a third season for the third book.

Han also confirmed in an interview on CBS Mornings in 2023 that The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 hasn’t been officially confirmed due to the Writer’s Guild Strike. “I hope so. We can’t until the Writer’s Strike. I hope that the studios will come back to the table and negotiate, and we can get back to work,” she said. “I think everyone wants to get back to work, including me.”

As for what The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 could be about, the third season will likely see Belly make her final choice between Jeremiah and Conrad, according to the publisher’s description for It’s Not Summer Without You. “Belly has only ever been in love with two boys, both with the last name Fisher. And after being with Jeremiah for the last two years, she’s almost positive he is her soul mate. Almost,” the publisher’s description reads. “While Conrad has not gotten over the mistake of letting Belly go, Jeremiah has always known that Belly is the girl for him. So when Belly and Jeremiah decide to make things forever, Conrad realizes that it’s now or never—tell Belly he loves her, or lose her for good. Belly will have to confront her feelings for Jeremiah and Conrad and face the inevitable: She will have to break one of their hearts.”

