Get ready for fight night! One of the biggest nights in mixed-martial arts this year, and we have all the deets on how to watch One Fight Night for free.

On July 14, 2023, it will be broadcasted in the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE Fight Night 12 and will be headlined by a high-stakes Muay Thai clash between ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand and Tagir Khalilov of Russia. Both are ready to fight it out and then continue to fight for the championship title against ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The broadcast will also feature Featherweight MMA contenders Garry Tonon of the U.S. and Shamil Gasanov of Russia who are fighting it out for ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai. You don’t want to miss out on all of these punches because we have a great way to watch One Night Fight live for free. In April 2022, a landmark deal between Prime Video and ONE Championship, the world’s largest MMA organization, brought ONE’s world-class athletes to Prime Video’s U.S. and Canadian audiences. So don’t miss out on the action, here’s how to watch One Night Fight online for free.

How to watch One Night Fight online for free

Read on for how to watch One Night Fight live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offers just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits as Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video's website Click "Start your 30-day free trial" Create or log into your Amazon account

August 4 —8:00 p.m. EDT— ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video

September 1 — 8:00 p.m. EDT — ONE Fight Night 14: TBD on Prime Video

October 6 — 8:00 p.m. EDT — ONE Fight Night 15: TBD on Prime Video

November 3 — 8:00 p.m. EDT — ONE Fight Night 16: TBD on Prime Video

December 1 — 8:00 p.m. EDT — ONE Fight Night 17: TBD on Prime Video

*Schedule and timing are subject to change.