Warning: Spoilers ahead for Mission Impossible7: The Dead Reckoning. So, if you're planning on watching the latest installment in one of cinema's most iconic franchises, here's if Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning has post-credits scenes.

In Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.

Speaking with Deadline on the red carpet of the Rome premiere, Cruise appeared to get emotional when describing the “art form” of cinema and how it “bridges walls, it breaks them down and allows people to be able to share that kind of commonality and experience.”

Despite being part one, reviewers have said the film comes full circle, ending on a note of resolve, “as every character now knows the real problem they’re facing,” observed Polygon. So, here’s what’s in store for you if you hang around until after the credits roll.

Does Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning have a post-credits scene?

Mission Impossible 7: Dead Reckoning doesn’t have a post-credits scene, but there is something you should look out for, or rather, hear after the credits have rolled. And, as mentioned, spoilers ahead!

A bit of setup here, though, the mysterious enemy in this film isn’t a physical being, but an AI superweapon that becomes sentient and aims to bring humanity’s doomsday to reality. The only thing that can shut it down is a failsafe key which has been broken into two pieces. It allows a person to directly access the machine that Entity “lives” on, so to speak.

Part One of Dead Reckoning is a mission to reclaim that key—luckily for humanity [spoiler alert], Part One finishes with the key in Ethan’s hand.

Part Two will presumably be about finding Entity and shutting it down. So, there’s no real cliffhanger, no character’s fate up in the air. We know what Ethan has to do now. If you hang around until after the credits roll, you might notice a subtle audio cue: a few faint beeps that suggest Entity has been watching you, the audience, this whole time.

Mission Impossible 7 had been hit with delays in October 2020 when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. A few months later, an audio recording obtained by The Sun revealed Cruise to take COVID precautions, including social distancing, very seriously.

When Cruise spotted two crewmembers standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, he could be heard telling the crew: “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone.”

His rant continued. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing,” Cruise said. “I’m on the phone with every f—ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

He continued: “No apologies. You can tell it to the people who are losing their f—king homes because our industry is shut down,” he continued. “It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night—the future of this f—king industry! So I’m sorry, I’m beyond your apologies.”

Cruise pointed out specific members of the crew, telling one, “You’re going to cost him his job.” He continued: “Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

Fellow film star George Clooney said he could “understand” Cruise’s reaction. “He didn’t overreact because it is a problem,” Clooney said during an interview on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show on December 16, according to E!. “I have a friend who’s an AD [assistant director] on another TV show who just had the almost exact same thing happen with not quite as far out a response.”

But we made it eventually. As Cruise mentioned during his interview with Deadline: “I’m very grateful to … be part of this, this whole time period, had we not had the community here to say we will support you in making what we wanted to do. Because I want to make movies, I make movies for the big screen, that is what I do. I understand. There’s other areas and other platforms, I understand that I’ve studied everything up down and center, from making movies to studios to distribution. And I understand that I make movies for audiences, first and foremost, and to be able to have that kind of help. Believe me, every day I was dealing and working with this community of governments and the people in my crew, to make it so that we could all have this and be here today, and it would not have happened at enough in film and enough in Venice, Norway, Abu Dhabi, everyone and the whole industry to be able to support it make this happen. So, this is a moment this is very exciting.”

