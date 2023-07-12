All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prime Day is officially underway with day two showcasing just as many sales, if not more, than day one. Whether you’re shopping for smartphones, headphones, or laptops on sale, Amazon Prime Day is offering some of the best electronics deals around.

Much like last year’s Prime Day event, Amazon has dropped the price on many of the best laptops in the world, making this a great opportunity to save if you’re in the market for a new laptop. Right now, you can find everything from Macbooks and Chromebooks to gaming laptops at significantly reduced prices.

These Prime Day deals are seriously nothing to sneeze at with price reductions on name brands such as Samsung, Apple, Asus, HP, Lenovo, and more. But, with a laptop sale of this magnitude, it can, honestly, be difficult to sort through it all.

We’ve done the research and compiled a list of the best laptop deals of Prime Day 2023. Our list has a little bit of everything at every price range, so you’re sure to find the perfect laptop for your needs.

ASUS

At more than $100 off, Asus C223’s Chromebook is an amazing Prime Day laptop deal to keep an eye on. Great for someone who doesn’t need much from their laptop, this Chromebook offers a lightweight 2.2-pound body and 11.6 inch HD anti-glare screen cased in a thin metallic body. This option is powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4GHz) which provides fast and efficient performance.

Samsung

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is down to just $165 this Prime Day, which is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen on a name brand during day two. It features an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive, 2 USB ports, and 12.5 hours of battery life. This coupled with its lightweight design makes it a great laptop for the price.

Apple

MacBooks have undoubtedly become one of the most popular laptops in the world in recent years, which means the price tag is often pretty steep. That said, Prime Day is certainly a great time to snag one at a discount. This 2020 version MacBook Air comes backed with Apple’s mighty M1 CPU which offers amazing speed while also providing over 14 hours of battery life. The model additionally features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

HP

The HP Pavilion 15 laptop works harder and smarter than your average laptop and during today’s Prime Day event, you can get it at a fraction of the price. This device comes equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also doubles as a great entertainment device, giving you optimal streaming capabilities with its full HD IPS micro-edge display. With eight hours of battery life, and can be charged to 50% within just 45 minutes.

Lenovo

A Prime Day exclusive, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a whopping $300 off, making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the day. This budget-friendly model comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and an RTX 3050 GPU for amazing gameplay.

Acer

The Acer Aspire 5 laptop is a combination of power, functionality, and affordability. It is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 Dual Core processor with Turbo Boost Technology, that can get up to 4.1GHz for high-demand apps. It has 8GB DDR4 onboard memory and 128GB NVMe solid-state drive storage and features a 15.6″ full HD IPS display that provides brilliant display — all in a package that weighs less than four pounds.

Samsung

Powered by a 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro is one powerful laptop. It features a brilliant 13.3-inch AMOLED display and weighs less than two pounds. This ultra-portable laptop weighs less than 2 pounds which makes it a great device for all of your work and entertainment needs.