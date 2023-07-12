All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you love television, you may want to know about Prime Day 2023’s streaming deals and how to subscribe to Starz, Hallmark, Lifetime and more services for 99 cents.

Prime Day, which runs from July 11 to July 12, is Amazon’s annual discount event to commemorate the website’s 20th anniversary. The two days, which are often compared to Black Friday, includes thousands of deals on products and Amazon’s streaming services, such as Audible, Prime Video and channels like Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus and Max.

Keep reading for the best streaming Prime Day deals of 2023 and how to subscribe to some of the top-rated streaming services for less than $1.

The Best Streaming Prime Day 2023 Deals

Read on for how to save with the best streaming Prime Day 2023 deals on services like Prime Video, Starz, Paramount Plus, AMC Plus and Max.

Prime Video Channels Starting at $0.99/Month

For Prime Day 2023, Prime Video and Prime members can subscribe to channels like Starz, Paramount+, AMC+, Max and more starting at $0.99 per month for two months. The deal—which runs from now to July 12, 2023—saves users up to $18 from the channels’ original prices for two months. The deal is eligible for Prime Video subscribers and Prime members and will revert to the original price after the two months end. See below for a full list of the channels included in Amazon Prime Video channels’ Prime Day 2023 deals.

See step-by-step instructions below on how to sign up for Prime Day 2023’s Prime Video channels deals.

Visit Prime Video’s channels storefront Select the Prime Video channels you want to subscribe to Sign into or create your Prime Video or Prime account Enter your information and payment mehtod Start watching Prime Video’s channels!

$1.99 for One Week of Prime

Not a Prime member? For Prime Day 2023, users can subscribe to Prime for $1.99 for one week. The rate will revert to Prime’s original price of $14.99 per month after the one week ends. The week comes with all the benefits of a Prime membership including free two-day shipping on eligible items; free same-day delivery in eligible zip codes; a free access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try; exclusive discounts at Whole Foods Market; and more. See step-by-step instructions below for how to sign up for Prime Day 2023’s Prime deal.

Visit Prime’s sign up page Click “Try Prime” Create or log into your Amazon account Enter your information and payment method Start using Prime!

3 Months Free on Audible For Prime Members

For Prime Day 2023, Amazon is offering three months free on Audile or Prime Members. The deal ends on July 31, 2023. The rate will revert to Audible Premium Plus’s original price of $14.95 per month after the three months end. The three months come with the same benefits of an Audible Premium Plus subscription including one bestseller or new release audiobook each month that users can keep; a library of thousands of audiobooks, podcasts and Audible Originals that users can listen to at any time; and more. See step-by-step instructions below for how to sign up for Prime Day 2023’s Audible deal.

Visit Audible’s offer page Click “Try 3 months for $0.00” Sign into or create your Prime account Enter your information and payment method Start listening to Audible!

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

