From HBO and HGTV to Food Network and TLC, Max has it all. But how much is MAX exactly and what current deals does it offer for fans to watch And Just Like That, House of the Dragon and more shows for cheap (and even free).

MAX is Warner Bros. Discovery’s exclusive streaming with thousands of hours of TV shows, movies and content from networks like Discovery Channel, HBO, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet and Eurosport. The service, which also offers movies from Warner Bros. film library, also carries dozens of MAX Originals, such as And Just Like That, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Hacks and Love & Death.

MAX launched in May 2023, a year after Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, which combined former services HBO Max and Discovery Plus. On a call in May 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO, David Zaslav, explained that HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ merge was to combat the “churn” of subscribers that HBO Max was experiencing. “The churn on Discovery Plus is quite low, the churn on HBO Max is high and so driving that churn is as or maybe more important than driving the growth,” Zaslav said at the time explaining that he wanted to make MAX more family-friendly than HBO Max. “If we can drive down the churn, the growth will be very substantial and so we have a series of attacks in order to do that.”

He continued, “The more people that use it in the family, the more engaged people are, the broader the offering, the lower the churn. We also have a technology advantage now in terms of catching people that want to buy the product that weren’t able to and this is a business of artillery. We’re adding a lot of artillery here to the offering in order to get more to get more viewers in the family engaged and excited, and about the amazing quality content that we have. But we have more weapons: We have sports and we have news and those are on the sidelines right now.”

Whether you’re subscribing to MAX for its family-friendly content or its award-winning shows, there’s no doubt the streaming service has a little something for everyone. But how much is MAX and what are its current deals? Read on for how much MAX is and how to subscribe for even cheaper.

What are MAX’s current deals?

For Prime Day 2023, MAX is on sale for $7.99 per month for two months for Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime subscribers. The deal runs from now to July 12, 2023, and saves users $8 (or 50 percent off) from MAX’s original price of $15.99 per month for its ad-free version. Amazon Prime Video is also offering discounts for other streaming services, such as Paramount+ With Showtime, AMC+ and Hallmark Movies Now, starting at $0.99.

If you don’t have a Prime Video account, the service offers a 30-day free trial. The free trial comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and subscribe to Amazon Prime Video’s MAX Prime Day 2023 deal.

Visit MAX’s Amazon Prime Video page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Prime account Start watching MAX!

See below for othe channels included with Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Day 2023 sale.

How much is MAX?

Without any deals, MAX offers three plans: a With Ads plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; an Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year; and an Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. The yearly plans save users 16 to 20 percent—or $20 to $40 off—from the monthly rates.

MAX With Ads comes with limited ads and allows users to stream on two devices at once. MAX Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on two devices at once and includes 30 downloads to watch on the go. MAX Ultimate Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes 100 downloads to watch on the go, and features the best video quality with 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX.

Visit MAX.com Click “Sign Up Now” Select your plan and click “Continue” Enter your information and payment method Start watching MAX

Does MAX have a free trial?

MAX does not offer a free trial on its main site. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial to MAX for Prime Video subscribers. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MAX’s free trial with Prime Video.

Visit Prime Video’s MAX page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon account Confirm your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Prime Video’s free trial

MAX is also available with Prime Video starting at $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan. MAX with Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial and costs $8.99 per month after the free trial ends. Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year and comes with Prime Video, as well as the benefits of Prime, which include same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items, Prime member discounts and free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores and free access to services like Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to subscribe to MAX with Prime Video.

Visit Prime Video’s Max page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon account Confirm your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Prime Video

MAX is also available with Hulu starting at $15.99 per month for its Ad-Free plan. Hulu offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and a no-ads plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans come with 30-day free trials. However, there are no free trials for MAX with Hulu.

Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, also offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month and a no-ads plan for $82.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan also comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX with Hulu.

Visit Hulu.com/MAX Click “Sign Up Now” Select your Hulu plan Create an account Select your MAX Plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Hulu

What’s on MAX?

MAX includes thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery brands, such as HBO HGTV, Food Network and TLC, as well as licensed content from other companies. See below for a list of some of the most popular TV shows on MAX.

MAX Originals

Gossip Girl

Station Eleven

Julia

Tokyo Vice

The Staircase

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Love & Death

Love Life

The Flight Attendant

Generation

Hacks

The Sex Lives of College Girls

And Just Like That…

Peacemaker

Minx

HBO

Euphoria

The Gilded Age

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The Idol

Curb Your Enthusiasm

A Black Lady Sketch Show

True Detective

The White Lotus

Real Time With Bill Maher

Last week Tonight With John Oliver

Oz

The Sopranos

Six Feet Under

The Wire

In Treatment

True Blood

Boardwalk Empire

Treme

Game of Thrones

Big Little Lies

Succession

Perry Mason

Sex and the City

Entourage

The Comeback

Girls

Veep

Silicon Valley

Insecure

Barry

Food Network

30 Minute Meals

Ace of Cakes

Barefoot Contessa

Beat Bobby Flay

Cake Wars

Chopped

Chopped Junior

Cupcake Wars

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Food network Star

Everyday Italian

Girl Meets Farm

Iron Chef

Man vs. Food

Paula’s Home Cooking

The Pioneer Woman

Supermarket Stakeout

Throwdown! With Bobby Flay

Unwrapped

HGTV

Christina on the Coast

Dream House

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Fixer Upper

Flip or Flop

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV Dream House

House Hunters

Love It or List It

TLC

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Darcey & Stacey

Dr. Pimple Popper

I Am Jazz

Little People, Big world

My 600-lb Life

Say Yes to the Dress

Sister Wives

