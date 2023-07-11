Warning: Spoilers ahead for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four. If you can’t get enough of strangers marrying strangers, those impatient for the tea to spill in the season finale are probably wanting to know who is still together from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season five. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

There’s a lot of content to consume in the 90 Day Fiancé universe. The original show follows couples who have received a K-1 visa, which is uniquely available to betrothed partners of US citizens. The Other Way is exactly what it sounds like—American couples who move to their partner’s home country. “It’s about love,” 90 Day Fiancé executive producer, Matt Sharp, told Gold Derby in May 2022 when asked what makes the TLC reality TV series so popular. “Love is primal, but I think we tapped into a couple of things. One is that this show is incredibly authentic. I’m a huge lover of The Bachelor and that franchise, however, we were one of the first shows to actually tell real stories about ordinary Americans and their love journeys. Also, this show is about this journey with other cultures. When we launched this show in 2014, we were on the ‘love frontier’ of this whole new era of finding people all over the world.”

He continued: “This is the most diverse show on television,” Sharp asserted. “You can challenge me on it. We featured people from 51 countries at this point. We have subtitles. We have people that don’t speak the same language and have completely different cultures. We’re trying to tell unique stories every time and when we’re in the casting process we’re evaluating people based on their personalities, backgrounds and their stories, but also we just want to tell unique, fresh, interesting stories.” So who’s still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season five? Read on.

Who’s still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season five?

Here’s all the dirt.

Are Brandan and Mary still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Brandan and Mary. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Unknown.

Brandan and Mary have never met in person, yet they spend every waking (and sleeping) hour on video calls with each other. “Mary wants to know what I’m doing. She’s very clingy,” Brandan explained in a teaser for season five. “I really like that because I’m kind of the same way. We have similar past histories.”

This arguably obsessive behavior has led their friends and families to oppose the relationship, but not being together is no longer an option for these two. Both have made extraordinary sacrifices to prove their love to one another and Brandan has invested everything he has into building a home for them in the Philippines.

“You guys have built a foundation on jealousy and distrust, it’s pretty rocky,” Brandan’s mom told him in another scene. “You can’t see me ‘cause I live in a house full of females, you can’t spend time with your siblings because she is a female and she has friends possibly, that might come over.”

Obviously there are a few obstacles for Brandan and Mary to overcome, you’ll have to watch 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to see if it works out for them.

Are Daniele and Yohan still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Daniele, Yohan. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Married

You’ll recognize this couple from season four and clearly, they’ve still got some things to work out as they attempt to make a fresh start together. Their new vision for their future involves getting pregnant, buying a home and starting a business, but their cultural differences and personality clashes threaten to topple everything.

They tied the knot in November 2021 and recently celebrated their first year of marriage in November 2022. “One year of marriage, a lifetime’s worth of learning,” Daniele wrote via Instagram. While they’ve also been shown in the show to fight over things like money and electricity bills, it appears the couple is still going strong. “Blessed to be able to do this together.” as she shared a loving Instagram post dedicated to him on Valentine’s Day 2023.

“When @yohangeronimo and I first started dating, he told me I needed a lot of patience. I figured I was a teacher of a room full of immigrants who spoke 14 languages, none of them English,” she wrote. “How could I possibly not have patience? I learned that marriage patience is different from teacher patience. In both cases, if you don’t have patience, you’ll lose your job or your partner. I managed to keep both this year, which feels like a huge win. I love you with my entire heart, and I’m grateful to you for teaching me both how to be patient and how to love unconditionally.”

Are Holly and Wayne still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Holly, Wayne. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Unknown.

Holly is a fairy-tale-obsessed barber from Utah. Wayne is an entrepreneur who owns his own plumbing business in Johannesburg and they met on a Jehovah’s Witnesses dating site. Friends and family worry about her safety in South Africa, but Holly feels that the chance of finally finding her prince charming is worth the risk of moving into a home that has already been broken into three times. Her mother isn’t so sure, and is coming along to check things out for herself.

“When I get to South Africa, I’m marrying Wayne in a week,” Holly said on the season 5 premiere. “I know it’s really quick, but we’re really ready. And, we’re waiting until we’re married to have sex, and so we’re excited to do that as well.” In the meantime, Holly’s mother plans to move to South Africa to take Wayne’s spot in his bed, next to his fiance, to curb any temptation they might have by jumping the gun.

Will they have a fairytale ending? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Are Kenny and Armando still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Kenny, Armando. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Married

Kenny and Armando are back, but unlike how you’ve ever seen them before. A potential move to Mexico City stirs up a power struggle between the two and as they look into surrogacy, tensions between this normally united pair begin to boil over, shaking the foundation of their relationship.

“One of the reasons Kenny moved to Mexico is because it’d be difficult to bring Hannah to the U.S. because she doesn’t know English and having lost her mother, I think it’s important to keep her near the family,” Armando said in a confessional. A week after Kenny arrived in Mexico, he popped the question and it looks like they’re still going strong. The pair celebrated their two-year anniversary in May 2023. “Two year anniversary! ” Armando shared via Instagram. “Best two years married to my best friend.”

Are Tejaswi (TJ) and Kimberly still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Status: Unknown

Kimberly, a clairvoyant based in Alabama, first met her fiancé TJ in a dream before falling for him over social media. After spending time together in India, the two got engaged. Now TJ is planning an elaborate Indian wedding, and Kimberly is frustrated that she’s been left out of the process. Will their relationship last? You’ll have to watch to find out!

Are Kirsten and Julio still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Kirsten, Julio. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Unknown

Julio, a New York based DJ and self-proclaimed “momma’s boy,” came upon Kirsten on his Instagram explore page and was instantly mesmerized by the Dutch beauty. “I was a little skeptical, but I wanted to see who exactly it is I’m talking to,” he shared. “Seeing her for the first time was like a breath of fresh air. I was like, ‘Damn, she’s gorgeous.'”

A week together in quarantine cemented their relationship and now Julio plans to move to the Netherlands. “I definitely think it fast-tracked the relationship,” Julio explained. “I mean, getting to know each other, I would say, more on an intimate level…like, if I could be in a hotel room with someone for five days, then this is someone that I can see myself being with.”

But first, Kirsten is coming to New York to meet Julio’s mother for the first time. When she arrives, Kristen makes a shocking discovery that leads them both to question the future of their relationship.

Are Sarper and Shekinah still together from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way?

Sarper, Shekinah. Courtesy of TLC

Status: Unknown

During a trip to Turkey, Shekinah, an aesthetician based in LA, met Sarper, a model and personal trainer. Their sexual chemistry was off the charts and after only two days, they both fell head over heels for each other. Shekinah’s friends and family try to warn her that Sarper is really a playboy, and she is repeating a pattern of falling for an attractive man despite the red flags, but Shekinah insists that this time is different.

Once abroad, Shekinah tries to lay down ground rules for Sarper, but he balks at her efforts to control him. The more time they spend together, the more shocking discoveries are made, leading the two lovebirds to question how well they really know each other. You’ll have to watch the series to find out what happens.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.