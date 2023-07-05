WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion. Read at your own risk. If you watched episode 3 of the Marvel Disney+ show, you might be wondering: Is G’iah really dead in Secret Invasion?

G’iah first appeared in the 2019 film Captain Marvel as Talos’ daughter. In Secret Invasion, she’s now all grown up and joins her father’s opposing side with Gravik (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir). The remaining Skrulls of Earth on Gravik’s side are part of a bigger conspiracy to take the planet for themselves. Emilia Clarke who plays G’iah, explained the premise of the show to The Hollywood Reporter. “You’ve heard it 9,000 times already, but [Secret Invasion] is a grounded show,” she said. “It’s very relatable, in that whilst we are Skrulls, the viewer is looking at our human forms more than anything else.”

So is G’iah dead? Read more to find out.

Is G’iah dead in Secret Invasion?

Is G’iah dead in Secret Invasion? It appears so. In the third episode of the series, G’iah is shot by Gravik after she, her father, and Nick Fury foiled his plan to attack a United Nations plane. The camera pans over her body (where she’s turned back into a Skrull) as she’s bleeding out and Gravik drives away from the scene. It might be the end for her entirely, but it being Marvel, we’re not so sure until the end of the series.

In the beginning of the series, we’re introduced to G’iah as a right hand person for Gravik. Over time we see that she’s working undercover for her father under the guise of having Gravik’s allegiance. Though episode 3 confirms that she’s on her dad’s side, Gravik plants the plan to have a submarine take out the plane to expose G’iah as a traitor. “Are you a leader of Skrulls or our enemy?” she asks Gravik before he fatally shoots her. Secret Invasion also showed the death of a beloved Marvel character, Maria Hill who we know for sure is dead and won’t be coming back unless the company pulls something out of the multiverse.

The actress talked to Vanity Fair before the release of the show about G’iah’s overall motive. “These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke says. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

Emilia Clarke gushed about working with the star studded cast on the Marvel show to The Hollywood Reporter. “We had the luxury of having some rehearsals together, and it ended up being a kind of improvisation as such. Ben Mendelsohn is a living God legend and acting king, and so the information that came out of that was completely instinctual on both our parts. It allowed us to fill in a lot of the gaps, and personally, who he is allowed me to fill in a lot of the gaps. His role dictated to me a certain type of upbringing that was regimented with training. We’re a warring species. Let’s be real. That’s what Skrulls are. We come from a land of fighting, and that’s the main thing. So that’s mixed with G’iah’s fierce need for her own independence, and it’s a judgment on her father’s choices, let’s put it that way. And it has made for some really interesting stuff.”

Director and Executive producer Ali Salem praised Emilia Clarke’s performance during her time on the show. “Standing on set with her, I am amazed at her ability to access what I call a human truth and bring it out in dialogue, in eyebrow raises,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “I can’t watch her without feeling like she could do anything.”

During promotions for the show, Emilia Clark also revealed that it was easier to hide the spoilers for a Marvel project than for Game of Thrones. Which is shocking because of all the measures taken to hide all the secrets of a Marvel project are huge! “When we were doing Game of Thrones, when it started to get to the later seasons, some massive security changes happened,” she tells Entertainment Weekly. “I was chatting with [showrunners] David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] and they were like, ‘Marvel. We’re just learning from Marvel. Whatever Marvel’s doing, we just want to do that.’ So that became, you don’t print anything — and then there was like me and Peter Dinklage being like, ‘I need it on paper! I can’t learn my lines without it being on paper!'”

Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney+. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.