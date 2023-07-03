The end of an era. Since news of their separation, Bravo fans have been wondering: Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky break up and what is the real reason for their split?

Kyle, who has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since Season 1, and Mauricio married on January 20, 1996. Mauricio was Kyle’s second husband after her marriage to her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, in 1988. Kyle and Guraish, who share daughter Farrah Brittany, separated in 1990 and divorced in 1992.

Kyle and Mauricio welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alexia, in 1996. Their second child, a daughter named Sophia, was born in 2000. Their third and final child, a daughter named Portia, was born in 2008. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Kyle and Mauricio talked about the pressure The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills put on their marriage. “If you can survive a marriage on reality TV, you can survive at all,” Mauricio said. “There’s no question.”

Kyle added, “It’s certainly not what we expected. I mean, I was an actor all my life and my family had been in the public eye, but we never expected this turn. I never expected to do reality television and what that would do to our lives. But we definitely face some challenges, because I think that when you have something great — and people see how happy you are — the more they kind of come after it. So, you know, people always say to me, ‘You should write a book on how to have the best relationship.’ As soon as I do that, people want to come after me. So now it’s like, you get more protective, but it’s definitely made us stronger. We’ve learned just to be even more protective of our relationship, and appreciate it.”

After 27 years of marriage, news broke of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation in July 2023. So why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky break up? Read on for what we know about why Kyle and Mauricio broke up and the reason for their split.

Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky break up?

Image: Getty Images. Getty Images.

Why did Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky break up? Read on for a timeline of their split and if she cheated on him.

July 2023: Kyle and Mauricio respond to cheating rumors

Kyle and Mauricio responded to cheating rumors in a joint statement on their Instagram accounts on July 4, 2023, in which they also denied they were divorcing. “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year,” the statement read. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

For Fourth of July, Mauricio also posted a series of Instagram photos of his family celebrating the holiday, including a picture of him and Kyle together, as well as a snap of them with their daughters, Alexia and Portia Umansky. “Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :)” he captioned the post.

The statement concluded, “Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

July 2023: Allison DuBoi responds to Kyle and Mauricio’s separation

Allison DuBoi, a medium featured in “The Dinner Party From Hell” episode on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 1, responded to news of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation in a tweet on July 3, 2023. Allison, who inspired Patricia Arquette’s character in the NBC show Medium, was notorious in the episode for telling Kyle that she and Mauricio would eventually break up. “He will never emotionally fulfill you — ever. Know that,” she said. “He will never emotionally fulfill you, but you will stay with him, and he will take care of you, and as soon as the kids are bigger, you’ll have nothing in common.”

At the time of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, their daughter Alexia was 27; their daughter Sophia was 23; and their daughter Portia was 15. Kyle’s daughter Farrah with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, was 34. “There’s gonna be a division that occurs,” Allison continued. “Make sure that you put the walls down for other females coming into [your] life, I feel like you talk to males more easily than to females.”

After the news of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation, Allison tweeted, I don’t wish Kyle ill, I hope she finds what she’s looking for. I guess I’m the only one who “saw” this coming. People kept telling me I was picking up on Camille’s divorce NOT Kyle (Okay you armchair psychics can sit down now). Mic drop #rhobh #medium.”

July 2023: Kyle and Mauricio separate

News broke of Kyle and Mauricio’s separation on July 3, 2023. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” a source told People at the time.

June 2023: Kyle and Morgan Wade spark dating rumors

Kyle and country singer, Morgan Wade, sparked dating rumors in June 2023 after Instagram account @RealityFace16 created an Instagram Story highlights compilation with alleged evidence of the affair. Among the evidence were Kyle and Morgan’s matching heart tattoos, which Kyle called special on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion. “This heart is..umm a heart and it means something to me,” Kyle said.

@RealityFace16 also referenced an Instagram Live Kyle and Morgan did with Kyle’s sister, Kathy Hilton, who said, “We have a little secret,” which the account believed to be a relationship between Kyle and Morgan.

June 2023: Farrah doesn’t tag Kyle in a photo with Mauricio

Kyle’s daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, didn’t tag her in an Instagram post with Mauricio from a photo at Farrah’s cousin Whitney Davis’ wedding on June 24, 2023. Farrah is Kyle’s first daughter from her relationship with her ex-husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1992. Farrah also works for Mauricio’s real estate company, The Agency, and stars with him on Netflix’s reality TV series Buying Beverly Hills. Whitney is the daughter of Kyle’s sister and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Kim Richards.

Farrah’s Instagram post included a group photo with both Kyle and Mauricio, however, she didn’t tag Kyle and only tagged Mauricio. “Can’t wait to hear the story behind why your mom isn’t tagged,” commented Instagram user @life_of_ashli. Instagram user @evanreality wrote, “Why do you have a pic with Mauricio but not with your fiancé? And why does your mom not have a pic with Mauricio?”

April 2023: Mauricio responds to rumors he cheated on Kyle

Mauricio responded to rumors he cheated on Kyle in an episode of the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in April 2023. “We’re not getting divorced,” he said. “I mean, it’s so dumb.”

He also confirmed that rumors he cheated on Kyle were a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13.. “That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline,” he said. “So there’s definitely some stories out there, and Kyle and I address it, and we’ll take it from there. It is what it is.” He continued, “It was addressed by the girls. They bought it up. They really bought it up to Kyle.”

He also told the podcast that the storyline “kind of sucked” because Kyle’s RHOBH co-stars knew “what’s actually going on” but chose to give screentime to the rumors. “In order to be on these shows, you got to grow some thick skin,” he said.

April 2023: Kyle and Mauricio walk last red carpet together before separation

Kyle and Mauricio walked their last red carpet together before news of their separation at the Homeless Not Toothless Gala in April 2023. A source told Page Six in July 2023 that the two were “very affectionate” at the event and there were no signs that Kyle and Mauricio were having marriage issues.“He seemed very happy to be spending the evening with Kyle,” the insider said.

In an interview with Page Six at the event, Kyle responded to rumors she and Mauricio were divorcing due to a “stupid picture” of her leaving the gym without her wedding ring i February 2023. “A, I haven’t been wearing my big diamond ring, because there’s a lot of crime these days and I’m like, ‘I’m not comfortable,’” she said “And B, I had just come from the gym lifting weights, so I was like, ‘That thing sparked that?’”

She continued, “When this stuff would come up before, I would like, cry and I was devastated. But now, I’m more like, ‘OK, I’ve done this before. Let’s do this. Bring it on. Come on. Let’s see what you got for me here.’”

Kyle also confirmed that the rumors were a storyline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13. “Obviously, you don’t love that because when the show airs in six months, I will be dealing with this and people are going to be talking again and more fake stories and lies,” she said. She continued, “I am in my unbothered era when it comes to that. That is for sure.”

August 2022: Dorit responds to rumors Mauricio cheated on Kyle with her

Kyle’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, responded to rumors Mauricio cheated on Kyle with her in August 2022. The rumor came after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Dana Wilkey posted a photoshopped movie poster of Mauricio and Dorit on Instagram with the title: “An Affair to Remember.” “The fans can’t stop talking about this! Thoughts?” Dana captioned the post.

Dorit, who is married to husband PK Kemsley, commented on the post slamming Dana for spreading the rumor. “Is something wrong with you woman? Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do?” she commented. “You’re definitely one of the thirstiest people I’ve ever met. I guess it’s just as simple as that? Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie. Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it’s a disgusting lie?”

She continued, “If this is the only way you can make a buck then so be it but at least have some decency and stop trying to peddle false narratives especially when you know there is ZERO truth behind it and your whole motive is to just hurt people for no reason. It’s sad, pathetic and bound to bite you in the ass inevitably.”

Dorit also denied the rumors in an interview on Watch What Happens Live in September 2022. “I mean, what do you think I feel?” “Honey, listen, when something is so ridiculous, you just kind of discount it,” she said. “It’s something that sticks a chord only because Mau, PK, Kyle and I, we’re friends together and it is such a nothing and to have someone start those vile rumors, it’s gross.”

Dorit, who told host Andy Cohen that she didn’t want to “give air to” the rumor, also called the speculation “annoying as F.” PK, who was in the audience for the episode, also joked, “When she’s got steak, why would she want a cheeseburger?”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to stream on Peacock.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.