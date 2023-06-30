One last time putting on the fedora. If you love the thrilling adventures of Indiana Jones, you might be wondering to stick around after the credits and iconic John Williams theme song to see if Indiana Jones 5 has any post-credits scenes.

Plans to make a fifth Indiana Jones film came to be after the fourth film Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Crystal Skull. Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny was announced in 2016, with Harrison Ford reprising his role as the famed archaeologist one last time. “Six years ago, I thought maybe we ought to take a shot at making another one,” Ford told Variety. “And I wanted it to be about age because I think that rounds out the story that we’ve told and we brought it to the right place. I mean, the last one ended in kind of a suspended animation. There was not a real strong feeling of the conclusion or the closure that I always hoped for, the roundness and speaking to this issue of age. Not making jokes about it, but making it a real thing.”

So does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credit scene? Read more to find out.

Does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credit scene?

Does Indiana Jones 5 have a post-credit scene? No, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny does not have a post-credit scene. Without any spoilers, the end of the film is a pretty satisfying closure to Indiana Jones’ story.

The film was originally directed by the iconic director who directed the four previous Indiana Jones films Steven Spielberg, but he stepped down for the fifth film for a fresh perspective on the film series. James Mangold, who directed Logan (another story about the end of a chapter for a well-known hero) stepped in his place. He told IndieWire that working on Indiana Jones was a “Mount Rushmore of historically important film figures. I had admired all these cool potential collaborators all my life. And despite warning signs of this kind of a movie being a bear to manage and to launch, and expectations would run in all sorts of directions, and not all of them could ever be met, the thing that was most seductive was the personal opportunity to work with Harrison, Steven [Spielberg], Kathy [Kennedy], George [Lucas], and John Williams. It was impossible to say ‘no’ to what was essentially the personal opportunity of a lifetime because you don’t ever get close to people unless you do something together.”

He praised the old and new band of actors, “The flow of the movie was falling off this cliff into Indy’s current reality,” said Mangold. “And then as he begins to gather himself, steel himself, and heads onto the road. By the time he and Phoebe [Waller-Bridge] are in full mode racing around Morocco with Mads Mikkelsen, the music found itself back and by the time they get out at sea, in Greece, it’s full-on an Indiana Jones movie with an old Indy.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who plays Indy’s goddaughter Helena in the new film, talked to Vanity Fair about what she thinks about the last chapter. “People have this idea of when [a franchise] should end,” she says. “And I always think the interesting stuff comes when you push a little bit beyond the end. What happens after the conversation? What happens after someone gets in a cab and goes home?”

And If Helena should take the reins after this final movie, she said, “There’s no replacing Indiana Jones in any way. But I feel like the character herself—she did feel fresh on the page, and there is a sense of, is there room in the world for someone like this?” She reminds me that Indy was always a flawed, reluctant hero, a professor who’s scared of snakes and gets sore after his punch-ups. “So I do think there’s room for a slightly clumsier, bruised, limping female action star, maybe, in the future.”

Harrison Ford reflected on his time as the character and told The Hollywood Reporter, “I don’t think I’m going to miss anything. I appreciate all of the opportunities that the character has given me. I have been very grateful and I have enjoyed myself for the 42 years that we’ve been making these,” he said. “The success of these movies have really given me not only a chance to satisfy a broad audience, but they’ve given me a freedom; because of their success, they’ve given me freedom in my chosen profession. And I’m grateful for that, I’m grateful for everything that’s happened to me. I’m a lucky guy.”

Ford, who is 80 years old, became emotional with BBC Radio 1’s Ali Plumb about playing the iconic film character for more than 40 years and the impact it had on fans. “I think the thing that I most admire about them is the depth and subtlety of the emotion and the importance of emotion in these films,” he said. “As this last one concerns age and frailty and changing nature of life, it was especially compelling to me because I am of that age and I wanted it to feel real for the audience. I wanted them to see the complexity of that experience with someone they’ve spent 40 years with.”

