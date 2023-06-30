All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you haven’t missed an episode of the past four seasons, you may want to know if there will be a Jack Ryan Season 5 or if Prime Video’s Ryanverse is done for good.

Jack Ryan is Prime Video’s political action thriller TV series based on characters from author Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse book series, which started in 1984 and has since released more than 20 sequels. In Jack Ryan the TV series, John Krasinski plays Dr. Jack Ryan, a former Marine officer and Afghanistan war veteran working as a financial analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)’s Terror Finance and Arms Division (T-FAD) and Counterterrorism Center. The character is later promoted to the head of T-FAD and starts working in the field as a CIA operations officer in Season 3. Along with Krasinski, Jack Ryan has also been portrayed by actors like Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, and Chris Pine.

Executive producer David Sackheim explained in an interview with IndieWire in 2017 how Prime Video’s adaptation of the Ryan Verse is different than previous takes on the franchise. “We very much lean into the notion of a guy who starts out as an analyst,” Sackheim said. “In the first episode, when we meet Jack Ryan, he’s an analyst. He kind of discovers something and gets roped into participating in the field. Little by little by little, he becomes an operative. So the first season is really following the arc of a guy learning to be a CIA agent, or what the CIA calls an operative vs. an analyst.”

He also told IndieWire how making Jack Ryan into a TV series allowed it more creative freedom than past Ryanverse movies. “I think all those Jack Ryan movies were fantastic,” Sackheim said. “But I don’t think some of them gave you the opportunity to examine the antagonist with any real depth. He just served to be the villain. Now with eight hours, you get the chance to plum a little deeper.”

But back to Jack Ryan Season 5. So… will there be a Jack Ryan Season 5? Read on for how the Ryanverse could continue even after the end of Jack Ryan.

Will there be a Jack Ryan Season 5?

Will there be a Jack Ryan Season 5? The answer is no. Deadline confirmed in May 2022 that Season 4 is the final season of Jack Ryan. However, that doesn’t mean that Prime Video’s Ryanverse is over. A source also told Deadline at the time that Amazon Studios, which produces Jack Ryan, is considering a spin-off led by Michael Peña, who was introduced as Doingo “Ding” Chavez in the Season 3 finale and was promoted to a main cast member in Season 4. Deadline reported at the time that the spin-off was still in its early stages with no firm concept or script at the time.

In Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse book series, Ding is John Clark’s son-in-law and a protagonist under the callsign Alpha 2, who is promoted to the position of Six. He first appeared in 1998’s Rainbow Six, which follows “Rainbow,” a secret international counterterrorist organization headed by John Clark (whose codename is “Rainbow Six”.)

In an interview with RadioTimes in June 2023, Peña and Louis Ozawa, who plays Chao Feh, hinted at a Ryanverse spin-off. “I think this chapter might be closed but if I were a betting man I would say the Jack Ryan universe has more potential to carry on than not,” he said. Peña added, “I guess you’re gonna have to see, what do the fans want? If it’s something that the fans want and they ask for it, like, it’d be great to see Mike Kelly (who plays Mike November) back at it. You know what I mean, who knows?”

When asked specifically about a Ding spin-off, Peña told RadioTimes, “Yeah, that would be cool. To be honest with you, because I love the world and I love the… it would be slightly different, obviously, without Jack Ryan. But the world is so cool, you know? And yeah, I would definitely like to be involved.”

Why is Jack Ryan ending?

Why is Jack Ryan ending? According to a May 2022 report by Deadline, John Krasinski, who plays Jack Ryan and is an executive producer on the series, had only signed on for four seasons.

Krasinski confirmed to The Wrap in December 2022 that Season 3 and Season 4 of Jack Ryan were filmed right after each other. “We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back,” Krasinski said. “So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn’t have to wait that long again.”

He continued, “What an incredible challenge that was for all of us to be [filming for] what was over a year and a half. We had a small break in the middle. But we were essentially away from our families for over a year and a half. And not just New York to LA, we’re in Budapest and Slovakia, and Prague and wherever else. Canary Islands. It’s a blessing to do it, but it’s tough nonetheless.”

He also called Jack Ryan Season 4 a “celebration” of the show’s run. “It being the last season of the show, I think it’s really a celebration of this team, it’s a celebration of trust, and how nothing’s gonna get done if we can’t rely on each other,” he said. “So it really was – probably the most ensemble of all the seasons is in Season 4, and how we all work together. That one I’m really looking forward to.” He continued of his cast, “Clearly it’s bittersweet to have it be the last season, but to get to do it with these guys was fantastic.”

In an interview with Reuters in June 2023, Krasinski explained how he wanted Jack Ryan to end for the fans. “We wanted to do a season that was exciting and action-packed… but also, really culminate these characters, these relationships in a way that would be satisfying to the audience,” he said.

He continued, “I probably put off the reality of it being over till the very last moment and then realizing that the show was done when they called ‘Wrap’ on my character was overwhelming not only because it was over but also because I got the visual of a large number of people coming out to say goodbye.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in June 2023, Krasinski got emotional when asked to look back on his “surreal” experience on the series. “See? You’re going to make me cry right now. Why would you do that?” he said. “The whole experience, to be really honest with you, has been surreal. Because, as a kid, Jack Ryan was my favorite character in the books and the movies, and the fact that I got to play him for five minutes let alone five years is amazing.”

He continued, “It really is true when everybody says it takes a huge group of people to make anything, but to make something good it takes a huge group of talented people. So we had the most amazing crew, writers, producers, and then this cast! We really did create a family on this show. These guys are involved completely in my life. Not just as coworkers, but as real family members, and that is the saddest part about leaving, for sure.”

Krasinski also told Entertainment Tonight about what he wanted viewers to take away from the final season of Jack Ryan. “I think that it’s the culmination of these characters these relationships and bringing it home,” he said. “I think as exciting as the season is, my favorite part was that you end all together and a reflection of how much these guys rely on each other, [how much] these characters rely on each other.”

Jack Ryan is available to stream on Prime Video. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.