If you’re keen to keep up with all the action of women’s basketball, you’ll want to know how to watch WNBA live online for free this season.

The Women’s National Basketball Association was founded in 1992 as the women’s counterpart to the National Basketball Association, and league play started in 1997. There are 12 teams all based in the United States, divided between two conferences, Eastern and Western.

Prime Video will exclusively stream 20 WNBA games, including five doubleheaders, as well as the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game. “We are excited to offer the action of the WNBA to Prime members on Thursdays this season, bringing them closer to the players and teams they love,” said Marie Donoghue, vice president of Global Sports Video at Amazon in a press release. “Our investment in women’s sports extends beyond our live coverage, as we’re dedicated to highlighting storytelling about female athletes, and empowering female leadership in front of and behind the camera. We are thrilled to bring the excitement of women’s basketball to Prime Video again this season, and look forward to continuing to champion women’s sports.”

How to watch the WNBA live online

The WNBA is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch the WNBA live online for free

Read on for how to watch WNBA live online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know.

New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offer just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re a Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching WNBA on Prime Video for free

Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

What teams are in the WNBA?

As mentioned, WNBA is 12 teams divided between two conferences. Those teams are as follows:

Eastern Conference:

Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky

Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever

New York Liberty

Western Conference:

Dallas Wings

Las Vegas Aces

Los Angeles Sparks

Minnesota Lynx

Phoenix Mercury

Seattle Storm

When are WNBA games?

The full schedule of WNBA games on Prime Video:

Thursday, May 25 Minnesota Lynx @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 1 Connecticut Sun @ Minnesota Lynx – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 8 Las Vegas Aces @ Connecticut Sun – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 15 Atlanta Dream @ Connecticut Sun – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 15 Seattle Storm @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 22 Washington Mystics @ Chicago Sky – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 22 Indiana Fever @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, June 29 New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 6 Seattle Storm @ Connecticut Sun – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 20 Los Angeles Sparks @ Minnesota Lynx – 8:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 20 Las Vegas Aces @ Seattle Storm – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, July 27 Atlanta Dream @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 3 Atlanta Dream @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 10 Minnesota Lynx @ Indiana Fever – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 10 Connecticut Sun @ Phoenix Mercury – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, August 15 Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game – TBD

Thursday, August 17 New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 24 New York Liberty @ Connecticut Sun – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 31 Phoenix Mercury @ Connecticut Sun – 7:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 31 Washington Mystics @ Las Vegas Aces – 10:00 p.m. EDT

Thursday, September 7 Los Angeles Sparks @ New York Liberty – 7:00 p.m. EDT

