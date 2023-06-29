WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Secret Invasion. Episode 2 of Marvel’s Secret Invasion takes us into a little insight into Nick Fury’s personal life. With the chaos that’s going around him in the past couple of months (or his entire career, for that matter), we’re surprised to know that he actually has a love life. Though plot twist: Nick Fury’s wife is actually Skrull in Secret Invasion. Does he know about his wife’s true identity? Let’s assess.

Months after the attack on Moscow, Fury confides in James “Rhodey” Rhodes III aka War Machine. He asks for help amid the Skrull Invasion but is hesitant to invite the Avengers because the Skrulls could impersonate them and steal their powers. Rhodey wants to help the cause but fires Fury. Fury ends up at his home with a Skrull chopping cucumbers in the kitchen before he enters. The Skrull transforms into a human character and we are formally introduced to Priscilla Fury (played by Charlayne Woodard). The two embrace before the credits roll.

So that brings the question: Does Nick Fury know his wife is a Skrull?

Does Nick Fury know his wife is a Skrull? According to director Ali Selim, he does. He told Deadline, “In the script, he knows. And when we shot it, it was interesting that maybe he didn’t know. We ultimately edited it in a way that made people feel like, ‘I wonder if he knows or not.’ I can’t tease anything forward about his wife. The conversation in the lobby after the premiere the other night was, ‘Does he know she’s a Skrull? Or does he not?’ And I think either way works.”

Selim told the publication that we’ll learn more about her character soon and if they decided to actually stick to the script. If Fury does actually know that his wife is a Skrull then it might put a wrench into plans since earlier in the episode we see that she had some sort of connection to Gravik earlier in the episode. If he doesn’t know, then there’s even more havoc in his plans.

“I think his wife is a support and a complication, and I think you will learn interesting things about their relationship…going forward,” Selim told Deadline. “But ultimately, that is the personal issue that he needs to confront to make this make sense to him.”

He continued that Fury’s mission is about to get way personal. “The mission is external and it’s internal. I think that Nick Fury has to vanquish a villain, and the reason he has to vanquish that villain is that he created that villain through his promise. That’s what makes it personal,” Selim said. “I think that also is what makes this a more human Marvel story and a more dark psychological Marvel story.”

The Skrull Invasion is already bigger than what Fury imagined. Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn) revealed that millions of Skrulls have settled on Earth since Captain Marvel and Fury becomes angry about the fact. The episode touches upon race when Fury talks about his experiences as a Black man of taking the train to Michigan with his mother and had to hide their meals in shoeboxes because they weren’t allowed. Samuel L. Jackson said that it was based on what he did as a child, “I used to take the train every summer from Chattanooga, Tennessee to Washington, D.C. I couldn’t go in a dining car because it’s segregated. When they put me on the train, they gave me a shoebox with food in it, then I ate that food. We used things that were real for me as a person to give Nick Fury the kind of history that he has, to inform the story in a real way about, you know, how he wasn’t always this [powerful], or he does look at America in another kind of way.”

When Talos tells him the revelation of the current Skrull population, Fury replies, “Humans can’t coexist with each other, Talos! There is not enough room or tolerance on this planet for another species!”

“It’s the same problem we have right now,” Jackson told Variety. “How do you let all those people cross the border, not to mention how people will react? I mean, they don’t like, brown [and] Black people. What do you think you’re gonna do with some green people?”

Selim also explained about his own experiences affected the writing of the episode, “I’ve lived in the Arab world. I’ve lived in the Midwest. I always feel a little bit other,” he says. “I think at the core of Nick Fury’s journey as a Black man in America, the more universal sense of that is a story about the other: the other that’s in himself, the other he feels in society.”

Charlayne Woodward starred with Samuel L. Jackson in Unbreakable and the 2019 sequel Glass. On her casting and if he had anything to do with it, the actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “I was not, actually! When they told me that’s who it was, I was like, “It’s gonna cause a stir in the Twitter-verse at some point.” But it’s wonderful because Charlayne and I are great friends, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for her to come into this universe. She was so happy to be in [the MCU].”

