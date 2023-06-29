Claim to Fame Season 2 Spoilers: Celebrity Relatives Each Contestant Is Related To

Nepo babies galore! The Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers and celebrity relatives for the cast reveal who’s related to a former president, a country music icon, and Oscar winner, and so many other famous family members.

Claim to Fame is a reality TV competition series in which a group of contestants, each of whom has a celebrity relative, move into a house together and must deduce which celebrities the other contestants are related to while also keeping their own celebrity relative a secret. The series, which airs on ABC and is hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, is created by the same minds behind Netflix’s Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum.

Each episode, the contestants compete in a competition, with the winner being granted immunity and a bonus clue about another contestant. At the end of the episode, the cast secretly vote between the two lowest-ranked contestants to be the week’s guesser. The guesser then chooses any non-immune contestant and announces which celebrity they think that contestant is related to. If the guesser is correct, the other contestant is eliminated. If the guesser is incorrect, the guesser is eliminated. Contestants are eliminated one by one each week until one contestant remains, who is declared the winner and receives $100,000.

“Some people do feel like they’re obscured by somebody who they are connected to that’s more accomplished than they are, and other people find a way to use that to their advantage — and for other people, it’s irrelevant,” creator Chris Coelen told The Hollywood Reporter of Claim to Fame’s success in 2022. “That is one of the things that’s really fun about the show, is it does reflect back to us what’s going on in our culture.”

But back to Claim to Fame Season 2’s spoilers and celebrity relatives. So who are the celebrities the Claim to Fame Season 2’s cast is related to? Read on for Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers on the celebrity relatives of each cast member, according to Reddit and internet detectives.

Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers: Who are the celebrity relatives?

Read on for Claim to Fame Season 2 spoilers on the celebrity relatives for each contestant.

Who is Chris’ celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Donny Osmond

Full name: Chris Osmond

Who is Chris’ celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Chris is the son of singer Donny Osmond, the nephew of Marie Osmond, and the nephew of Alan, Jay, Jimmy, Merrill, Wayne, Tom, and Virl Osmond. He is the grandson of Olive May and George Viri Osmond. Chris’ full name is Chris Osmond.

Chris is also a singer and referenced Donny as an inspiration for his career in his about page on his website. “Throughout his young years, Chris watched his father, Donny Osmond, perform all over the world for thousands of people, which sparked his interest in the world of music and entertainment,” his about page reads.

Chris also told FOX 13 in 2022 about how the Osmond name has helped him in his career. “For us, we’re very fortunate to have that name. And to have an influence in this world for good. But year, we still have to be super creative,” he said.

Donny promoted Chris’ single, “Side Effects,” in a tweet in June 2023, the same month Claim to Fame Season 2 premiered. “I heard a great new song the other day and I wanted to share it with all of you. It’s called ‘Side Effects.’ The artist sounded really familiar to me. I did a search on Spotify and I realized why his voice sounded familiar. It’s my son, Chris,” Donny tweeted.

Who is Cole’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Alicia Keys

Full name: Cole Cook

Who is Cole’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Cole is the brother of Grammy-winning singer Alicia Keys. Cole is Alicia’s younger half-brother, and the two share the same father, Craig Cook. Cole’s full name is Cole Cook.

In 2019, Alicia shared a Facebook post expressing how grateful she was to have Cole as her brother. “This is my big little brother (cause he’s taller than me) Anyone that knows me knows that he’s so precious to me,” she wrote. “We share the same father. Over time I’ve realized that some of the greatest blessings come to you through ways you don’t always expect or have control over. I would never know the love that a brother and sister can share if I wasn’t blessed with a big little brother;-).”

She continued, “Just been thinking about how amazing that is! How life all depends on the lens you look through it with and how grateful I am to have been brought this incomparable and most unique connection Love you big lil bro!! Who are you grateful for??”

Cole was also rumored to be dating actress Emma Watson in 2019 after the two were photographed together at a restaurant in New York City. Photos obtained by The Daily Mail at the time showed Cole and Watson walking side by side, as Cole wore a white long sleeve shirt and dark ripped jeans and Watson wore black skinny jeans and a black crop top underneath a leather motorcycle jacket.

Who is Gabriel’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Nick Cannon

Full name: Gabriel Cannon

Who is Gabriel’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Gabriel is the brother of comedian and TV host Nick Cannon. He is one of Cannon’s four younger brothers, alongside Reuben Cannon, Javen Cannon and Caleb Cannon. Gabriel’s full name is Gabriel Cannon.

Gabriel is a rapper and has collaborated with his brother, Reuben, on the song, “Bow My Head.” He referenced Nick in an interview with Rapzilla in 2017, in which he revealed that he and his siblings “idolized” their older brother’s career. “Dang he’s made it. We couldn’t believe it, it was impossible,” Gabriel said. “We’re back home and in our mind, everything changed. Now we want to go out in L.A. with Nick. We started to put on talent shows and try to develop our talent because we knew Nick was going to take us.”

He continued, “We idolized him. He’s already the big brother…everything he does. The clothes he wore were cool. He used to write our music, and we wanted to be just like him.” Gabriel also explained how he and his siblings even tried to be like Nick by talking the way he talked and doing whatever Nick said was funny. “He would say, ‘You need to stop laughing at stuff that’s not funny,’” Gabriel said.

Gabriel also recalled a story in which he brought a magazine cover of Nick to school and told his class he was his brother, after which his classmates laughed at him and made fun of him for “lying.” “I always felt like I had something to prove,” he said. “As Nick got more famous and we moved to Hollywood, everybody already knew that Nick Cannon’s brothers were coming,” said Gabe. “The girls had us picked out to be their boyfriends, and made up in their mind what we look like. They thought they had an idea.” He continued, “I’m a 6’3 dark skinned dude and don’t look like Nick and you see their faces and feel like they’re disappointed.”

Who is Jane’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Dolly Parton

Full name: Jada Andersen / Jada Star

Who is Jane’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Jane is the niece of Grammy-winning singer Dolly Parton. Jane’s mother, Freida Estelle Parton, is one of Dolly’s 11 siblings and six sisters. Her full name is Jada Andersen, and her stage name is Jada Star.

Jane is also a singer and a member of the singer-songwriter duo Jada Star and Barry J. Jane referenced Dolly in the about page of Jada Star and Barry J.’s website, in which she revealed that the duo performed at Dolly’s theme park, Dollywood, and had their original song, “Christmas Where We Are,” covered by Dolly and Billy Ray Cyrus on Dolly’s 2020 album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. “After a successful first season performing their original songs in their Dollywood show, ‘Songbook’, they came back for the Christmas season with their original Christmas show, A Songbook Christmas. Their original song written for the show, Christmas Where We Are, was covered by Dolly Parton and Billy Ray Cyrus on Dolly’s Holly Dolly Christmas album!” the website reads.

In an interview with USA Today in 2018, Jane explained how Dolly inspired her music. “Well she’s such an amazing songwriter and kind of writes everything she feels and thinks … I mean my mother Frieda is the same way,” she said. “My mom’s a songwriter, and I grew up with someone who was always writing and feeling and putting it out on paper and teaching me how to play guitar, and she was so influential in that, and she was so influenced by her big sister, so it just sort of was like this little step ladder situation.”

She continued, “I’m just lucky to be dropped in this family, that it happened. I don’t know how it did, but it did, and I’m very fortunate. If anything, it just made me feel comfortable. Stuff that I couldn’t say out loud to people. It made me feel like I could do it that way, just writing it out and then singing it just made it a little easier.”

Who is J.R.’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Lil Nas X

Full name: Robert Stafford Jr. / Robert Sleepy

Who is J.R.’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? J.R. is the brother of Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X. He is Lil Nas X’s older half-brother, and the two share a father, Robert Stafford Sr. J.R.’s full name is Robert Stafford Jr. and his stage name is Robert Sleepy.

J.R. is an actor and TV personality, according to his Instagram biography. He also appeared in the 2022 documentary, Pass the Mic: A Movement Generations in the Making, which featured his brother, Lil Nas X, as well as Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and other other musicians who “use their music as a launchpad to inspire others, shatter stereotypes, and empower through their art,” according to the documentary’s description.

In June 2022, Lil Nas X tweeted about how he brought his family to a gay club for the first time. “last weekend i brought my family to a gay club for the first time and it felt like a release off my 13 year old self’s shoulders,” he wrote. “it’s one thing for your family to know you’re gay but it’s a whole nother thing for them to acknowledge it and truly try to unlearn the hatred for it.” Lil Nas X’s other brother, Labrock Anderson, responded to the tweet about how he enjoyed the gay club more than straight ones he’s been to. “Crazy part is I enjoyed the gay club more than the straight one Lmfaoooo,” he tweeted.

Who is Karsyn’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Full name: Karsyn Elledge

Who is Karsyn’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Karsyn is the niece of professional racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. Karsyn’s mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, is Dale’s sister. She is also the granddaughter of professional racecar driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. and the niece of professional racecar driver Kerry Earnhardt. Her full name is Karsyn Elledge.

Karsyn is also a professional racecar driver and recently competed in the 2023 Chili Bowl Nationals after a three-year break from driving. Before the 2023 race, Karsyn last competed in the Chili Bowl Nationals in 2020. “The nerves haven’t really gotten to me too much. Everyone has asked me how I’m feeling about [the Chili Bowl], and I’m not feeling too jittery yet. I’ve had great results with Dave Mac [Dalby] Motorsports before, so this should be a really good time,” Karsyn said at the 2023 race, according to Sportskeeda.

In an interview with “Loudpedal Podcast” in 2021, Karsyn was asked if she felt like her racing career was over. “Honestly, I don’t know…I think yes,” Elledge said reluctantly. “I loved driving, I loved being at the race track, I go now and watch Jason (McDougal) and watch my friends, and I don’t wish that I was out there,” she said. “And I feel like that’s how I know that stage of my life has passed. It was fun, it was a great hobby, but for my brain’s sake, I’m going to go ahead and say I am officially retired.”

She also told the podcast about how she looked up to her mother, the chief executive officer of JR Sports, who co-owns the company with Karsyn’s uncle, Dale Earnhardt Jr. “I look up to my mom in more ways than just being an incredible businesswoman,” she said. “I admire the way she connects with employees. She’s a genuine good person and is very personable.”

Who is Monay’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: J.B. Smoove

Full name: Jerrica Brooks

Who is Monay’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Monay is the daughter of actor and comedian J.B. Smoove. Her full name is Jerrica Brooks, and her stage name is J. Monay.

Monay works as a microinfluener. J.B. wished Monay a happy 21st birthday in an Instagram post in October 2021. “This is my little Baby Girl @j.brooks21 !!! I remember taking this picture like it was yesterday!! Happy Birthday my beautiful, talented, hard working, daughter,” he captioned the post. “Keep reaching for the stars!! Hurdles are always going to be a part of life… stay resilient in your movement. I’m so proud of you!! @shahclectic and I love you so much!! Get all that you deserve on your journey!! #girldad #happybirthday #daughter #dad #mom #beauty #stillgrowing #timeflies #live #love #laugh #familybusiness #stayhard #letsgo.”

A week before Claim to Fame Season 2, Monay shared a cryptic Instagram post about how she isn’t “mean to live a normal life.” “I’m starting to realize that staying in the same place for too long just isn’t in the cards for me,” she captioned the post. “Let’s be clear it’s not that I’m restless or dissatisfied with my life path but I really love the experience of change and embracing the unknown. God blessed me with an adventurous spirit and as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized I’m not meant to live a normal life. Life is long and it’s meant to be lived!! I always joke that I’m on my 4th life, because if you’re not constantly growing and changing, you’re not living in your truth. I will continue to embrace this incredible journey, fully aware that the beauty lies in the constant evolution of who I am and who I’m meant to be.”

She continued, “With that said, I’m excited to share that I’ll be moving once again! So here’s to my last walk around town for a while. NY will always be home and I know I’ll be back I just have to chase a few dreams first! 💕 Next stop: P.S. I have so many exciting things to share when the time is right so stay tuned ✨ #NewBeginnings #startingover #inspiration #newyork #newyorker #explore #fyp #microinfluencer #newopportunities #love #support #growth #moving #startingfresh.”

Who is Olivia’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Jenny McCarthy

Full name: Olivia Aquilina

Who is Olivia’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Olivia is the niece of comedian Jenny McCarthy. Olivia is the daughter of photographer Lynette McCarthy, Jenny’s sister. Their full name is Olivia Aquilina.

Olivia, who uses she/they pronouns, is a cinematographer who has worked on commercials and campaigns for brands like Converse, Gatorade, Nike, Vice, Girlgaze, SiriusXM and Glossier, according to their website. She also worked on a Nike commercial starring Serena Williams. “Olivia Aquilina is a queer gender-fluid cinematographer based in Los Angeles,” her about page on their website reads. “They attended Columbia College Chicago and graduated with a degree in Cinematography. In February 2020 (how ironic) they moved to Los Angeles. They work in narrative and Commerical work and have shot for Squarespace, Colors, Nylon Mag, Burberry, Nike, ESPN, Playboy, and so many more…They are creative, driven, and overall a down-to-earth creative.” Olivia also has a tattoo Instagram account under the handle @boredbabytat.

Jenny tweeted a photo of Olivia in 2015 with the caption: “My gorgeous niece Olivia.” Jenny won a Razzie Award in 2006 for Worst Actress and Worst Screen Couple for the movie Dirty Love, which was one of Olivia’s clues on Claim to Fame Season 2.

Olivia and her sister have also been photographed several times on her mother Lynnette Instagram page and website. In April 2022, Lynette posted an Instagram photo of her at the premiere of a movie Olivia worked on. “Last night, I was supposed to see the movie ‘Relative’ with the movie’s Director of Photography, my daughter, Olivia Aquilina,” she captioned the post. “Unfortunately, her flight from LA was cancelled so Dave and I went together in support of Olivia. What a beautiful film. I could not be more proud. The story was exceptional and the shots were all gorgeous. Special thanks to director Michael Smith and actor Melissa DuPrey for acknowledging Liv in the Q&A portion of the evening.”

Who is Hugo’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Jimmy Carter

Full name: Hugo James Wentzel

Who is Hugo’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Hugo is the grandson of former President Jimmy Carter, who was the 39th President of the United States. Hugo is the son of Amy Lynn Carter, President Carter’s daughter.

President Carter won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for the Carter Center, a non-profit organization he established in 1982 to promote and expand human rights, which was one of Hugo’s clues on Claim to Fame Season 2. According to Country Living, Hugo’s mother, Amy is a member on the board of counselors for the Carter Center and lives in Atlanta with James and Hugo. She also wrote the 1995 children’s book The Little Baby Snoogle-Fleejer, which President Carter contributed to and illustrated.

Who is Shayne’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Eddie Murphy

Full name: Shayne Audra Murphy

Who is Shayne’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Shayne is the daughter of Oscar-nominated actor Eddie Murphy. Shayne is one of Eddie’s 10 children overall, and one of five kids from his marriage to model Nicole Mitchell, whom he was married to from 1993 to 2006. Shayne’s full name is Shayne Audra Murphy.

Shayne is also an actor and model, and referenced Eddie in her biography on her IMDb. “Shayne Audra Murphy. Born Oct. 10, 1994; the third child of one of Hollywood’s most talented and influential comedic force to emerge from the 1980’s, comedian-actor Eddie Murphy and former model Nicole Mitchell -Murphy,” her biography reads. “Shayne was discovered and urged to follow in her Mother and big sister, Loreal Dark and Lovely spokesmodel, Bria Murphy’s footsteps by her current manager, Jerome Martine, who met Shayne at an event celebrating Bria in January 2011. Martine says,’Shayne is an exotic beautiful, confident, grounded, sweet sixteen year old with impeccable manners and style. She will have a successful international fashion and acting career.’”

Shayne’s most recent credit on her IMDb is the 2014 VH1 series, Hollywood Exes, a reality TV series starring her mother, in which Shayne appeared in eight episodes.

Who is Travis’ celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Neil deGrasse Tyson

Full name: Travis Tyson

Who is Travis’ celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Travis is the son of astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and his wife, Alice Young. Travise’ full name is Travis Tyson.

Travis has a sister named Miranda, who was named after one of Uranus’ moons. Travis competed with his family in a 2017 episode of Family Feud, in which they won $25,000 for charity. They competed against Rick Ross’ family.

Who is Carly’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2?

Celebrity relative: Tom Hanks

Full name: Carly Reeves

Who is Carly’s celebrity relative on Claim to Fame Season 2? Carly is the niece of Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks. Carly’s mother, Lily, is the sister of Rita Wilson, Hanks’ wife. Carly’s full name is Carly Reeves.

Carly is also an actor and worked with Tom in the 2011 movie, Larry Crowne, according to her biography page on her website. “In between doing Sketch comedy and local theater, Carly booked a small part on Nip/Tuck during the height of its popularity with a risqué scene. A few years later, she worked alongside her uncle, Tom Hanks, in Larry Crowne,” her website reads.

Carly shared a photo with her, Tom and Wilson on her Instagram on Mother’s Day 2022. “Great Mother’s Day! It’s so hard to get the whole family together now as we all get older. I remember how much fun it was to have all the family there at birthdays and holidays as a kid, so I hope Luke and Aubrey get that same experience!” she captioned the post.

Carly was sent home on Week 1 after J.R. correctly guessed her celebrity relative. “I’m just a little shocked. I didn’t realize that he was going to pick me. I was not expecting this at all,” Carly said while crying as she was eliminated. She then walked off stage to pack her items and leave the house.“I didn’t even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!” she screamed as she was packing.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June 2023, Carly admitted that she “overreacted” after her elimination. “I was really upset. I think I overreacted a little bit, but I’m an emotional, very dramatic person,” she said. “I was really angry that I didn’t get a chance to play as long as some of other contestants. I mean, there was no one to be angry at.” She continued, “I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home. And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

Carly also told Entertainment Weekly about how Tom’s reacted to her telling him she would be on Claim to Fame Season 2. “Oh, he was excited for me. He was like, ‘Going on a show, that’s your choice. I hope you do well. Best of luck,’” she said. Carly also revealed that she told Tom she was eliminated first. “I told him that. I said, ‘Guess what your clue was?’ And he goes,

‘What?’ I said, ‘A bench!’ He was like, ‘Ahhhh.’” she said. “At first, he didn’t understand the game and then I was like, ‘It’s clues from your movies.’ And then he said, ‘Oh, OK. Got it. Got it.’”

When asked if she thinks Tom will watch Claim to Fame Season 2, Carly told Entertainment Weekly, “I hope so. I mean, maybe I don’t want him to watch it because I don’t want to embarrass him for any reason. I hope I don’t embarrass him, but I don’t think I do,” she said. “So, I would love for him to watch it, because I think it’s hilarious… He’s happy for me no matter what. He did ask me, ‘Did you make some money?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, I made a little bit.’ And he said, ‘OK, good.’ So, he was happy that I made a little money.”



Claim to Fame Season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

