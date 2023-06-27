After he had one of the most talked-about limo entrances from Charity’s Bachelorette premiere, fans couldn’t help but want to know more about Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023 and where he is now.

But back to Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023. So… who is Spencer from The Bachelorette Season 20 and where is he now? Read on for what we know about what happened to Spencer on The Bachelorette and what he does for a living.

Who is Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023?

Who is Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023? Spencer Storbeck is a 31-year-old from Moorpark, California. His Instagram handle is @spencerstorbeck. “It’s time! #thebachelorette premieres Monday June 26 on ABC and Stream on Hulu. #bachelornation,” he captioned an Instagram post in June 2023 announcing he was on The Bachelorette Season 20 with Charity Lawson. He added in a comment, “Thank you all so much for the support! It means a lot to me!”

He also shared another announcement on his Linkedin. “I have a little secret to tell you… I’m excited to share that I’ll be appearing on The Bachelorette TV show tonight. Wish me luck!” he wrote.

Read Spencer’s Bachelorette 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“This single dad’s got humor and heart. As father to a young son, Spencer brings a lot of life experience to the table, including having the courage to change careers and pursue his master’s degree. When he’s not talking to medical professionals in his sales job, Spencer enjoys riding his bike along the ocean. His ideal date would be going on a hike through the orange groves outside of hometown Moorpark. Did we mention he’s an amazing dad? Charity, we hope you like dad jokes!

Fun Facts:

• Spencer’s hero is Anthony Bourdain.

• Spencer likes to read Jack Kerouac novels.

• Spencer dreams of running for political office one day to help his community.”

What does Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023 do for a living?

What does Spencer from The Bachelorette 2023 do for a living? Spencer listed his job on The Bachelorette 2023 as a “Medical Sales Director.” According to his Linkedin, Spencer works as the Director of Sleep Division at Panthera Dental. Before that, he was a strategic account manager with Quest International and an assistant general manager with SleepTest.com. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with aa Bachelor’s Degree in 2016.

“I am passionate about positively impacting patient outcomes and helping organizations achieve their goals,” his Linkedin biography reads. “With a strong background in healthcare administration and a deep understanding of the latest industry trends and technologies, I lead high-performing teams that deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

He continued, “I am committed to building strong customer relationships, staying up-to-date with the latest developments, and exploring innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges. I am excited to connect with like-minded professionals and explore new opportunities for growth and development.”

SPOILER: What happened to Spencer on The Bachelorette 2023?

WARNING: SPOILER. What happened to Spencer on The Bachelorette 2023? Spencer went on no one-on-one dates and one group date in Week 2 of The Bachelorette Season 20. The group date involved a longest kiss competition challenge. He was sent home at the second Rose Ceremony along with four other contestants: Caleb Arthur, John Henry Spurlock, Josh Young and Kaleb Kim.

For his limo entrance on The Bachelorette Season 20, Spencer asked Charity to kick him in his private area. After the episode, Bachelor Nation fans took to Twitter to criticize Spencer’s limo entrance, as well as his facial expressions and mannerisms, which many considered extreme. “This man has no less than 3 bodies buried in his back yard,” one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, “Spencer is just SO weird. He is kinda making me feel uncomfortable.” One more wrote, “Any time Spencer talks I get really anxious.”

Other viewers were surprised when Spencer revealed he had a son. “Spencer ‘kick me in the balls’ McGee has a CHILD!?” one user wrote. Another tweeted, “Never has a woman wished for an escape clause so solid like Spencer just gave. WE WILL NOT JUDGE YOU FOR CUTTING THIS DUD. I MEAN… DAD.”

Who is The Bachelorette 2023, Charity Lawson?

Who is the next Bachelorette for 2023? The season 20 Bachelorette is Charity Lawson, a contestant from The Bachelor season 27 with Zach Shallcross, who came in fourth place after she was eliminated by Zach after their Hometown Date. Charity is the fourth Black Bachelorette in Bachelor Nation history after Rachel Lindsay (season 13); Tayshia Adams (season 16) and Michelle Young (season 18).

Charity was announced as the next Bachelorette for 2023 at The Bachelor season 27 “Women Tell All” special on March 15, 2023. “Stop! Is this for real? “No way! Oh my god, I’m gonna cry.” Charity asked host Jesse Palmer when he offered her the opportunity to be the season 20 Bachelorette. Palmer responded, “Is that a yes? Will you do it?” to which Charity replied, “Absolutely! 100 percent!” She continued, “I’ve waited forever to find the love of my life. It blows my mind that I could meet my person and be engaged and literally have my happily ever after.”

Before Charity was announced as the next Bachelorette for 2023, Zach confirmed his support for Charity as the new lead in an interview with Us Weekly in March 2023. “She knows what she wants. She is so confident, she’s so sweet and, you know, she has a great heart,” Zach said. “She’s someone from the very beginning that—I don’t know what exactly it was—but [she] was just trustworthy. She was someone that I asked to, like, get her take on things and while there was some drama in the house early, she was always someone that I believed in [and] I trusted it too. She’s a very trustworthy person and I think she would absolutely kill it as Bachelorette.”

Palmer also supported Charity as the next Bachelorette. “I think she’d be awesome,” he said, adding that he “totally gets” why so many fans wanted Charity to be the new lead. He continued, “It’s hard because I feel like in past seasons we’ve had an obvious choice, like, two, maybe three [choices]. I feel like this season, there’s five or six that could be tremendous. So I’d love to know who it is and whoever it is, I’m sure it’s going to be an amazing season.”

Aly Jacobs, who came in eighth place The Bachelor season 27, also voted Charity as the next Bachelorette. “I would definitely say Charity. That’s my girl. I think everyone got to see a little taste of how protective some of us are over Charity when we were in Estonia,” Aly told Us Weekly, referring to when Kat Izzo snuck time with Zach before charity’s one-on-one date. “She’s a gem. She’s so cool, calm and collected. She’s very level-headed and I think, she would have just the best love story, something that I would want to tune into. So, definitely Charity.”

Brooklyn Willie, who came in sixth place on The Bachelor season 27, also voiced her support for Charity as the next Bachelorette. “If it can’t be me, then I want it to be Charity,” she said. “Charity has been my best friend through the whole thing. I think she is incredible. She’s very intelligent, she’s beautiful. She knows what she wants. This previous season, she’s just had so many moments taken from her. I want to see her get her moment to the full capacity, the full extent, and just absorb every last minute.”

Cat Wong, who was eliminated in week two on The Bachelor season 27, told Us Weekly, “I would a hundred percent nominate Charity. I think Charity would just be the best thing for this franchise that they need. She’s so in tune with her emotions and she carries her so well in group settings and individually, but also was, like, fun and light-hearted and just is the whole package. And I think that that’s something very refreshing to see — that a beautiful woman can also have all these amazing intellectual qualities too.”

Kylee Russell, who was eliminated in week five on The Bachelor season 27, also confirmed she was Team Charity as the next Bachelorette. “I am Team Charity. And she was my girl from night one,” Kylee told Us Weekly. “I think she’s so deserving. She deserves everything and more this world has to offer. … She’s a little feisty. She is not afraid to go after what she wants. So she has this calm, sweet demeanor and don’t get me wrong, she’s not a mean girl or anything, but she will stand up for what she believes in.”

So who is the Bachelorette for 2023, Charity Lawson? Charity is a 27-year-old from Columbus, Georgia, who now lives in Auburn, Alabama. Her Instagram handle is @charitylawson. “my best kept secret is out.. if you didn’t know, well now you do. 🫶🏾 Tune into the @bachelorabc January 23rd @ 8PM EST,” she captioned an Instagram post of her Bachelor headshot in January 2023, announcing she was on Zach’s season.

Charity listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Child and Family Therapist.” According to her Linkedin, she’s worked as a Child Advocacy Center Therapist at Tri-County CAC since July 2021. Before that, she worked as a Special Education Aide at Muscoee County School District. She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science in Rehabilitation and Disability in 2018. She also earned a Master of Education and Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Auburn University in May 2022.

Read Charity’s Bachelor 2023 biography and fun facts ahead:

“It’s easy to see what makes Charity such a great catch! With a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match, Charity is the total package! The Georgia beauty takes her name as a call to love and care for people and has built her life on that purpose. Charity is a mental health therapist and is extremely passionate about helping people live their best lives. Now, she is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others! Charity hopes her future husband is honest, loyal and shares similar morals. She says she is really excited to meet Zach and thinks the two of them could be a perfect match on paper. Time will tell if they’re also a perfect match in person!

Fun Facts:

• Charity’s all-time favorite movie is ‘The Notebook.’

• Charity wants to move to Walt Disney World one day.

• Charity throws a mean axe.”

Who is The Bachelorette 2023 host?

Who is The Bachelorette 2023 host? The Bachelorette Season 20 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

