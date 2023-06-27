Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Bear season two! The internet is rooting for them. Season 2 of FX’s The Bear expands the chaotic world of the restaurant industry in Chicago and the insane chemistry of the two main characters Sydney Adamu and Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto. Fans even want Sydney and Carmy to get together during the next season of The Bear. But, is there a possibility of the two working out? Let’s evaluate.

There was something very faithful about the day that Carmy hired Sydney as a chef at their previous restaurant The Beef. Amid tension with the crew and stress all around 24/7, the two came to a compromise at the end of Season 1 to close down Carmy’s brother’s restaurant and open a new fine dining restaurant in its place. Carmy trusts Sydney to run The Bear with him and all the hiccups and tension between the two show the potential to be something more than platonic. It has the undertones of a typical workplace romance, but will Carmy and Sydney get together in The Bear?

Do Carmy and Sydney get together in The Bear?

Do Carmy and Sydney get together in The Bear? No, Carmy and Sydney do not get together in The Bear. The last episode of Season 2 ends with Carmy stuck in the freezer and we see him vulnerable and questioning his romantic relationship with long-time family friend Claire. At the end of the sort-of successful-but-tumultuous night, Claire overhears his monologue over the doubts about the relationship. She leaves the restaurant crying and breaking things off with the head chef and Richie becomes furious at Carmy for fumbling a nice girl. Carmy also discovers a voicemail left by Claire earlier in the day where she tells him that she loves her but he was too busy running by the final touches on the restaurant.

Meanwhile, outside the restaurant, Sydney is throwing up from all the stress that was put on her over the course of Friends and Family night. A short recap of the night on her end: Marcus has an outburst at Sydney for rejecting him on a date, Carmy ends up locked in the freezer, Richie has to help out with the order tickets after she’s overwhelmed, and one of the chefs Josh goes missing. Amid the vomiting, her dad approaches her and finally gives her validation for her craft telling her that the ambiance and the food were great. The last scene shows her smiling in the lot, while Carmy sits in defeat while they’re trying to break him out of the freezer.

Carmy and Sydney are at two different places at the end of the night. However, what brought them together right before the opening was a tender moment of fixing up a dining table and being extremely open about their insecurities about the opening. “You could do this without me,” Sydney says while she’s lying down. “I couldn’t do it without you,” Carmy replies almost immediately. “You make me better at this.” …And cue the thousands of fan cams of that scene alone.

One fan tweeted, “This scene was the most emotionally charged moment in season 2! Romantic or platonic it’s giving soulmates. Sydney and Carmy’s chemistry is unmatched and Carmy’s relationship with Claire is very DRY!” Another tweeted, “what if I said that Claire and carmy had nothing even remotely close to this in terms of chemistry and words of affirmation.”

Another point towards the case of SydCarmy (as the internet calls it) is a previous scene in the season where Carmy’s having a panic attack in the alleyway about his relationship with Claire and his family. The chef is disoriented but calmed himself down by thinking about Sydney. One Twitter user wrote, “If we aren’t supposed to ship Sydney and Carmy in the bear, then WHY did he have a panic attack thinking about Claire and immediately calm down when he thought of Syd?”

this scene with sydney and carmy was amazing #TheBear pic.twitter.com/azRtPoJBa8 — armonie is watching the bear (@rinaendgame) June 22, 2023

Like every TV ship, there’s also been some hesitancy over the two being in a relationship. “i can never ship carmy and sydney because they are so platonic soulmates to me BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY BECAUSE I FIRMLY BELIEVE SYDNEY IS A LESBIAN thank you” one fan tweeted. Another tweeted, “repeating “syd isn’t in love with carmy, she’s enamored with imagining what those accomplishments and unmitigated respect feel like” over and over until I collapse from dehydration and exhaustion”

Though the two characters have been taking over the Internet as TV’s most shippable couple, the actors themselves aren’t that interested in the romantic arc. “I know there are people who are very invested in that, and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me,” Ayo Edebiri told Variety. Jeremy Allen White also said that their romance “was never discussed by anybody.”

Creator Chris Storer also talked about how they don’t see a romance in the future for the two characters. “We wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership,” he says. “It really is so funny that that is one of the things that people took away — of all the heavy shit that’s going on in the show! It was interesting because Ayo and Jeremy, since they are our friends and are such wonderful people, I think there is this charisma that comes off both of them.”

He continues, “From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other. Selfishly, I hadn’t seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting.”

White also told W Magazine that he doesn’t expect the romance to rise up in the upcoming seasons. “I hope for Sydney’s sake that’s not going to be explored in later seasons,” he said of a Sydney-Carmy platonic relationship. “I just love their relationship [as it is]: the amount of respect they have for one another, and that they have a shared history, even if it’s not together. They’ve been through similar traumas and they really see one another. To add romance or sexuality would monkey up what I enjoy about their relationship.”

The Bear Season 2 is available to stream on Hulu.

