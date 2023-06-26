BIG SPOILERS AHEAD of Secret Invasion: Read at your own risk. Another Marvel moment for the books. If you’ve watched episode one of the new MCU Disney+ show, you might be wondering: is Maria Hill really dead in Secret Invasion?

To recap: Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame and teams up with his frequent and trusted ally S.H.I.E.L.D Agent Maria Hill (played by Cobie Smulders) and the Skrull Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn) to stop a faction of the Skrull separatists from causing havoc on Earth.

Episode 1 of the series ends on a cliffhanger when the leader of the separatists Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) successfully detonates a series of bombs in Russia in an attempt to provoke a war with the United States. Amidst all the chaos, Maria Hill is shot by Gravik (who is shapeshifted to look like Nick Fury) and the episode ends with her bleeding out on the road.

So did Maria Hill actually die after the events of Secret Invasion? Read more to find out.

Did Maria Hill die at the end of Secret Invasion?

Did Maria Hill die at the end of Secret Invasion? On-screen, yes Maria Hill did die at the end of Secret Invasion, but with Marvel being…well Marvel, it might not be the end for her character.

Cobie Smulders opened up to Variety about the finality of her character and if it’s truly the end. “I mean, it feels like the end? But it’s it’s such a vast, complicated, multiversed world that Marvel is living in,” she told the outlet. “So I suppose anything is possible. This is all above my level of access, so I don’t know. Her death propelled the story in a much more vulnerable direction for the rest of the characters in the show. It certainly is increasing the stakes and setting up Fury to be in a very emotional state. That’s hopefully been accomplished.”

She also talked about when she found out her character was going to die. “I knew from the get-go, from the first call from [Marvel co-president] Louis D’Esposito. He gets to be the one to call people, I guess — he’s always called me — to be like, ‘You want to come and be in Spider-Man?’ Best job on the planet, I think, for him, to be able to be the bearer of such great news, even when the news means, “We’re thinking of having Maria Hill shot and…” — potentially dead, who knows? Who understands this world? There’s a multiverse. So I’ve known for years now that this was how the story was going to lay out. It’s been a wonderful ride. I’m so glad that nothing got spoiled. I kind of can’t believe it. Even talking about it out loud feels like I’m doing something wrong.”

Cobie Smulders has played Agent Maria Hill since the first Avengers movie in 2012. Since then she’s made appearances in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME, from left: Cobie Smulders, Samuel L. Jackson, 2019. ph: Jay-Maidment / © Columbia Pictures / © Marvel Studios/ Courtesy Everett Collection

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Smulders recalled the emotional moment of filming with Samuel L. Jackson during the last scene. “It was kind of weird on the day, because that very violent moment was followed by a very emotional moment that Sam and I got to share. It was the regret and the worry and the pain of the loss that was happening, and coupled with the violence, it ended in a more emotional way. So I focused more on that last moment than the darkness of him actually doing that [as Skrull imposter Fury].”

Though her character didn’t have much of a backstory, Smulders was grateful for what she’s done with the character. “I was very excited to sort of have these moments in Secret Invasion between the characters of Nick Fury and Maria Hill, where we do get to see the level of their relationship, how deep that connection goes. To be able to be the one to say, “You can’t do this job” to Nick Fury is, one, terrifying, and two, is because of this level of intimacy that these characters have. So it was really exciting to be in a more playful space emotionally as opposed to focusing on the action. So yeah, I mean, again, her life has been very alive for me. But there’s a lot of characters in this world and there’s a lot of stories to be told. So I’m glad of the opportunities I have had to be a part of many, many productions. I’ve been very, very, very, very lucky.”

She offered the same sentiments and reflected back on her character’s growth over the past couple of phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is a woman who is all about her career and her work and has truly made this decision to put her life on the line. I feel like there hasn’t been too much investigating in terms of the people coming back from the Blip. What kind of emotional toll is there? I think in Maria’s case, she’s completely buried herself in work, and always puts that ahead of any relationship, any sort of personal time. I don’t want to say she has a family. I mean, she has, you know, parents and siblings, but I don’t think she has a family of her own. She’s a very deep, complicated woman, but has given up her life for the protection of others. I think it takes a very strong, compassionate passionate person to do so.”

On what Smulder will miss about being in the Marvel films, she told Vanity Fair, “What I love the most are the kids who are really in the world—they are living it, playing it out as different characters. It’s been really cool to be a part of that,” Smulders says. She’s holding on to a few Maria Hill action figures herself as she enters the next phase of her career. She raises her arm with a smile, as if proudly gripping a mini Hill. “I will be a grandma being like, ‘This is me. I was in these films.’”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.