If you’re tired of reboots, revivals and spin-offs, you may want to know how to watch I’m a Virgo to see one of this year’s most original comedy series about a 13-foot-tall man.

I’m a Virgo is an absurdist comedy series following Cootie, a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old raised by his Aunt Lafrancine and Uncle Martisse in Oakland, California. Cootie spent his whole life shielded from the outside world until he’s accidentally discovered a group of teenage political activists. In an interview with Wired in June 2023, Boots Riley, the creator of I’m a Virgo, explained how the idea for I’m a Virgo came about. “I’m attracted to large contradictions,” he said. “I think about what I would think of as a good lyric. There’s this setup, which hopefully is good and says something in and of itself. But then there’s this other line that comes in that maybe feels ironic, right? Like a contradiction you weren’t expecting. It surprises. It points out something. … The contradictions of capitalism — how it works — are going to echo through almost everything we do.”

He continued, “I don’t know where the thought first came up, but when you see a 13-foot-tall Black man named Cootie walking down the street, the last thing you’re thinking about is how he feels about himself. It’s all about what you want to believe and project. It leads to so many things, but specifically toward race. In this case, the title, which came later, I’m a Virgo, speaks to that—nobody cares. His astrological sign is the last thing on someone’s mind.”

He also explained the meaning of I’m a Virgo and why he wanted to create the series. “When you’re watching TV, you’re told you’re nothing. People that you know are nothing. What’s important are these stories, these people who are on TV. And so it could lead you to obsessing over them and feeling like that’s your connection to something bigger than you,” he said. “When I did get involved in radical politics, it was because it’s like, Oh, I can be part of making history. People want something more important for themselves. They want connection, which is very much what Cootie and Flora [Cootie’s love interest played by Olivia Washington)] are about.”

So where can fans stream I’m a Virgo? Read on for how to watch I’m a Virgo online for free to see one of this year’s most original comedy series.

How to watch I’m a Virgo online

I’m a Virgo is available to stream on Prime Video. Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Prime Video comes for free with a Prime subscription, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year (a saving of about $36 from the monthly subscription.) Students can also subscribe to Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 per year, which is half the price of the regular subscription and also comes with Prime Video.

How to watch I’m a Virgo online for free

Read on for how to watch I’m a Virgo online for free with Amazon Prime Video‘s free trials and what else to know about the show.

Prime Video’s free trial is four times longer than most other streaming services. Compared to Paramount Plus, which offer just a seven-day free trial, Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is 30 days. That’s three weeks more than competitors. The free trial also comes with the same benefits of Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. But perhaps the best part about Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

After the free trial ends, Prime Video costs $8.99 per month for non-Prime members. However, if you’re an Prime member, Prime Video comes free with Prime, which includes Prime Delivery (such as free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping), as well as access to Prime Music, Prime Gaming and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, which saves subscribers about $36 from the monthly subscription.

Below are step-by-step instructions for how to sign up for Prime Video’s free trial.

Visit Prime Video’s website Click “Start your 30-day free trial“ Create or log into your Amazon account Start watching I’m a Virgo on Prime Video for free

Who’s in the I’m a Virgo cast?

The I’m a Virgo cast is led by Jharrel Jereome, who plays Cootie, a 13-foot-tall, 19-year-old raised by his Aunt Lafrancine and Uncle Martisse in Oakland, California, who is accidentally discovered by a group of teenage political activists after a life of being shielded from the outside world. The I’m a Virgo cast also include Mike Epps as Martisse and Carmen Ejogo as Lafrancine. See the full I’m a Virgo cast below.

Jharrel Jerome as Cootie

Mike Epps as Martisse

Carmen Ejogo as Lafrancine

Walton Goggins as Jay Whittle / The Hero

Brett Gray as Felix

Kara Young as Jones

Allius Barnes as Scat

Olivia Washington as Flora

In an interview with Screen Rant in June 2023, Jerome opened up about how he was cast in I’m a Virgo. “Boots emailed me personally, and the title of the email said, ’13-foot-tall Black man in Oakland.’ I think if you read that, no matter who you are, you’re intrigued and you’re curious as to what that means. So, we sat down for lunch maybe a week later, and he painted the whole vision, and my jaw was to the floor,” he said.

He continued, “I was just amazed at not only how creative the idea was, but the way he wanted to execute it, which was forced perspective, and very technical, and very real, and authentic. When you get somebody like Boots in front of you, all you know is that it’s about to be strong, important work, and it’s going to be a challenge, so that all just excited me to keep going with it.”

Jerome also told Screen Rant about the dichotomy between Cootie’s size and his toned-down personality. “I think that was honestly the most fun. That was the fun part about creating Cootie, because his arc is incredible,” he said. “It’s interesting, on Episode 1, he’s lived 19 years of life confined inside of his home, and then throughout the next episodes, I think it’s only a span of a few weeks of time, he learns more in those few weeks of time than he has in his 19 years of his own life. It’s cool, because in every moment, in almost every scene, it’s something new for Cootie, and it’s Cootie’s first time doing it.”

He continued, “Exploring that naivete, and that sort of bright-eyed curiosity, was a lot of fun, because it was really playing with the idea of being in a situation that feels normal, but for him, it’s just not. Even like the intimate scene between him and Flora, that’s such a big moment for him, and not often do you go on set, and you get to do a scene like that and have to pretend like it’s your very first time. Exploring all the newness that Cootie was dealing with was a lot of fun.”

