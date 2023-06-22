Read Next: Why Is Stanford Not in And Just Like That Season 2? A Special Tribute In Ep 1
MAX Free Trial: How to Get a Free Account to Watch And Just Like That & More

Save using this secret.
And Just Like That, Season 2
Courtesy of MAX.
From shows like Euphoria and And Just Like That to networks like HGTV and TLC, MAX has it all. But for those who want to try the service first before they commit, they may be wondering if MAX has a free trial and how long it is to watch their favorite shows for cheap.

MAX—previously known as HBO Max—Warner Bros. and Discovery’s exclusive streaming service with thousands of TV shows and movies from networks like HBO, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery Channel, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet and Eurosports. The service also offers Warner Bros. film library.

MAX launched in May 2023, a year after news broke of Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merge, which combined former services HBO Max and Discovery Plus. “MAX is the one to watch,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said at a press event in April 2023.

According to HBO’s website, MAX is described as an “enhanced” version of HBO Max offering most of the same content as before, along with hundreds of new movies and TV shows from Discovery. “Max is the enhanced service replacing HBO Max,” the description reads. “The service will feature iconic programming, including all the HBO content you already love, like Game of Thrones. It will also be home to crave-worthy genres, plus some of the most anticipated premieres. (So prepare to find some new favorites.) Basically, it’s the one to watch.”

So how can one test out MAX? Read on for what we know about MAX’s free trial and how to get a free account before committing.

Euphoria

Does MAX have a free trial?

MAX does not offer a free trial on its main site. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial to MAX for Prime Video subscribers. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MAX’s free trial with Prime Video.

Max Free Trial With Prime Video

  1. Visit Prime Video’s MAX page
  2. Click “Get Started”
  3. Create or sign into your Amazon account
  4. Confirm your information and payment method
  5. Start watching MAX with Prime Video’s free trial

How much is MAX?

MAX offers three plans: a With Ads plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; an Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year; and an Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. The yearly plans save users 16 to 20 percent—or $20 to $40 off—from the monthly rates.

MAX With Ads comes with limited ads and allows users to stream on two devices at once. MAX Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on two devices at once and includes 30 downloads to watch on the go. MAX Ultimate Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes 100 downloads to watch on the go, and features the best video quality with 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

How to subscribe to MAX

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX.

  1. Visit MAX.com
  2. Click “Sign Up Now”
  3. Select your plan and click “Continue”
  4. Enter your information and payment method
  5. Start watching MAX

Succession

How to subscribe to MAX with Prime Video

MAX is also available with Prime Video starting at $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan. MAX with Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial. Prime Video offers a seven-day trial for $1.99 and costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year after the trial ends. Prime Video also comes with the benefits of Prime, which include same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items, Prime member discounts and free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores and free access to services like Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to subscribe to MAX with Prime Video.

  1. Visit Prime Video’s Max page
  2. Click “Get Started”
  3. Create or sign into your Amazon account
  4. Confirm your information and payment method
  5. Start watching MAX with Prime Video

How to subscribe to MAX with Hulu

MAX is also available with Hulu starting at $15.99 per month for its Ad-Free plan. Hulu offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and a no-ads plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans come with 30-day free trials. However, there are no free trials for MAX with Hulu.

Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, also offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month and a no-ads plan for $82.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan also comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX with Hulu.

  1. Visit Hulu.com/MAX
  2. Click “Sign Up Now”
  3. Select your Hulu plan
  4. Create an account
  5. Select your MAX Plan
  6. Enter your information and payment method
  7. Start watching MAX with Hulu
House of the Dragon

What’s on MAX?

MAX includes thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery brands, such as HBO HGTV, Food Network and TLC, as well as licensed content from other companies. See below for a list of some of the most popular TV shows on MAX. 

MAX Originals

  • Gossip Girl
  • Station Eleven
  • Julia
  • Tokyo Vice
  • The Staircase
  • Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
  • Love & Death
  • Love Life
  • The Flight Attendant
  • Generation
  • Hacks
  • The Sex Lives of College Girls
  • And Just Like That…
  • Peacemaker
  • Minx

HBO

  • Euphoria
  • The Gilded Age
  • Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
  • House of the Dragon
  • The Last of Us
  • The Idol
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show
  • True Detective
  • The White Lotus
  • Real Time With Bill Maher
  • Last week Tonight With John Oliver
  • Oz
  • The Sopranos
  • Six Feet Under
  • The Wire
  • In Treatment
  • True Blood
  • Boardwalk Empire
  • Treme
  • Game of Thrones
  • Big Little Lies
  • Succession
  • Perry Mason
  • Sex and the City
  • Entourage
  • The Comeback
  • Girls
  • Veep
  • Silicon Valley
  • Insecure
  • Barry

Food Network

  • 30 Minute Meals
  • Ace of Cakes
  • Barefoot Contessa
  • Beat Bobby Flay
  • Cake Wars
  • Chopped
  • Chopped Junior
  • Cupcake Wars
  • Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
  • Food network Star
  • Everyday Italian
  • Girl Meets Farm
  • Iron Chef
  • Man vs. Food
  • Paula’s Home Cooking
  • The Pioneer Woman
  • Supermarket Stakeout
  • Throwdown! With Bobby Flay
  • Unwrapped

HGTV

  • Christina on the Coast
  • Dream House
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
  • Fixer Upper
  • Flip or Flop
  • Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa
  • HGTV Dream House
  • House Hunters
  • Love It or List It

TLC

  • 90 Day Fiance
  • 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days
  • 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After
  • Darcey & Stacey
  • Dr. Pimple Popper
  • I Am Jazz
  • Little People, Big world
  • My 600-lb Life
  • Say Yes to the Dress
  • Sister Wives

