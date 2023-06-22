All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

From shows like Euphoria and And Just Like That to networks like HGTV and TLC, MAX has it all. But for those who want to try the service first before they commit, they may be wondering if MAX has a free trial and how long it is to watch their favorite shows for cheap.

MAX—previously known as HBO Max—Warner Bros. and Discovery’s exclusive streaming service with thousands of TV shows and movies from networks like HBO, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery Channel, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet and Eurosports. The service also offers Warner Bros. film library.

MAX launched in May 2023, a year after news broke of Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merge, which combined former services HBO Max and Discovery Plus. “MAX is the one to watch,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said at a press event in April 2023.

According to HBO’s website, MAX is described as an “enhanced” version of HBO Max offering most of the same content as before, along with hundreds of new movies and TV shows from Discovery. “Max is the enhanced service replacing HBO Max,” the description reads. “The service will feature iconic programming, including all the HBO content you already love, like Game of Thrones. It will also be home to crave-worthy genres, plus some of the most anticipated premieres. (So prepare to find some new favorites.) Basically, it’s the one to watch.”

So how can one test out MAX? Read on for what we know about MAX’s free trial and how to get a free account before committing.

Does MAX have a free trial?

MAX does not offer a free trial on its main site. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial to MAX for Prime Video subscribers. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MAX’s free trial with Prime Video.

Visit Prime Video’s MAX page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon account Confirm your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Prime Video’s free trial

How much is MAX?

MAX offers three plans: a With Ads plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; an Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year; and an Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. The yearly plans save users 16 to 20 percent—or $20 to $40 off—from the monthly rates.

MAX With Ads comes with limited ads and allows users to stream on two devices at once. MAX Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on two devices at once and includes 30 downloads to watch on the go. MAX Ultimate Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes 100 downloads to watch on the go, and features the best video quality with 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX.

Visit MAX.com Click “Sign Up Now” Select your plan and click “Continue” Enter your information and payment method Start watching MAX

MAX is also available with Prime Video starting at $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan. MAX with Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial. Prime Video offers a seven-day trial for $1.99 and costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year after the trial ends. Prime Video also comes with the benefits of Prime, which include same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items, Prime member discounts and free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores and free access to services like Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try.

Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to subscribe to MAX with Prime Video.

Visit Prime Video’s Max page Click “Get Started” Create or sign into your Amazon account Confirm your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Prime Video

MAX is also available with Hulu starting at $15.99 per month for its Ad-Free plan. Hulu offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and a no-ads plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans come with 30-day free trials. However, there are no free trials for MAX with Hulu.

Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, also offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month and a no-ads plan for $82.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan also comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX with Hulu.

Visit Hulu.com/MAX Click “Sign Up Now” Select your Hulu plan Create an account Select your MAX Plan Enter your information and payment method Start watching MAX with Hulu

What’s on MAX?

MAX includes thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery brands, such as HBO HGTV, Food Network and TLC, as well as licensed content from other companies. See below for a list of some of the most popular TV shows on MAX.

MAX Originals

Gossip Girl

Station Eleven

Julia

Tokyo Vice

The Staircase

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Love & Death

Love Life

The Flight Attendant

Generation

Hacks

The Sex Lives of College Girls

And Just Like That…

Peacemaker

Minx

HBO

Euphoria

The Gilded Age

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

The Idol

Curb Your Enthusiasm

A Black Lady Sketch Show

True Detective

The White Lotus

Real Time With Bill Maher

Last week Tonight With John Oliver

Oz

The Sopranos

Six Feet Under

The Wire

In Treatment

True Blood

Boardwalk Empire

Treme

Game of Thrones

Big Little Lies

Succession

Perry Mason

Sex and the City

Entourage

The Comeback

Girls

Veep

Silicon Valley

Insecure

Barry

Food Network

30 Minute Meals

Ace of Cakes

Barefoot Contessa

Beat Bobby Flay

Cake Wars

Chopped

Chopped Junior

Cupcake Wars

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Food network Star

Everyday Italian

Girl Meets Farm

Iron Chef

Man vs. Food

Paula’s Home Cooking

The Pioneer Woman

Supermarket Stakeout

Throwdown! With Bobby Flay

Unwrapped

HGTV

Christina on the Coast

Dream House

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

Fixer Upper

Flip or Flop

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa

HGTV Dream House

House Hunters

Love It or List It

TLC

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 days

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After

Darcey & Stacey

Dr. Pimple Popper

I Am Jazz

Little People, Big world

My 600-lb Life

Say Yes to the Dress

Sister Wives

