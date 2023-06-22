By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
From shows like Euphoria and And Just Like That to networks like HGTV and TLC, MAX has it all. But for those who want to try the service first before they commit, they may be wondering if MAX has a free trial and how long it is to watch their favorite shows for cheap.
MAX—previously known as HBO Max—Warner Bros. and Discovery’s exclusive streaming service with thousands of TV shows and movies from networks like HBO, Food Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery Channel, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Animal Planet and Eurosports. The service also offers Warner Bros. film library.
MAX launched in May 2023, a year after news broke of Warner Bros. and Discovery’s merge, which combined former services HBO Max and Discovery Plus. “MAX is the one to watch,” WBD CEO David Zaslav said at a press event in April 2023.
According to HBO’s website, MAX is described as an “enhanced” version of HBO Max offering most of the same content as before, along with hundreds of new movies and TV shows from Discovery. “Max is the enhanced service replacing HBO Max,” the description reads. “The service will feature iconic programming, including all the HBO content you already love, like Game of Thrones. It will also be home to crave-worthy genres, plus some of the most anticipated premieres. (So prepare to find some new favorites.) Basically, it’s the one to watch.”
So how can one test out MAX? Read on for what we know about MAX’s free trial and how to get a free account before committing.
MAX does not offer a free trial on its main site. However, Amazon offers a seven-day free trial to MAX for Prime Video subscribers. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for MAX’s free trial with Prime Video.
MAX offers three plans: a With Ads plan for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year; an Ad-Free plan for $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year; and an Ultimate Ad-Free plan for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year. The yearly plans save users 16 to 20 percent—or $20 to $40 off—from the monthly rates.
MAX With Ads comes with limited ads and allows users to stream on two devices at once. MAX Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on two devices at once and includes 30 downloads to watch on the go. MAX Ultimate Ad-Free comes with no ads, allows users to stream on four devices at once, includes 100 downloads to watch on the go, and features the best video quality with 4K Ultra HD and immersive audio with Dolby Atmos.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX.
MAX is also available with Prime Video starting at $15.99 per month for its ad-free plan. MAX with Prime Video also offers a seven-day free trial. Prime Video offers a seven-day trial for $1.99 and costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year after the trial ends. Prime Video also comes with the benefits of Prime, which include same-day, one-day and two-day delivery on millions of items, Prime member discounts and free shipping at Amazon Fresh Stores and free access to services like Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, and Prime Try.
Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to subscribe to MAX with Prime Video.
MAX is also available with Hulu starting at $15.99 per month for its Ad-Free plan. Hulu offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year and a no-ads plan for $14.99 per month. Both plans come with 30-day free trials. However, there are no free trials for MAX with Hulu.
Hulu’s live TV service, Hulu+ With Live TV, also offers two plans: an ad-supported plan for $69.99 per month and a no-ads plan for $82.99 per month. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan also comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with ads, Disney Plus with ads and ESPN Plus with ads. Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free subscriptions to Hulu with no ads, Disney Plus with no ads and ESPN Plus with ads.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to subscribe to MAX with Hulu.
MAX includes thousands of hours of TV shows and movies from Warner Bros. Discovery brands, such as HBO HGTV, Food Network and TLC, as well as licensed content from other companies. See below for a list of some of the most popular TV shows on MAX.
MAX Originals
HBO
Food Network
HGTV
TLC
Subscribe to MAX at MAX.com.
Our mission at StyleCaster is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.