Since the first film ever to feature a post-credits scene, The Silencers in 1966, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made them ubiquitous in Hollywood. With the premiere of the MCU’s latest miniseries to hit Disney+, it begs the question: does Secret Invasion have a post-credits scene? The answer surprised us, too.

The show is a new chapter to the MCU that takes place in the present day and Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as the incomparable Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn returning as the Skrull Talos. The synopsis is as follows: “In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The first episode premiered on June 21, 2023. On the unbound energy of the series, director Ali Selem told Uproxx, “This show comes out of energy created by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. And Marvel said, “We have to keep going with that energy.” So it really started as more of a buddy cop movie put back together, and then telling a story that presumably and undeniably expands on what’s in the comic books, but the comic books are not a foundation for this.”

On returning to his role of Nick Fury—a character he’s played since 2009’s Iron Man, Samuel L. Jackson said in a Rolling Stone interview, “When they called me in to tell me what’s going on, I always thought they were trying to kill me. They didn’t let me go to Wakanda, which I was kind of upset about. How could Nick Fury not know about Wakanda? They said, ‘Well, you do know but you can’t go.’ I always wanted to tell the story about who Nick was before he had these superhero friends — when he lived in the shadow world as a spy, and how he connected with these people. Secret Invasion is not a superhero movie. It’s gritty and dark.”

Does Secret Invasion have a post-credits scene?

Does Secret Invasion have a post-credits scene? No, the first episode doesn’t, which is a break in convention for MCU because, usually, the first and last episodes of a series do. It doesn’t mean that future episodes won’t, but we can’t comment on that until June 28, 2023, when episode two drops.

Don Cheadle. Photo: ©Marvel Entertainment/©Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Who is in the Secret Invasion cast?

Who is in the Secret Invasion cast? Secret Invasion brings back Samuel Jackson, and Ben Mendelsohn into the MCU as well as introduces new (but maybe familiar?) faces into the franchise. Here’s a full list of the cast:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla

Killian Scott as Pagon

Samuel Adewunmi as Beti

Dermot Mulroney as United States President Ritson

Christopher McDonald, to be announced

Katie Finneran, to be announced

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine

Colbie Smulders who has played Maria Hill since 2012, talked about expanding her role in the mini-series to Vanity Fair. “Listen, I would’ve loved superpowers at some point, but it’s also intriguing playing a human in this world because you’ve made the choice to really put your life in jeopardy,” Smulders says. “This is a Marvel story where the humans can shine. Even though there are aliens, and there’s going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really doing hands-on work to get the information needed.”

Ben Mendelsohn, who also starred in Captain Marvel, explained the underlying themes of the show. “I think any time that you get cultures that have significant tensions between groups of people, then you can find a corollary,” says Mendelsohn. “The Cold War stuff is the big one that jumps out, but there is plenty of strife between groups of people that this addresses.”

Kingsley Ben-Adir, as Gravik. Photo: ©Marvel Entertainment/©Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

Marvel fans see a different side to Nick Fury and the series showcases a more worn-out hero. “Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?” Jackson told the outlet. One reason his character has been off in space, ignoring calls for help, is he doesn’t believe he can fix things anymore. “He’s up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is,” Jackson says. “The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow—with that stuff going on, he just kind of checked out.”

What’s up with Secret Invasion‘s opening credits?

The opening credits to Secret Invasion were designed using AI technology. Director and executive producer Ali Selim told Polygon that the intro sequence was designed by Method Studios using artificial intelligence and cleverly plays on the show’s themes of shapeshifting and deception.

“When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?” Selim said. “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

This has no doubt caused backlash among audiences given that using AI presumably eliminated the need for graphic designers and animators to craft the opening credits. Since the WGA is currently on strike after failed negotiations with the Association of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which included language about protecting writers against the use of AI in the creative process, it’s particularly timely.

When are new episodes of Secret Invasion released?

New episodes of Secret Invasion are released on Wednesdays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

