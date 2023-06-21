Hilaria Baldwin Calls Out ‘Cruel’ People After Amy Schumer’s ‘Sociopath’ Joke

On June 13, 2023, Amy Schumer’s comedy special Emergency Contact dropped on Netflix. She talked about getting liposuction (“the laziest thing” she’s ever done) and made fun of herself for stuffing her face full of filler, but there were jokes about one person in particular that made headlines. Now, Hilaria Baldwin is calling out “cruel” people after Amy Schumer’s jabs.

“Do you guys know who Hilaria Baldwin is?” Schumer asked during her stand-up special. “I’m saying it wrong. I’m sorry,” she says, adopting a Spanish accent. “Hilaria Baldwin. I just can’t wrap my head around this story.” Schumer recalled meeting Hilaria “years ago,” backstage at Saturday Night Live, claiming that Hilaria told Schumer she was “’from España,’ (with) a very thick Spanish accent.”

She continued to pull punches at Hilaria’s family. “They have a von Trapp amount of children, and they named them all – I’m not sure, but very Spanish names like Jamón, Croqueta and Flamenco,” Schumer continues. “And all of this would be fine and beautiful, except that ‘Hilaria from España’ is actually Hillary from Boston. This woman is in no way Spanish. Her parents are not from Spain. No one in her life is from Spain. You’re going, ‘What?!’ Did you think I was just doing a really racist Spanish impression?”

The bit concluded with Schumer declaring: “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath. I have a point, OK?” Schumer continues. “I think what had happened was she went to Spain. And I’ve been lucky enough to go to Spain. Some of you have been. It’s great, right? Don’t you love it? I loved it, too. But Hillary from Boston … loooved it!” Schumer reverts to the Spanish accent before declaring “I am going to be from it!” So how did Hilaria Baldwin respond to Amy Schumer?

Has Hilaria Baldwin responded to Amy Schumer?

Hilaria Baldwin hasn’t directly responded to Amy Schumer. However, in an article published in Romper on June 21, 2023 — a week after Schumer’s comedy special — Baldwin called out the barrage of online (and sometimes IRL) bullying she faces frequently. “It is a ridiculous thing to be cruel to another person,” Hilaria said.

Schumer’s schtick is all in response to the controversy whipped up in late 2020. A viral Twitter thread from user @lenibriscoe collected Baldwin’s past interviews and TV appearances and claimed she’d fabricated her accent and falsely identified as being born in Spain on numerous occasions. When fans learned that Hilaria was not Spanish but an American who was born and raised in Boston and who was known, at least until 2009, as Hillary. (She eventually chose Hilaria as her legal name before marrying Alec Baldwin.)

“It’s very surreal,” said Hilaria told the New York Times in October 2021, she had been called Hilaria by family members for most of her life. She is also bilingual. “There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.” Turns out, ¡Hola! magazine had repeatedly reported inaccurately that she was a Spaniard without her knowledge.

Initially, Hilaria clarified that “there was a lot of back-and-forth my entire life, and I’m really lucky that I grew up speaking two languages,” she said, referring to her upbringing in Spain and the US and going on to explain that her accent shifts depending on which language she’s speaking more recently. “When I tried to work, I try to enunciate a little bit more, but when I get nervous or upset, then I start to mix the two.”

In December following the controversy though, she issued a (since-deleted) apology via Instagram. “I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” she wrote. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.”

She continued: “The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained—I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both. Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together,” she concluded.

As if the scandal couldn’t get weirder, Hilaria and Alec’s wedding had Spanish appropriation baked into its theme. Hilaria incorporated her self-proclaimed Spanish “culture” into her June 2012 wedding to the 30 Rock actor with readings in both Spanish and English, a flamenco hand fan, and a veil reminiscent of a Spanish mantilla. Oh, and instead of “I do,” the couple accepted their vows with “sí,” according to The Daily Mail.

In addition to some of the aforementioned Spanish elements at her nuptials, Daily Mail reported that Hilaria also chose “Contigo,” a Spanish-language song by Puerto Rican legend Luis Miguel, as the music she walked down the aisle to. She reportedly told People at the time, “I liked that I brought in a bit of my culture.”

