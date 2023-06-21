All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marvel fans rejoice! A new miniseries for all of us to look forward to on Wednesdays, here’s how to watch Secret Invasion for free.

The show is a new chapter to the MCU that takes place in the present day and Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as the incomparable Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn also reprising his role as the Skrull Talos. The synopsis is as follows: “In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

The first episode premiered on June 21, 2023. On the unbound energy of the series, director Ali Selem told Uproxx, “This show comes out of energy created by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn. And Marvel said, “We have to keep going with that energy.” So it really started as more of a buddy cop movie put back together, and then telling a story that presumably and undeniably expands on what’s in the comic books, but the comic books are not a foundation for this.”

On returning to his role of Nick Fury—a character he’s played since 2009’s Iron Man, Samuel L. Jackson said in a Rolling Stone interview, “When they called me in to tell me what’s going on, I always thought they were trying to kill me. They didn’t let me go to Wakanda, which I was kind of upset about. How could Nick Fury not know about Wakanda? They said, ‘Well, you do know but you can’t go.’ I always wanted to tell the story about who Nick was before he had these superhero friends — when he lived in the shadow world as a spy, and how he connected with these people. Secret Invasion is not a superhero movie. It’s gritty and dark.”

So where can fans watch Secret Invasion for free? Read below for all the options.

When are new episodes of Secret Invasion released?

New episodes of Secret Invasion are released on Wednesdays at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus.

How to watch Secret Invasion online

How can Marvel fans watch Secret Invasion online? Secret Invasion is available to stream on Disney Plus, which offers two plans: a Basic ad-supported plan for $7.99 per month and a Premium no-ads plan for $10.99 per month. Along with no ads, the Premium plan also allows users to download content to watch offline.

Disney Plus is also included in The Disney Bundle, which offers three plans: Duo Basic for $9.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu and Disney Plus; Trio Basic for $12.99 per month (which includes ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus); and Trio Premium for $19.99 per month (which includes ad-free plans for Hulu, and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus). The Duo Basic saves subscribers $5.99 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; Trio Basic saves subscribers $12.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plans individually; and Trio Premium saves subscribers $15.98 per month from subscribing to Hulu and Disney Plus’ no-ads plans and ESPN Plus’ ad-supported plan individually.

How to watch Secret Invasion online for free

How can fans watch Secret Invasion online for free? Read on for tips and tricks to stream Secret Invasion at no cost.

If you’re a Verizon customer (or know someone who is), Verizon offers free Disney Plus subscription with its Unlimited plans (a.k.a. Get More Unlimited, Play More Unlimited, Verizon Plan Unlimited, Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.) If you have one of these plans, you can sign-up for a free six-month Disney+ subscription (which saves you about $42.) Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its free Disney+ subscription.

Verizon customers with Get More Unlimited and Play More Unlimited plans are also eligible for their Disney Bundle, which offers not only a free Disney Plus subscription for as long as you have your Verizon plan, but also free Hulu and ESPN Plus subscriptions too, which saves viewers about $25.97 per month. Click here for Verizon’s FAQ on how to sign up for its Disney Bundle. So there you have it—a way to watch Disney Plus for free.

Disney Plus and ESPN Plus are free with Hulu+ With Live TV. Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan saves users $25.97 per month from subscribing to Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus individually, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan saves users $35.97 per month.

Who is in the Secret Invasion cast?

Who is in the Secret Invasion cast? Secret Invasion brings back Samuel Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn into the MCU as well as introduces new (but maybe familiar?) faces into the franchise. Here’s a full list of the cast:

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn as Talos

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik

Charlayne Woodard as Priscilla

Killian Scott as Pagon

Samuel Adewunmi as Beti

Dermot Mulroney as United States President Ritson

Christopher McDonald, to be announced

Katie Finneran, to be announced

Emilia Clarke as G’iah

Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes / War Machine

Colbie Smulders who has played Maria Hill since 2012, talked about expanding her role in the mini-series to Vanity Fair. “Listen, I would’ve loved superpowers at some point, but it’s also intriguing playing a human in this world, because you’ve made the choice to really put your life in jeopardy,” Smulders says. “This is a Marvel story where the humans can shine. Even though there are aliens, and there’s going to be extraordinary fight sequences, this is about people on the ground talking to each other, and interviewing people, and really doing hands-on work to get the information needed.”

Ben Mendelsohn, who also starred in Captain Marvel, explained the underlying themes of the show. “I think any time that you get cultures that have significant tensions between groups of people, then you can find a corollary,” says Mendelsohn. “The Cold War stuff is the big one that jumps out, but there is plenty of strife between groups of people that this addresses.”

Marvel fans see a different side to Nick Fury and the series showcases a more worn out hero. “Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?” Jackson told the outlet. One reason his character has been off in space, ignoring calls for help, is he doesn’t believe he can fix things anymore. “He’s up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is,” Jackson says. “The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow—with that stuff going on, he just kind of checked out.”

