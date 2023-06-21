The dark Netflix drama series has us all questioning ourselves about our lives in the digital age. For those who’ve watched series 6 of Black Mirror, you might be wondering: what happened with Pia in Black Mirror?

Episode 2, titled “Loch Henry”, of the long-awaited season 6 of Black Mirror starts out with a couple, Davis (played by Samuel Blenkin) and Pia (played by Myha’la Herrold), who travels back to Davis’ hometown to film a documentary. Mysterious occurrences arise after some major discoveries of a serial killer are brought to light. If you don’t mind spoilers and want to know what actually happened to Pia, read all about it down below.

What happened to Pia in Black Mirror?

What happened to Pia in Black Mirror? Davis and Pia travel to Loch Henry to film a documentary about a man who steals eggs. After Davis’ childhood friend Stuart (played by Daniel Portman) describes the gruesome murders of Iain Adair, Pia persuades her partner to pivot the film to be a documentary of the town and Adair. Davis is hesitant because his father Kenneth (played by Gregor Firth), who was a police officer, was technically shot and killed by Adair after his injury became infected with MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, a strain of staph bacteria resistant to antibiotics).

Pia discovers that Davis’ mother Janet (played by Monica Dolan) was involved in Iain Adair’s murders by watching a VHS that captured the whole thing. She then sees the red mask at dinner, confirming that it was indeed Janet in the video and she makes a run for it.

Janet sees this discovery after she left and chases her down. Pia falls into a river and hits her head. The audience sees her lifeless body float downstream. Janet yells into the air after failing to find Pia and heads back home where she unveils a box underneath her bed with different evidence of her victims and the murders. She puts on the red mask one final time, writes a note: “For Your Film. Mum.” and hangs herself.

Simultaneously during the chase, Stuart’s father, Richard (played by John Hannah) tells Davis that something is up while they’re both in the hospital. Davis is recovering from being in a car accident earlier that day. The next scene shifts to a documentary-style trailer where Davis recounts all the things he learned that night. It’s revealed that Kenneth was actually behind all the sick murders and that he shot the Adairs and shot himself as a cover-up.

The trailer also reveals that Richard was with Kenneth and Janet and things got carried away. The last shot of the meta-trailer is Davis crying in front of the camera with the title Loch Henry Truth Will Out popping on screen.

The documentary is produced by Historik Productions Kate Czar and distributed onto Streamberry. It fast-forwards to the night of the BAFTAs where it wins best factual series. There are even plans to make a dramatization of the Davis is later seen in his hotel room and is called up by Stuart who talks about the documentary’s success and popularity in their hometown as tourists roam with red masks on. After Stuart hangs up, he opens his mom’s suicide note and cries with champagne and his BAFTA staring back at him.

Is Loch Henry based on a true story?

Is Loch Henry based on a true story? No the story itself isn’t based on a true story, but definitely takes inspiration from true crime documentaries. It takes a jab at Netflix for the influx of popularity of the genre such as the Jeffrey Dahmer documentaries and the subsequent Netflix drama starring Evan Peters.

Creator Charlie Booker told Esquire about the timeliness of the episode, “It’s a weird one because it is about the archive of the past that people are digging into,” Brooker told the site. “But it is also about the way all that stuff is now hoovered up and presented to you on prestige TV platforms—that we’re mining all these horrible things that happened and turning it into a sumptuous form of entertainment.”

He also told Netflix Tudum that he was inspired by the type of docs. “A bit like [Episode 1] ‘Joan is Awful,’ the original idea for this episode came to me while I was watching TV with my wife, Konnie, only this time it was a true crime documentary about something terrible that happened in Scotland,” he told the site. “Like all true crime documentaries, it had millions of drone shots over lochs and forests. Oddly, despite this horrible story, the stunning landscapes were so beautiful we found ourselves Googling where it was and wanting to go on holiday there.”

What are the clues that Janet was involved?

What are the clues that Janet was involved with the murders? When we discover that Janet was an accomplice in the Iain Adair murders, it’s a shocking twist but watching back—there were many clues pointed in her direction.

In one instance in her rant, she says, “My Kenny died because of that man. If Iain Adair were still alive I’d wring his neck with my hands. We were happy before he broke it all. Ruined it all. Such a stupid man. Just the waste of it.” The hidden meaning behind that came to light after we see what happens on the VHS tapes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.