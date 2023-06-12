All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re an American, you may want to know how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US online for free to see who wins season 15.

MasterChef Australia is a reality TV competition show and an adaptation of the original British MasterChef. It first premiered in 2009 and is currently airing its 15th season. Additionally, the Australian franchise has created several spinoff series, including Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Junior MasterChef Australia and more. The series differs from the American version of MasterChef because it starts with more contestants, follows a different format and airs five nights a week. The show sees 50 contestants get whittled down to the top 24 (formerly, the top 20). They compete for chef training from leading professional chefs, their own published cookbook and a check for $250,000 AUD (approx. $168,000). Each week, contestants compete in multiple challenges, and when the home cooks fall short, they get voted off of the show.

Each night the cooking show follows a unique format. Sunday is Challenge Night, Monday is the Pressure Test, Tuesday is the Immunity Challenge, Wednesday is the Team Challenge and Thursday is another Elimination. Between honing their cooking skills, learning new techniques and recipes, receiving constructive feedback from the judges, navigating working together on team challenges and showcasing their own unique flavors, there’s no shortage of action when watching this reality TV competition show.

So where can fans stream MasterChef Australia if they’re watching in America? Read on for how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US online for free to see who wins season 15.

Photo: UKTV/Network Ten/Endemol Shine Intl./Courtesy Everett Collection.

When does MasterChef Australia air?

The most recent season of MasterChef Australia, “Secrets & Surprises”(season 15), first aired on May 7, 2023. New episodes release every week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

How to watch MasterChef Australia in the US

How can one watch MasterChef Australia in the US? MasterChef Australia is available to stream for free on Network 10’s website, 10Play.com, which has new episodes from the ongoing season—season 15—as well as episodes from the past 14 seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch MasterChef Australia in the US.

ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.

Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for ExpressVPN and create an account Log into your ExpressVPN account and click “Download” on the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once you’ve installed Express VPN, enter the “Activation Code” from the “Dashboard” or in “Set Up Your Devices” Once ExpressVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking the connect icon to read “Connected” and select the country in the “Smart Location” menu Visit MasterChef Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch MasterChef Australia in the US To watch MasterChef Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for NordVPN and create an account Log into your NordVPN account and click “Downloads” on the left-side menu Once you’ve installed NordVPN, log into your account Once NordVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by clicking “Quick Connect” or searching the country in the menu Visit MasterChef Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch MasterChef Australia in the US To watch MasterChef Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.

Sign up for PureVPN and create an account Once you’ve created your account, scroll to the bottom of PureVPN‘s homepage and select the VPN that fits your device: Windows, MAC, IOS, etc. Click “Download the app” Once you’ve installed PureVPN, log into your account Once PureVPN is set up, change your location to “Australia” by searching for the country in the right bar Visit MasterChef Australia‘s page on 10Play.com, Sign in or create an account and watch MasterChef Australia in the US To watch MasterChef Australia in the US live, click “Live TV” on the top

Photo: Network 10.

What is the format of MasterChef Australia?

Sunday (Challenge Night): Challenge Night can be anything from a Mystery Box Challenge to an Invention Test. A Mystery Box Challenge is when the contestants must cook a dish using a select group of ingredients. An Invention Test is when contestants must create a new dish based on a theme and use a core ingredient. There can also be off-site challenges and team challenges in this part of the show. The three contestants who have the best dishes from this challenge are selected by the judges, and then the judges pick the cook with the very best dish to compete in an Immunity Challenge. The judges also decide on the bottom three cooks, who will compete in an elimination challenge on Monday.

Monday (Pressure Test): The bottom three contestants from the previous night face off to cook a dish assigned to them by the judges. The contestant who makes the worst dish gets eliminated.

Tuesday (Immunity Challenge): The winner of Sunday's challenge goes up against a guest contestant, whether it be a chef, apprentice or home cook. The contestant gets to choose between two different pantries of ingredients, and they also get a head start and can finish after the guest cook. The judges do a blind taste test, meaning they don't know who made which dish, and they score each dish out of 10. If the contestant earns a score equal to or higher than the guest cook, they get a pin that saves them from one future elimination.

Wednesday (Team Challenge): Contestants battle each other in teams and must cook what the judges ask of them in the allotted time frame. A couple of past examples of team challenges include cooking a three-course meal for a celebrity chef or running a restaurant for the night. Sometimes, the judges decide which teams win, while other times, the people they cooked for get the final say. Members of the losing team must compete in an elimination challenge on Thursday. The winning team gets a reward (i.e. a meal at a popular restaurant).

Thursday (Elimination): The two cooks who performed the worst from the losing team face off in this elimination challenge. However, there have been episodes where the entire losing team participates. The first season of the show used a different elimination method, but since then, the bottom two cooks must compete in a taste test. In this test, each contestant must name an ingredient in the dish or sauce presented before them. The first cook to share an incorrect ingredient gets eliminated.

Who are the MasterChef Australia 2023 judges?

Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo are the MasterChef Australia judges for season 15. All three have been judging the show together since season 12. Australian chef Andy Allen is known for winning season 4 of MasterChef Australia in 2012. Melissa Leong is an Australian television host, freelance food writer, radio broadcaster, critic, cookbook editor and marketer. Jock Zonfrillo was a Scottish chef, television presenter and restaurateur, however, he passed away rather suddenly on April 30, 2023, a day before the season 15 premiere. Tune into the ongoing season to watch him one last time as a judge on MasterChef Australia.

Who’s in MasterChef Australia‘s 2023 cast?

Who is in MasterChef Australia‘s 2023 cast? The MasterChef Australia season 15 cast has 18 contestants (there are usually 24 to 50 contestants; 24 when they don’t film the auditioning stages). See the full MasterChef Australia 2023 cast below:

Adi Nevgi, 31, Victoria — doctor Antonio Cruz Vaamonde, 34, New South Wales — software developer Brent Draper, 32, Queensland — digital content creator Cath Collins, 54, Victoria — administration manager Declan Cleary, 24, New South Wales — carpenter Grace Jupp, 24, Victoria — olive producer Malissa Fedele, 28, South Australia — nutritionist Ralph Kahango, 32, Western Australia — auditor Rhiannon Anderson, 47, Queensland — administration manager Rue Mupedzi, 29, Western Australia — oral health therapist Theo Loizou, 37, Victoria — electrician Phil Conway, 33, Victoria — fitness studio manager Robbie Cooper, 65, Northern Territory — youth support worker Alice Haan, 29, New South Wales — economic researcher Amy Tanner, 26, Victoria — medical administrator Larissa Sewell, 38, South Australia — stay-at-home mom Jessica Perri, 35, Victoria — optometrist Andre Puglisi, 36, Western Australia — rope access technician

MasterChef Australia 2023 is available to stream on 10Play.com with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.

