If you’re an American, you may want to know how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US online for free to see who wins season 15.
MasterChef Australia is a reality TV competition show and an adaptation of the original British MasterChef. It first premiered in 2009 and is currently airing its 15th season. Additionally, the Australian franchise has created several spinoff series, including Celebrity MasterChef Australia, Junior MasterChef Australia and more. The series differs from the American version of MasterChef because it starts with more contestants, follows a different format and airs five nights a week. The show sees 50 contestants get whittled down to the top 24 (formerly, the top 20). They compete for chef training from leading professional chefs, their own published cookbook and a check for $250,000 AUD (approx. $168,000). Each week, contestants compete in multiple challenges, and when the home cooks fall short, they get voted off of the show.
Each night the cooking show follows a unique format. Sunday is Challenge Night, Monday is the Pressure Test, Tuesday is the Immunity Challenge, Wednesday is the Team Challenge and Thursday is another Elimination. Between honing their cooking skills, learning new techniques and recipes, receiving constructive feedback from the judges, navigating working together on team challenges and showcasing their own unique flavors, there’s no shortage of action when watching this reality TV competition show.
So where can fans stream MasterChef Australia if they’re watching in America? Read on for how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US online for free to see who wins season 15.
The most recent season of MasterChef Australia, “Secrets & Surprises”(season 15), first aired on May 7, 2023. New episodes release every week on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
How can one watch MasterChef Australia in the US? MasterChef Australia is available to stream for free on Network 10’s website, 10Play.com, which has new episodes from the ongoing season—season 15—as well as episodes from the past 14 seasons. However, to watch the show in the US, Americans will need a VPN, a service that allows users to set their computer’s location to another country and access websites that would otherwise be restricted by location. The most popular VPNs out there are ExpressVPN, NordVPN and PureVPN—all of which offer a 30-day money-back guarantee. Read on for how to sign up for them to watch MasterChef Australia in the US.
ExpressVPN is one of the most popular VPN services, and the one we recommend the most of any VPN service we’ve tried. The service—which allows users to set their location to more than 160 locations in 90 countries with unlimited bandwidth—offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, Express VPN costs $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan ($99.95 in total), $9.99 per month for a six-month plan ($59.95 in total) or $12.95 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 160 locations, Express VPN—which takes about five minutes to set up—also promises lightning-quick connectivity, 24-hour live-chat support and allows users to connect to any device, from computers to phones to tablets. Of course, users can do more than watch international events and shows in the US with a VPN. Along with this event, VPNs also allow users to access international versions of Netflix, Disney Plus and HBO Max (which have different content than in the US) as well as stream international services like Hayu, which has access to programs like the Real Housewives, Below Deck, The Bachelor and hundreds of other reality TV shows.
Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with ExpressVPN’s free trial.
Nord VPN is another popular VPN service recommended by YouTubers like PewDiePie, Casey Neistat and Philip DeFranco. The service—which offers a 30-day free trial and a money-back guarantee—costs $3.29 per month for two-year plan ($78.96 in total), $4.99 per month for a one-year plan ($59.88 in total) or $11.99 per month for a monthly plan. Along with access to more than 59 countries, NordVPN also allows users to connect to multiple devices (from computers to phones to tablets) and offers a 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with NordVPN’s free trial.
Another popular VPN service is Pure VPN, which offers a 31-day free trial and a money-back guarantee. After the free trial ends, users can sign up for Pure VPN for $1.99 per month for a two-year plan ($53.95 in total), $3.24 per month for a one-year plan or $10.95 per month for a monthly plan. Pure VPN offers more than 6,5000 servers in over 78 countries across the world, as well as 24-hour live-chat support. Read on for step-by-step instructions for how to watch MasterChef Australia in the US with PureVPN’s free trial.
Andy Allen, Melissa Leong and Jock Zonfrillo are the MasterChef Australia judges for season 15. All three have been judging the show together since season 12. Australian chef Andy Allen is known for winning season 4 of MasterChef Australia in 2012. Melissa Leong is an Australian television host, freelance food writer, radio broadcaster, critic, cookbook editor and marketer. Jock Zonfrillo was a Scottish chef, television presenter and restaurateur, however, he passed away rather suddenly on April 30, 2023, a day before the season 15 premiere. Tune into the ongoing season to watch him one last time as a judge on MasterChef Australia.
Who is in MasterChef Australia‘s 2023 cast? The MasterChef Australia season 15 cast has 18 contestants (there are usually 24 to 50 contestants; 24 when they don’t film the auditioning stages). See the full MasterChef Australia 2023 cast below:
MasterChef Australia 2023 is available to stream on 10Play.com with a VPN. Here are the best free VPNs.
