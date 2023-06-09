Warning: Spoilers ahead of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Since the first film ever to feature a post-credits scene, The Silencers in 1966, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made post-credits scenes ubiquitous in Hollywood. So, if you’re planning on watching the latest installment in the Transformers franchise, here’s how many Transformers: Rise of the Beasts post-credit scenes there are and how it sets up the future of the series.

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts is set right after the events of Bumblebee. According to the IMDB synopsis, the movie takes place “During the ’90s, a new faction of Transformers—the Maximals—join the Autobots as allies in the battle for Earth.” The movie is packed with a star-studded cast with Pete Davidson, Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Michelle Yeoh.

The latest Transformers movie ended with a certain Autobot’s fate sealed, or has it? Does The Transformers: Rise of The Beasts open up an opportunity for more sequels in the Transformers universe? Read on to find out.

Does Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Have Post-Credit Scenes?

Does Transformers: Rise of The Beasts have post-credit scenes? Yes, there is one post-credit scene in Transformers: Rise of the Beast. Though it technically isn’t a post-credits scene as it falls midway through.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS, Bumblebee, 2023. © Paramount Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

What happens in Transformers: Rise of The Beasts Mid-Credits Scene?

What happens in Transformers: Rise of The Beasts post-credits scene? Mirage is revealed to be alive after Noah fixes the Autobot up with the help of used car parts from Reek (played by Tobe Nwigwe). We figure out that Autobots can be fixed with normal Earth car parts despite the Autobots are directly from outer space. It opens up the opportunity for Mirage (Pete Davidson) to be featured in more movies ahead of the Transformers movie universe.

Who’s in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast?

There are lots of familiar voices in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts cast. Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson among them. If the SNL alum sounds unexpected, that’s exactly the reason he said yes to the role.

Director Steven Caple Jr. told Entertainment Weekly: “He was like, ‘Dude, me in a Transformers movie? That might not even mix. That’s why it’s a good idea,'” he recalled. “He’s like, ‘No one’s gonna see this coming.'” Caple continued: “He’s a live-in-the-moment type of guy. As much as everyone’s talking about the past or the future, he’s living in the now. And honestly, it’s weird, I feel like that’s Pete Davidson.”

Davidson himself revealed how fellow Transformers star Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reacted to him starring in the film: “When I told Colson and Megan, they laughed, they were like, ‘That’s sick.’ They were really stoked,” Davidson told ET’s Will Marfuggi at the premiere. “It’s really exciting, man. And Steven did a great job, and it’s —it’s Transformers.” He continued: “This is crazy. I’ve been going to these movies forever. I’m freaked out. I can’t believe I’m talking to you, doing this thing. Bro, I’m full out of body here, so excited and just grateful. And everyone a part of it has been so nice. I’m just excited here.”

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS, from left: Optimus Primal (voice: Ron Perlman), Cheetor (voice: Tongayi Chirisa), Wheeljack (voice: Cristo Fernandez), 2023. © Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Here’s major cast list:

Humans

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz: An ex-military electronics expert who lives with his family in Brooklyn, trying to support them.

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace: An artifact researcher and intern at a museum.

Luna Lauren Vélez as Breanna Diaz: Noah’s mother.

Dean Scott Vazquez as Chris Diaz: Noah’s younger brother.

Tobe Nwigwe as Reek: Noah’s friend who talks him in to grand theft auto.

Sarah Stiles as Jillian: Elena’s boss, who keeps taking credit for her work.

Michael Kelly as Agent Burke, an undercover recruiter for G.I. Joe.

Transformers

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime: The leader of the Autobots.

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal: The leader of the Maximals who transforms into a western lowland gorilla.

Peter Dinklage as Scourge: The leader of the Terrorcons.

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor: A Maximal warrior and peregrine falcon.

Pete Davidson as Mirage: An Autobot spy who can project holograms and transforms into a silver-blue Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8.

Caple himself is a huge fan of the Transformers IP and he told Collider that there’s some good fan service in the film to look out for. “There’s a moment in the film now where – I don’t know who’s gonna catch this – where Scourge is about to kill Prime. No spoiler alerts, and he lifts up his blade, and he’s like, ‘Primus would be ashamed.’ And I feel like that’s one of the first times we actually mentioned Primus in the storyline, and the fact that now we have the ability to open up the door and tap into where the Autobots actually came from, and who are they?”

He continued: “I feel like even when I’m talking to my mom, she’s like, “I love Transformers, but what are talking robots and where are they from?” Now I feel like in the next films, there’s Easter eggs in this film that we can set up to say, “Hey, we wanna go further into that direction and explain things like that.” So that’s probably an Easter egg only fans will probably get.”

He also explained that his director’s cut is not far from what fans will get to see in the cinemas. “I tend to keep my director’s cut pretty tight. At least the one the studio saw was probably, like, 15 minutes longer than what we have now, but there’s small scenes in there that just cause confusion,” he said. “One was this Decepticon scene; Transit that I’ve been talking about, because Optimus Prime fights Transit at the beginning of the movie, or at least he used to, and you find out that Optimus Prime wants to go home – that’s all he wants to do – and that Cybertron is in deep trouble. And this guy, Transit, was telling him that like, “We’re just here to kill you, a.k.a. Cybertron is already ours.” It was a really epic fight scene, and then you saw Optimus Prime dump his body in the Hudson River, and all these Decepticons were dead and you saw that he’s been hunting for the last few years.”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is in cinemas now.