If you’re a theater aficionado, you may want to know how to watch the Tonys 2023 online for free to see which show wins Best Musical and Best Play and more awards.

The Antoinette Perry Awards for Excellence in Broadway Theatre—or better known as the Tonys—started in April 1947 as an award to recognize excellence in live Broadway theatre. The awards, which are voted on by a committee designated by arts organizations like the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League, are considered one of four major entertainment awards in the United States, along with the Grammy (for music), the Oscar (for film) and the Emmy (for television) Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, which make up an EGOT.

Tony winners are presented with a medallion made of a mix of brass and bronze, with nickel plating on the outside and a black acrylic glass base and nickel-plated pewter swivel. The face of the medallion features an adaptation of the comedy and tragedy masks. Since the Tonys started, hundreds of medallions have been awarded.

The show will be broadcasted on CBS, which has been the award show’s home for many years. “CBS has been home to the Tony Awards for more than 40 years,” Jack Sussman, executive vice president, specials, music, live events and alternative programming, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “We are proud to once again celebrate the best of theater this season, and continue our support for Broadway, the broader theater community and all the incredible artistic talents both on stage and behind the scenes who bring the shows to life.”

When are the Tony Awards 2023?

The Tony Awards are on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 live online

How can one watch the Tony Awards 2023 online? The Tony Awards 2023 are available to stream on CBS via Paramount Plus, which offers a seven-day free trial and two plans: an ad-supported Essential Plan and an ad-free Premium Plan. The Essential Plan costs $4.99 per month, while the Premium plan costs $9.99 per month. Paramount Plus also offers two yearly plans: The Essential plan costs $49.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $10 from the monthly price) and the Premium plan costs $99.99 per year (which saves users 16 percent or around $20 from the monthly price.) Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With Live TV starts at $69.99 per month and includes free subscriptions to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus.

Paramount Plus’ Premium plan is also available as a channel on Amazon Prime Video for $9.99 per month. To subscribe to the channel, fans will need to have Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Prime (which includes Amazon Prime Video) costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year (which saves them around $36.) Those who just want Amazon Prime Video can also subscribe for $8.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial that comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as free two-day shipping, Prime Music and more. If you’re a student, the free trial is even longer. Compared to the regular 30-day Prime free trial, Student Prime‘s free trial is six months, which is five months more than the regular free trial. But perhaps the best part about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial is that customers can sign up for it multiple times. According to Amazon, users can sign up for Amazon Prime Video’s free trial over and over again as long as it isn’t within the same 12 months. This means that if you haven’t been an Amazon Prime member for more than 12 months, you’re eligible to receive another 30 days for free.

The Tony Awards 2023 also air on CBS, which are available to stream on services like Fubo TV and Hulu+ With Live. Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and starts at $69.99 per month; Hulu+ With live TV costs $69.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $82.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu+ With Live TV’s ad-supported plan comes with free ad-supported plans of Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, while Hulu+ With Live TV’s no-ads plan comes with free no-ads plans of Hulu and Disney Plus and an ad-supported plan of ESPN Plus.

How to watch the Tony Awards 2023 online for free

How can fans watch the Tony Awards 2023 live online for free? Read on for our tips and tricks to stream the Tony Awards and see performances from Lea Michelle, Ben Platt, Ariana DeBose and Josh Groban.

The best way to watch the Tony Awards 2023 live online for free is with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial, which is more than enough time to watch the Thanksgiving football 2022 game at no cost. Along with the Tonys 2023, Paramount Plus, CBS’ exclusive streaming service, 30,000 episodes, 2,500 movies and 30-plus original series like The Good Fight and the iCarly reboot. After the trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $4.99 per month for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported Essential plan and $9.99 per month for its ad-free Premium plan. Students also receive a 25 percent discount, which costs them $3.74 per month for the ad-supported plan and or $7.49 per month for the ad-free plan. Read on how for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial.

If you’ve already used your Paramount Plus free trial, fans can also watch the Tony Awards 2023 live online for free with Paramount Plus’ seven-day free trial on Amazon Prime Video. To score the free trial, users need to first sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial, which comes with the same benefits of Amazon Prime, such as Prime Music and Prime Delivery (a.k.a. free two-day shipping, free same-day shipping, free release-date delivery and free no-rush shipping.) after the Paramount Plus free trial ends, users can choose to subscribe for $5.99 per month for its Limited Commercials ad-supported plan or $9.99 per month for its no-ads Premium plan Read on for how to sign up for Paramount Plus’ free trial with Amazon Prime.

Visit Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus website Click “Start your free trials” Sign into your Amazon account Start your seven-day free trial with the ad-free Premium plan, which costs $9.99 per month after the trial ends Start watching the Tony Awards 2023 with Amazon Prime Video’s Paramount Plus free trial

If you’re a T-Mobile or Sprint customer (or know someone who is), both phone plans offer free Paramount Plus subscriptions with their postpaid wireless and home internet plans. The subscription lasts for 12 months and is for Paramount Plus’ ad-supported, Essential plan. The deal won’t last long, however, so it’s best to sign up now. Click here for T-Mobile and Sprint’s FAQ on how to sign up for a free Paramount Plus subscription.

Fubo TV offers seven-day free trials for its Pro, Elite and Ultimate. plans. Fubo’s Pro plan includes 142 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Elite plan includes 266 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on up to 10 screens at the same time. The Ultimate plan includes 306 channels, a DVR with 1,000 hours of space, and the ability to stream on 10 screens at the same time. Each plan includes CBS to watch the Tony Awards 2023.

Fubo starts at $69.99 per month for its Pro plan. The next level is the Elite plan for $79.99 per month. The final level is the Ultimate plan for $99.99 per month. Fubo also offers a fourth plan, Latino Quarterly, which does not offer a free trial, costs $32.99 per month and includes 45 Spanish-language channels, a DVR of 250 hours, and the ability to stream on up to two screens at the same time.

Where are the Tonys 2023?

Where is the 2023 Tony Awards? The Tony Awards will be held for the first time at the United Palace theater in Washington Heights, Manhattan, New York. The official afterparty, which has typically been held at the Plaza Hotel in midtown, is expected to be held near the United Palace theater.

Who is performing at the 2023 Tonys?

The Tonys 2023 performers include the cast of Broadway shows from Camelot, Into The Woods, & Juliet, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York and Parade.

The Cast of Camelot,

The Cast of Into The Woods

The Cast of & Juliet

The Cast of Kimberly Akimbo

The Cast of New York, New York

The Cast of Parade,

The Cast of Shucked,

The Cast of Some Like It Hot

The Cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Cast of Beautiful Noise

The Cast of Funny Girl

Joaquina Kalukango

There will also be a special performance for the Tony Award for the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Who is the Tonys 2023 host?

The Tonys 2023 host is Ariana DeBose who hosted the awards show in 2022. The actress was nominated for a Tony in 2018 in the Best Featured Actress in a Musical category for the role of Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. Skylar Astin and Julianne Hough are the hosts of the Tonys pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One.

According to sources to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will not be using a teleprompter to guide them or introduce the awards due to the Writers Guild of America Strike. Rather, presenters will only have cue cards with the list of nominees, which is all they’re expected to read at this time. The beginning part of the show will go unscripted.

